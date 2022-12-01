Read full article on original website
The Lima Rotary holds a special Christmas party for local kids
Shawnee Twp, OH (WLIO) - For nearly a century, the Lima Rotary Club has helped local children have a special day just for them. Their annual Special Needs Christmas Party continues their century-long tradition to help kids with disabilities. Over 30 kids, ages 5 to 14 years old, were invited to the party. This year businesses, clubs, and community members sponsored each of the kids and got them a present that they have been wishing for. During the party, the Bath Interact Club helped with some activities like face painting and balloon animals. The party is something that the kids and the organizers look forward to each year.
Businesses take part in Downtown Lima Inc. Holiday Festival
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Kids and their families visited downtown Lima to participate in lots of holiday activities. Downtown Lima Inc. held their annual holiday festival on Saturday. Kids could get their picture taken with Santa, elves, the Grinch, the Coca-Cola bear, and Elsa, or stop by several businesses for free hot chocolate, crafts, music, and more. It was a great opportunity for shopping, getting perfect Christmas card photos, and making holiday memories.
Children's Hometown Holiday weekend wraps up with Breakfast with Santa
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - The Children’s Hometown Holiday wrapped up the weekend full of activities with their annual Breakfast with Santa. The Wapakoneta Knights of Columbus has been hosting the free breakfast for around five years and they serve between 600 and 700 people. Kids were able to sit and talk to Santa and get their pictures taken with one of the characters that were walking around. Plus, they could also take part in a coloring contest or get their face painted themselves. Members of the Knights of Columbus are glad they could help event organizer Elaine Poppe make some holiday memories for some local kids.
Delphos Canal Museum invites people to come "Celebrate Christmas"
Delphos, OH (WLIO) - The Delphos Canal Museum invites people to check out the “Colors of Christmas.” Their annual Celebrate Christmas display has been going on for about 24 years now. There are close to 80 trees and over one hundred decorations to help brighten your holiday spirit. The trees are decorated by local businesses, organizations, and residents with the theme “Colors of Christmas. While the trees are eye-catching, it’s the permanent historical displays that give people a peek into the past of Delphos and the surrounding area.
Bluffton University students put people in the holiday spirit with concert
Bluffton, OH (WLIO) - Holiday music filled the air in Bluffton Sunday afternoon, as the university students helped get everyone into the spirit of the season. The band and choir performed their annual Holiday Concert. Both groups only had between 10 and 15 practices to get ready for their performance, because of their commitment to other concerts throughout the semester. Because it's Christmas, the students look forward to bringing a variety of music selections to the crowd.
Equestrian Therapy Program celebrating 40 years, putting together new programs
The Lima Rotary Club getting an update on the work that is going on at Fasset Farm. The executive director of the Equestrian Therapy Program spoke on the services that they provide for their students with disabilities, and they've been putting together new programs that they will be offering at the farm in the near future.
Children's Hometown Holiday makes memories for kids around Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Santa Claus was the grand finale of the Children’s Hometown Holiday parade that also brought nearly 75 different characters to the downtown area, like the Pillsbury Dough Boy and Baby Shark, along with musicians, pageant royalty, and dancers. After the parade, kids could get a present from Santa, go ice skating or for a pony ride, and try their luck at bumper cars and everything was free. Organizers were expecting around 3,000 people at the event. Elaine Poppe started the Children's Hometown Holiday because she wanted to make sure that all kids had a great holiday memory and every year she hears from parents who want to give their own kids that same experience.
Thank you for helping make the Truckload of Toys a success
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - We want to thank everyone that stopped by the Allentown Rd. Walmart and donated to Truckload of Toys. Because of your donations, we collected hundreds of toys that are going to help the Salvation Army give some area kids a better Christmas. But if you would like to still donate to the Toys for Tots campaign, the drop-off boxes around the area will be picked up the week of December 12th. Last year, the Salvation Army gave presents to 1,500 children, and with everyone's help, we can make sure everyone has presents under the tree this year. So, thanks again to Walmart and Kewpee Hamburgers for the coupons to help make our day a success.
An Allen Co. woman takes a dream trip without leaving her yard
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - From her open bedroom window Amanda Markley was serenaded by a choir singing Christmas songs, as she looked over a taste of New York City built right in her backyard on Sugar Creek Road. Amanda was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 29-year-old. After treatments and surgeries, her cancer went into remission. But a year ago, she got the news that the cancer has returned and another battle to fight it began.
Renovations at the Allen County Regional Planning Commission building underway
The Allen County Regional Planning Commission is making some big changes at their office in downtown Lima. Over the next week, workers will be removing the awning that has seen damage over the years, and work will be done to restore historic aspects of building, including revealing street-facing windows that have been covered up for decades.
Lima City Council looking to vote on pandemic bonuses for certain city employees
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council are expected to vote if certain city employees will be able to receive a one-time discretionary bonus for doing essential work during the pandemic. Last week, council met to clarify some language in the ordnance in which employees would be able to get the $1,000 bonus. According to city officials under the requirements that have been set, there are approximately between 250 and 300 employees that would qualify for the bonus. The total amount will not exceed $420,000.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Let It Grow! Let It Grow! Let It Grow!
MARYSVILLE – Novembeard, a time of the year in which men grow facial hair in the name of charity, has come and passed. With the blessing of Chief Tony Brooks and the city administration, male officers of the Marysville Division of Police were allowed to forego shaving their face – regulations say that’s a no-no – for the month of Novembeard and donations were made in the name of the officers who were sporting the metro look for the cause, this year the cause being the Hospice and Palliative Care Program at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
iheart.com
609 S 8th Street, Upper Sandusky
Check out this remarkably well kept 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home. The home has been nicely updated with freshly painted walls and new flooring. It features 1 bedroom down, a nice sized living room, dining room with bay window, eat-in kitchen with a movable island for additional counter and storage. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with the added convenience of a bonus area. Outside is vinyl siding, metal roof, some replacement windows, concrete driveway, and a 3-car detached garage. Extra off-street parking in the back. Call for your showing.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Nov. 23-30
Jaiden W. Durr, 21, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Fernando J. Johnson, 37, of Lima, found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of aggravated menacing*. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $150 fine.
Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
Putnam farm seeks permit
CONTINENTAL — In accordance with OAC rule 901:10-6-01, public notice is hereby given that the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is accepting comments on a draft Permit to Install (PTI) and a draft Permit to Operate (PTO) for a facility to be called “NASA Farms LLC”. This facility, if approved, will be located at 16760 Road G, Continental, Ohio 45831 in Putnam County, Palmer Township in the Auglaize Watershed. If the final permits are issued, the PTO would be valid for five years and the PTI would be valid for two years.
countynewsonline.org
Two new dogs are available for adoption at the Darke County Animal Shelter
The Darke County Animal Shelter has two new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at...
whbc.com
Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
peakofohio.com
Lycans falls asleep at the wheel, gets third OVI charge
A St. Paris man was cited with his third OVI charge after falling asleep in his vehicle in the middle of the road early Saturday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Carlisle Street, near Mill Street, in Quincy, regarding a truck on the road with an unresponsive driver near the railroad tracks.
