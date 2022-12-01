Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Space Force launches new regional headquarters in Tampa
Florida officials have sought a Space Force headquarters since early 2019. America’s newest military branch is broadening its footprint in the Sunshine State. On Friday, Space Force opened its second regional headquarters in Tampa under U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The broadened operations at MacDill Air Force Base “will play a significant role in supporting CENTCOM’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings,” a Wednesday press note from the command said.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations
The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine State
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! This weekend, we’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled programing to highlight some of our favorite NewsBreak Contributor stories from across Florida. We’ve got stories on the renaming of Tampa International Airport’s giant flamingo, holiday lights at the Florida Botanical Gardens, where to see "snow" in Florida this winter and more.
Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although hurricane season is officially over, there’s still a chance we could see another tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic this year. According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are watching a low pressure system that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. […]
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
mynews13.com
Record-breaking convention traffic for Tampa in 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Convention Center is set for a record-breaking 2023, with its busiest convention schedule in its history. Visit Tampa Bay capitalized on selling Tampa as a convention and tourism destination during the pandemic. Even in 2021 alone, Visit Tampa Bay stated it saw 24.6 million...
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
Introducing Izzy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium's newest resident dolphin
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium introduced its newest rescued resident dolphin, Izzy, on Thursday. The 7-year-old dolphin arrived at the aquarium back on Nov. 4 after she was rescued in June near Texas by NOAA and partners from the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, according to the aquarium's website.
Bay News 9
Temple Terrace brings snow to its Winter Wonderland
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Temple Terrace as the city hosted its annual Winter Wonderland event at Woodmont Park. Dreaming of a white Christmas is definitely more of a pipe dream in Florida, but the Caccio family gets to see a piece of that dream take shape.
Family of Tampa car collector will auction dozens of his classic cars
Vintage vehicles owned by Leroy Gonzalez, a Tampa real estate developer, are being auctioned. Dozens of classic car enthusiasts got a preview of vehicles on the auction block in Seffner.
97X's Next Big Thing and all the best concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
More than 30 events happening over the next week.
St. Petersburg teachers make ‘rare’ Ice Age fossil discovery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg teachers are credited for the discovery of “rare Ice Age fossils” they uncovered while diving in local waters, according to a media release from the Admiral Farragut Academy. Teachers Rick Cochrane and Henry Sadler were “thrilled” to discover a jaw bone and tusks from Mastodons that once […]
Bay News 9
Rising rent leading some to homeownership
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the rest of the country is seeing rent prices starting to decline, here in Florida, there's still no rent relief in sight. Some St. Petersburg renters say they are seeing a more than 7% increase on their rents, more than much of the country.
'It hurts so bad': Loved ones honor aspiring nurse shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Pink balloons Sunday afternoon filled Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa to honor Savannah Mathis. "It hurts so bad," said her mother, LaMaria Smith. Like several attendants at the park, Smith wore a shirt with an image of Savannah's face and the words: "Forever In Our Hearts."
earnthenecklace.com
Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?
It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
fox13news.com
This is how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Soaring rent prices are causing renters to have to work more hours than ever, according to a new study released by the real estate website, Zillow. According to the Zillow report, roughly a third of a renters' monthly income, or about a week and a half of work, is used to rent. That equals 63 hours of work.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Iconic Vinoy Resort and Golf Club Announces Opening of Sunni Spencer Boutique
The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club will add to St. Petersburg’s burgeoning shopping offerings with the opening of Sunni Spencer, the Tampa-based luxury fashion boutique’s newest location, as part of the historic resort’s comprehensive renovation. Sunni Spencer will open in December 2022 in The Vinoy’s reimagined elegant lobby. The thoughtfully curated boutique will sell chic, resort-inspired clothing, accessories and swimwear for women, men and children.
Bay News 9
St. Pete reexamines rental rights, Tampa police chief faces discipline after exchange with Pinellas deputy and unemployment applications decline
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Expect mostly sunny skies with low humidity for Friday. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5...
Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor Steps Down After Golf Cart Calamity
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has requested and received the resignation of Police Chief Mary O’Connor, following the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation into a recent traffic stop involving O’Connor. Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw, a widely respected, 25-year veteran of the department,
ABC Action News
Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — America’s largest Christmas light maze and village is making its way back to Tampa Bay. Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg transformed into a winter wonderland with over four million twinkling lights, ice skating, festive food, and holiday shopping. Experience a world of adventure with...
