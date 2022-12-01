Read full article on original website
Earnings Estimates Rising for Datadog (DDOG): Will It Gain?
Datadog (DDOG) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this data...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a Trending Stock
Teekay Tankers (TNK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas shipping company have returned +1.7% over the past month...
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
Coupa Software (COUP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
The market expects Coupa Software (COUP) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
Is Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 06/23/2005, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) provides investors broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted...
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a Trending Stock
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based security company have returned -2.8%, compared to...
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Meta Platforms (META) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this social media company have returned +36% over the past month versus the...
Are Investors Undervaluing Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 5th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:. H&E Equipment Services HEES: This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
Pre-market Movers: IOVA, DADA, SHPH, BILI, BVS…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET). Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is up over 20% at $8.23 Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is up over 19% at $8.19 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) is up over 18% at $2.85 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is up over 16% at $23.19 Bioventus Inc. (BVS) is up over 16% at $2.49 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is up over 14% at $13.13 111, Inc. (YI) is up over 13% at $3.26 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is up over 12% at $2.96 ATRenew Inc. (RERE) is up over 10% at $2.43 Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is up over 10% at $2.16 iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is up over 6% at $3.57.
ALE vs. HE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Utility - Electric Power stocks are likely familiar with Allete (ALE) and Hawaiian Electric (HE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have...
3 Defense Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Now
As an investor, you likely want to protect your portfolio from the risks of a bear market and uncertain economic conditions. One way to do this is by investing in defensive stocks. Defensive stocks are stocks that tend to perform well during times of market volatility because they provide goods and services that are essential, no matter the state of the economy. Let’s take a closer look at what defensive stocks are and how you can use them to protect your portfolio.
THRM Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $74.25, changing hands for $74.57/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Bears are Losing Control Over Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) have been struggling lately and have lost 12.4% over the past four weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 17.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $47.5 in the previous session. Genmab AS Sponsored ADR has gained 19% since the start of the year compared to the -15.2% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -15.1% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.
Should First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/19/2011. The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $242.16...
RE or MKL: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Placed?
Better pricing, an improving rate environment, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and solid capital position poise the property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. However, an active catastrophe environment could weigh on the upside. Global commercial insurance prices rose for 20 straight quarters though the magnitude has slowed down...
