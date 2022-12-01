Submitted by Orcas Center. Celebrate the wonder of the winter season with an evening of dance, presented by some of Orcas Island’s aspiring performing artists. “Magic & Merriment” will feature a variety of dance styles and choreography by Orcas Dance Collective’s talented dance instructors. It is sure to be an enchanting evening of entertainment. Curtain opens at 6 pm on Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14. Tickets available at www.OrcasCenter.org or by calling the box office at 360-376-2281 ext 100.

EASTSOUND, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO