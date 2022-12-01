Read full article on original website
Islands Sounder
The road to recovery is one step at a time
Since its debut this fall, Recovery Rides has proven to be a successful method of providing transportation to and from substance abuse treatment facilities. In the San Juans, organizations exist to support people wanting to overcome addiction, but if enrollment at a mainland rehabilitation center is needed, that’s often a significant challenge. A high percentage of community members who have wanted to obtain treatment were unable to simply because timely transportation couldn’t be arranged.
Islands Sounder
Student Dance Showcase: Magic & Merriment at Orcas Center
Submitted by Orcas Center. Celebrate the wonder of the winter season with an evening of dance, presented by some of Orcas Island’s aspiring performing artists. “Magic & Merriment” will feature a variety of dance styles and choreography by Orcas Dance Collective’s talented dance instructors. It is sure to be an enchanting evening of entertainment. Curtain opens at 6 pm on Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14. Tickets available at www.OrcasCenter.org or by calling the box office at 360-376-2281 ext 100.
Islands Sounder
Orcas woman pleads not guilty to coin theft
Adia Hope Dolan, a 24-year-old formerly of Orcas Island, pleaded not guilty in San Juan County Superior Court on Nov. 28 to charges of residential burglary, theft in the first degree and possessing stolen property in the first degree, all class B felonies. On Feb. 9, according to the probable...
