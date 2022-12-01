Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Oldiges ready to takeover Board of DD January 1st
The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) met on December 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. This board meeting marked a milestone: After 11 years as the Superintendent and 28 years in the field, Saul Bauer celebrated his last board meeting as Superintendent. As previously reported, Mr. Bauer will be retiring as Superintendent on December 31, 2022, and Mrs. Krista Oldiges will step in as Executive Director. Mrs. Oldiges participated in the meetings and will take over as the Executive Director and future LCBDD Superintendent on January 1, 2023.
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND REMAINS A FINALIST FOR TWO LARGE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
(Richmond, IN)--The Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors meets Monday afternoon. When it does, it will consider and likely approve a $50,000 grant application for Taconic Biosciences. It’s part of a $5.6 million investment that is projected to create 20 new jobs and a half a million dollars in annual payroll. Meanwhile, Richmond continues to be a finalist for two new projects. The EDC is working on real estate purchase agreements and land surveys for both projects. Neither company has been identified. Combined, those two projects represent $136 million in new investment and 156 new jobs.
dayton.com
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
Daily Advocate
ICE called after stabbing in Union City
UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed...
hometownstations.com
HS Football: Marion Local Defeats Kirtland 14-6 to Claim DIV. VI State Crown; New Bremen Rolls to 38-6 Victory Against Warren JFK to win Second DIV. VII State Title in Three Years
Hello, I'm Tony Quach and I am from Los Angeles, CA. I recently graduated with my master's in journalism from USC and I'm excited to be the Sports Reporter for Your Hometown Stations. Have a story idea? Email me at aquach@wlio.com!
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
Inflation Is Cutting Into States’ Big Infrastructure Windfall
This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. When Ohio transportation officials got the bids back in spring for the next phase of an expansion of Interstate 75 north of Cincinnati, they had a rude awakening. Inflation had driven up the mega-project’s cost by...
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
WLWT 5
Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
oxfordobserver.org
Left Field Tavern gets three critical health violations
Since Nov. 18, the Butler County Health Department has cited one Oxford-area restaurant for critical health violations. Left Field Tavern on West Park Place received three critical violations. Violations included food not being properly protected from contamination, sanitizing solution being held at incorrect temperatures and food contact surfaces and utensils being unclean.
Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
1017thepoint.com
LEWISBURG POLICE LOOK TO IDENTIFY, ARREST BANK ROBBER
(Lewisburg, OH)--Police in Lewisburg are working to identify and arrest a bank robber. A man entered the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street at just before noon on Saturday and handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was ever displayed. The suspect is a white male who appears to be in his 30’s with a mustache, goatee, and glasses. No one was hurt.
dayton.com
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
Springfield cheers on Wildcats in championship game
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield brewery hosted a watch party for Wildcats fans who couldn’t make it to Canton to watch the football team play in the state championship game Friday night. It was all-eyes on the screen at Mother Stewart’s Brewing in Springfield Friday. The fans 2 NEWS spoke with said whether the […]
‘It’s great not to have to juggle a new roof;’ Air Force Veteran receives free roof
BEAVERCREEK — A U.S. Air Force veteran received a new roof courtesy of Dry Tech Exteriors Thursday in Beavercreek as part of the Roof for Troops Program. >>‘Very humbling;’ Former Dayton police officer shot in the line of duty receives free roof. Master Sgt. Lyndell Logan has...
5 Dayton Flyers score in double figures in win over SE Louisiana
DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers had all five starters score in double figures Saturday afternoon as they beat Southeastern Louisiana, 80-74, at the UD Arena. The win Saturday is win number 300 in the head coaching career for Anthony Grant. >>Holmes and Azmil each get double-double for Dayton to...
Law enforcement locates endangered missing man
According to the Kettering Police Department, 82-year-old Gary Haggard drove away from his residence around 3 p.m. on Thursday and failed to return. The incident took place on Jamaica Road in Germantown.
Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal
LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
Winds knock out power across the Miami Valley for several hours
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winds made their way into the Miami Valley early Saturday morning, and some parts of the area experienced power outages. AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel said the cold front with the wind gusts are the cause of the power outages. Kabel says the AES team has been monitoring […]
WLWT 5
CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam
CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
