(Richmond, IN)--The Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors meets Monday afternoon. When it does, it will consider and likely approve a $50,000 grant application for Taconic Biosciences. It’s part of a $5.6 million investment that is projected to create 20 new jobs and a half a million dollars in annual payroll. Meanwhile, Richmond continues to be a finalist for two new projects. The EDC is working on real estate purchase agreements and land surveys for both projects. Neither company has been identified. Combined, those two projects represent $136 million in new investment and 156 new jobs.

