Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet at White House Dinner
One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together. The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served...
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
Loni Love Says She's Been Trying Hard to Keep Keke Palmer's Pregnancy News a Secret (Exclusive)
Loni Love knows how to keep a secret -- even if it's really difficult to do. The comedian walked the carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about Keke Palmer's big baby bump reveal during her Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend.
George Clooney Teases Wife Amal About Giving Their Kids' a 'Filthy' Sense of Humor (Exclusive)
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are making sure their kids grow up with their core values -- and their senses of humor. The superstar couple stunned on the red carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where the Oscar-winner was one of the night's celebrated honorees. The pair spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the event, and opened up about their 5-year-old twins -- Ella and Alexander -- and the coming holidays.
T.J. Holmes Once Defended Marriage as Something ‘Everyone Should Do’ (Exclusive)
T.J. Holmes, who finds himself in the limelight over a previous affair with a former Good Morning America producer and his fairly new romance with co-anchor Amy Robach, once said he's a huge proponent of marriage. The 45-year-old made the comments during his 2014 audition to be a host for...
Ashton Kutcher's Twin Brother Michael Shares Why They Drifted Apart (Exclusive)
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael, are getting vulnerable like they never have before. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for the upcoming Paramount+ show, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the twin brothers sit down together for the first time to talk about Michael's medical struggles and the changing nature of their relationship through the years.
"SNL" Reminded Everyone That Hello Kitty Is NOT A CAT, And Somehow That's Not The Weirdest Thing About Her???
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
Cher Dishes on 'Fabulous' New Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'On Paper It's Kind of Ridiculous'
Cher is fully aware of what her 40-year age gap with her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, looks like. The 76-year-old pop star is currently dating the 36-year-old music producer and is opening up about their romance. On Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher spoke to host Clarkson about...
T.J. Holmes Had Years-Long Affair With a 'Good Morning America' Producer Before Amy Robach Romance
T.J. Holmes is making news for another romance. Just days after news of Holmes' relationship with Amy Robach broke, ET has learned he had an affair with a Good Morning America producer. ET has also learned this producer also worked with Robach at the time. The producer left GMA in...
What Is Permanent Jewelry? Find Out Why It's Showing Up Everywhere (Including Your Upcoming Wish List!)
Good, bad or indifferent, TikTok is continuously starting and maintaining trends, and the notion of permanent jewelry has trickled its way out of that platform, making headway in the mainstream. You might hear the term related to "fusing," "zapping" or "getting zapped," but what exactly is permanent jewelry? We'll fill...
'RHOM's Marysol Patton Left 'Really Disappointed' by an OG in Season 5 (Exclusive)
Pour a cockie and settle in for South Beach-sized drama, because The Real Housewives of Miami is back!. "[There are] a lot of surprises, a lot of things that I didn't expect, you know," OG 'Wife Marysol Patton teases to ET of season 5, before slipping into a spot-on impression of her late mother, Elsa. "Expect the unexpected. That's the season: Expect the unexpected."
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Both Separated From Their Spouses in August, Says Source
New details have emerged surrounding the romance betweenGood Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. A source tells ET that the two journalists both separated from their spouses in August. The two have both been married since 2010 -- Holmes, 45, to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach, 49, to actor Andrew Shue.
Ryan Seacrest Teases Unpredictable ‘New Year’s Rockin' Eve’ and ‘American Idol’ 21 (Exclusive)
Ryan Seacrest is ready to lead one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations on television! On Friday, ET’s Denny Directo caught up with the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023, and he teased what fans can expect. "It's...
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Jenny Tells Sumit's Stunned Family They Plan to Move to the US
Jenny and Sumit's never-ending drama with his family was kicked up a notch on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. The couple went to dinner with Jenny's daughter, Christina -- who was visiting from the U.S. -- as well as Sumit's family, and Jenny dropped a bombshell on Sumit's family that had them visibly shocked.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Covered in Spit-Up: 'Mom Life'
Khloe Kardashian is embracing the messy side of mom life! The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a selfie, which featured her black sweater covered in spit-up. "It comes with the territory... Mom life," the mother of two captioned the pic. Khloe is mom...
