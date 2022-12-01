ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
KTVB

George Clooney Teases Wife Amal About Giving Their Kids' a 'Filthy' Sense of Humor (Exclusive)

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are making sure their kids grow up with their core values -- and their senses of humor. The superstar couple stunned on the red carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where the Oscar-winner was one of the night's celebrated honorees. The pair spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the event, and opened up about their 5-year-old twins -- Ella and Alexander -- and the coming holidays.
KTVB

Ashton Kutcher's Twin Brother Michael Shares Why They Drifted Apart (Exclusive)

Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael, are getting vulnerable like they never have before. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for the upcoming Paramount+ show, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the twin brothers sit down together for the first time to talk about Michael's medical struggles and the changing nature of their relationship through the years.
KTVB

'RHOM's Marysol Patton Left 'Really Disappointed' by an OG in Season 5 (Exclusive)

Pour a cockie and settle in for South Beach-sized drama, because The Real Housewives of Miami is back!. "[There are] a lot of surprises, a lot of things that I didn't expect, you know," OG 'Wife Marysol Patton teases to ET of season 5, before slipping into a spot-on impression of her late mother, Elsa. "Expect the unexpected. That's the season: Expect the unexpected."
KTVB

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Both Separated From Their Spouses in August, Says Source

New details have emerged surrounding the romance betweenGood Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. A source tells ET that the two journalists both separated from their spouses in August. The two have both been married since 2010 -- Holmes, 45, to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach, 49, to actor Andrew Shue.
KTVB

'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Jenny Tells Sumit's Stunned Family They Plan to Move to the US

Jenny and Sumit's never-ending drama with his family was kicked up a notch on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. The couple went to dinner with Jenny's daughter, Christina -- who was visiting from the U.S. -- as well as Sumit's family, and Jenny dropped a bombshell on Sumit's family that had them visibly shocked.
KTVB

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Covered in Spit-Up: 'Mom Life'

Khloe Kardashian is embracing the messy side of mom life! The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a selfie, which featured her black sweater covered in spit-up. "It comes with the territory... Mom life," the mother of two captioned the pic. Khloe is mom...

Comments / 0

Community Policy