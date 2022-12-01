ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

'RHOM's Marysol Patton Left 'Really Disappointed' by an OG in Season 5 (Exclusive)

Pour a cockie and settle in for South Beach-sized drama, because The Real Housewives of Miami is back!. "[There are] a lot of surprises, a lot of things that I didn't expect, you know," OG 'Wife Marysol Patton teases to ET of season 5, before slipping into a spot-on impression of her late mother, Elsa. "Expect the unexpected. That's the season: Expect the unexpected."
Fox News

Kirstie Alley dead at 71

Kirstie Alley died on Monday following a battle with cancer that was only "recently discovered," according to her family. She was 71.
KTVB

'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Watch the Dramatic New Trailer for Paramount Plus

A new trailer for Paramount+'s reunion film, Teen Wolf: The Movie, debuted Sunday during Brazil Comic Con Experience (CCXP). The movie returns a slew of familiar faces from the Teen Wolf series, led by Tyler Posey, and drops on the streaming service Thursday, Jan. 26 in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available the following day Friday, Jan. 27 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia.
KTVB

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...

