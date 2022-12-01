A new trailer for Paramount+'s reunion film, Teen Wolf: The Movie, debuted Sunday during Brazil Comic Con Experience (CCXP). The movie returns a slew of familiar faces from the Teen Wolf series, led by Tyler Posey, and drops on the streaming service Thursday, Jan. 26 in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available the following day Friday, Jan. 27 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia.

1 DAY AGO