Concord, NC

WCNC

CMS student shot while getting off school bus dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Dec. 1, 2022, before the victim died. A 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot while getting off his bus Wednesday died Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries Friday morning. He was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Rocky River High School Student Dies Following Shooting

CMPD says the Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte has died. Nahzir Taylor, 17, died Friday morning. He was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte moments after getting off a school bus. He was a student at Rocky River High School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center

Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters. The new ordinance was passed at a time when shelters across the area have reached capacity. Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties. Updated: 3 hours ago. The suspect allegedly stole the truck before...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire

Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

Clover man arrested in Belmont bank robbery

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month. Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County. Belmont...
BELMONT, NC
FOX8 News

31-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem shooting: sheriff’s office

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report of a man being shot. At the scene, responding deputies found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

