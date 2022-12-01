Read full article on original website
9 students charged following large brawl at North Carolina high school, police say
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
WBTV
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been charged after they led police on a chase through two counties on Sunday. According to the Rockwell Police Department, the chase began in Salisbury after a Hertz-rented Amazon vehicle was stolen. The driver led authorities through the Town of Rockwell before...
4 Charlotte area schools targeted by ‘hoax calls’, officials say
A number of Charlotte-area schools and schools across NC received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations on Thursday.
CMS student shot while getting off school bus dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Dec. 1, 2022, before the victim died. A 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot while getting off his bus Wednesday died Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries Friday morning. He was...
Hickory police chief set to retire in 2023, town officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department will soon have a new police chief. Thurman Whisnant announced this week that he would be retiring as the police chief after 22 years with the department. Whisnant was sworn in as the chief in 2016. “It has been such an honor...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Rocky River High School Student Dies Following Shooting
CMPD says the Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte has died. Nahzir Taylor, 17, died Friday morning. He was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte moments after getting off a school bus. He was a student at Rocky River High School.
WBTV
Police charge 9 juveniles after large fight breaks out at Statesville High School
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nine juveniles have been charged after a large fight broke out at Statesville High School on Friday, officials said. According to the Statesville Police Department, police responded to the school to aid resource officers in breaking up the fight. Police said the juveniles are facing charges...
WBTV
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters. The new ordinance was passed at a time when shelters across the area have reached capacity. Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties. Updated: 3 hours ago. The suspect allegedly stole the truck before...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
North Carolina security guard shot by co-worker speaks; ‘he shoots me for no reason’
Families are around during the day for services like the Department of Social Services and other county employees.
qcnews.com
2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire
Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
Man charged after victim arrives at NC hospital with gunshot wound to the head
A man has been charged and another remains hospitalized after a shooting last month.
WBTV
Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. 17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident. Nahzir Taylor died of his injuries on Friday after he was shot at a bus stop earlier in the week. Charlotte woman...
qcnews.com
Clover man arrested in Belmont bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month. Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County. Belmont...
Atrium Health nurse help saves life of fellow passenger on plane
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Atrium Health Lincoln nurse, Kassondra Josey, was on her way home from Las Vegas when a fellow passenger had a medical emergency requiring her skills to be used 30,000 feet in the air. Over Texas, Josey was watching a movie when her husband nudged her arm...
WBTV
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 7 hours ago. In...
17-year-old dies from injuries after shooting in east Charlotte: CMPD
A 17-year-old young man passed away Friday morning from his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in east Charlotte, CMPD confirmed.
31-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem shooting: sheriff’s office
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report of a man being shot. At the scene, responding deputies found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, […]
qcnews.com
Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
A house fire ended with a shootout in Rowan County, North Carolina. The shooting suspect killed - and two deputies and a firefighter were injured. QCNEWS.COM. Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire …. A house fire ended with a shootout in Rowan County, North Carolina. The shooting...
WBTV
Catawba County deputies investigating death after body found in woods
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the woods in north Catawba County on Saturday. Deputies responded to a body being found in a wooded area along Lee Cline Road near the intersection of Eckard Road around 3:41 p.m.
