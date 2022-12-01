AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas for the 2022 Downtown Hoedown free concert. It served as the official kickoff for National Finals Rodeo (NFR) week in Vegas. All of the fun and excitement kicked off with country music legend Neal McCoy on the Main Street stage. He was followed by female country music artist of the year Lainey Wilson on the 1st Street stage. Then, country music newcomer Nate Smith performed on the 3rd Street stage. American Idol winner Scotty McCreery wrapped up the evening. In this gallery, you’ll see photos of Lainey Wilson and Neal McCoy.

