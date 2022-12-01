Read full article on original website
Allegiant Stadium tops international venues grossing over $182 million
As an eventful year comes to an end, Billboard's 2022 end-of-the-year Boxscore charts have been released, naming Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium as the No.1 international stadium.
Americajr.com
GALLERY: Scotty McCreery and Nate Smith perform at 2022 Downtown Hoedown (Las Vegas)
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas for the 2022 Downtown Hoedown free concert. It served as the official kickoff for National Finals Rodeo (NFR) week in Vegas. All of the fun and excitement kicked off with country music legend Neal McCoy on the Main Street stage. He was followed by female country music artist of the year Lainey Wilson on the 1st Street stage. Then, country music newcomer Nate Smith performed on the 3rd Street stage. American Idol winner Scotty McCreery wrapped up the evening. In this gallery, you’ll see photos of Lainey Wilson and Neal McCoy.
Aerosmith forced to cancel Las Vegas Strip show
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rock band Aerosmith announced the cancellation of its show on Friday evening due to an illness. According to the band’s Twitter page, lead singer Steven Tyler is “unwell and unable to perform,” and was forced to cancel the show Friday evening as a result. The show was set to begin at […]
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss Enchant in Las Vegas!
Is back in Las Vegas with two locations this Holiday season. Visit Enchant Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Ballpark® and Las Vegas on the Strip at Resorts World Las Vegas through January 1. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Guests can explore one...
Barry Manilow’s ‘A Very Barry Christmas’ show canceled for medical reasons
Barry Manilow's "A Very Berry Christmas" show at the Westgate Las Vegas was canceled on Thursday due to medical reasons.
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Faces Big Problems
Nothing in Las Vegas actually exists until the doors open. That's a lesson learned over time as countless projects have hit snags that force construction delays and even cause ownership changes. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas project may be the most famous example of this as it has gone through numerous...
Fox5 KVVU
Construction underway on new Las Vegas Farm Basket location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction is underway on the expansion of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. In a Facebook post, Drapper Companies said the new location will “be opening soon” at Winterwood Pavilion, located near Sahara and Nellis in the east valley. Although they do not...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas dispensary to add pot consumption lounge to its campus near Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dispensary says it will add a pot consumption lounge to its complex near the Strip after receiving approval from the state. According to a news release, Planet 13 says it has received approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to open its “much-anticipated” consumption lounge at its facility.
Cowboy Christmas rides into Las Vegas with NFR
Cowboy Christmas rides into town while the National Finals Rodeo. The holiday market features more than 350 exhibitors from across the country and it offers interactive experiences for families.
Major sports events bring travel boom and good economic outlook to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Las Vegas gets ready for its last big sports weekend of 2022, local agencies said the high traffic numbers we’ve been seeing are setting records. “It’s fabulous,” tourist Nicole Fitts said of the exciting weekend. With a fast start to another jam-packed weekend, Southern Nevada has a slew of events […]
Las Vegas home sellers list property for $1
With the real estate market cooling off, some Las Vegas sellers are getting creative to get more offers.
kmvt
Taxi driver loses eye after rock from slingshot hits him
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - A taxi driver continues to recover after a rock from a slingshot flew through his open window and hit him in the face while he was driving passengers on the Las Vegas Strip. Taxi driver Tilahun Teginge is adjusting to his new life, preparing food and...
L.A. to LV: Where Las Vegas ranks when it comes to top cities Angelenos are calling home
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Las Vegas makes the list of top spots our neighbors to the west are calling “home sweet home” following the pandemic. As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas ‘Traveling Piano Man’ spreads comfort at sites of tragedy like Club Q and Uvalde
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Danny Kean drove his rusty red pickup truck from Las Vegas to Colorado Springs with his dog Mo and piano in tow last week. Kean, 67, wanted to comfort those affected by the mass shooting at a LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado that took the lives of five and injured dozens more.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas high school choir fundraising $90K for ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Carnegie Hall performance
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas high school choir is heading to the Big Apple and a big stage: Carnegie Hall. But, fundraising for this Title I school is the one obstacle standing in the way. Over 250 students participate in Del Sol Academy of Performing Arts music program,...
Opening dates for Olive Garden, Born and Raised released as North Las Vegas ‘restaurant row’ grows
B.J.'s Restaurant and Brewhouse is open for business, and it won't be long for Olive Garden, Born and Raised, and Panera Bread -- among more than 20 restaurants in a cluster along East Craig Road.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas isn't just the northern part of Sin City. In Clark County, Nevada, North Las Vegas is a city in its own right. With over 274,000 residents, it's currently the fourth-largest city in Nevada. Since it lies on the outskirts of Las Vegas, people often overlook the unique...
news3lv.com
THINIGS TO DO: Christmas dinner specials across Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spend the Christmas season with holiday feasts all across the valley. Check out the list below to grab a bite from holiday dinner specials throughout Las Vegas. Aquarius Casino Resort. Café Aquarius. Café Aquarius is offering a 6-day holiday feast to kick off the...
vegas24seven.com
The Plaza Hotel & Casino to welcome Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith for special appearance on Dec. 9 as part of NFR events
The Plaza Hotel & Casino to welcome Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith for special appearance on Dec. 9 as part of NFR events. New daily giveaways announced for the Downtown Christmas Expo. On Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:15 p.m., prior to its live viewing party of the Wrangler National Finals...
