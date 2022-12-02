ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did it take over 7 months to revoke sex offender massage therapist's license

By Tara Molina
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It took the State of Illinois more than seven months to take away a convicted sex offender's massage therapy license.

CBS 2's Tara Molina first brought you the story Wednesday on a lawsuit against a suburban Massage Envy location by Christine Schirtzinger – who said massage therapist James "Rob" Garrett sexually violated her at a massage therapy session in 2020.

On Thursday, Molina had questions for the state – which dropped the ball after the sexual abuse had taken place.

Garrett should have had lost his license right away – as soon as he was convicted back in March, according to CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller.

So why was his license active for more than seven months after the fact? Molina is told one of the state's departments dropped the ball.

"I wish that I had gotten justice," Schirtzinger said Wednesday.

Schirtzinger is an Ironman triathlete, coach, and mentor. You first heard from her on CBS 2.

She was sexually abused by Garrett the Massage Envy at Geneva Commons in 2020. It took almost two years - and court hearing after court hearing - to see her criminal complaint against Garrett through.

Garrett ultimately pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted criminal sexual abuse in March of this year - registering as a sex offender and agreeing to no longer work as a massage therapist.

But the State of Illinois didn't officially revoke his license until November.

"After everything I've gone through - I have gone through 14 hearings, hours of interviews, two years of my life - and this man who's been convicted of a sex crime is still a licensed massage therapist in the state of Illinois?" Schirtzinger said.

So what took more than seven months?

During those months, Garrett was technically in good standing with the state for anyone who checked his license status.

We asked the Illinois Department if Financial and Professional Regulation. A spokesperson told us the first complaint they have on record is from July 2022, and Illinois State Police – who are in charge of the state sex offender registry - didn't notify them of the sexual abuse conviction until October. This is the full statement from IDFPR public information officer Chris Slaby:

"As the agency responsible for the oversight of 1.2 million professional licensees, IDFPR is primarily a complaint-driven agency with complaints of potential violations by licensees coming from various sources and entities leading to investigations. No complaint was filed against Mr. Garrett until July 22, 2022. Upon receiving that complaint, IDFPR immediately started its internal and statutory procedures for reviewing complaints. Since massage therapy is a profession that requires fingerprints from applicants for licensure, IDFPR receives notifications of any convictions after a license is issued from Illinois State Police.  IDFPR received notice from ISP in early October of the conviction of an offense requiring registration as a sex offender, which triggered the aforementioned statutory process that led to the revocation of Mr. Garrett's license on November 7.  That included a 30-day opportunity for Mr. Garrett to request a hearing to contest the basis of the action, which did not occur."

But still, what took so long?

"He should've lost the license," Miller said.

Our legal analyst said that should have happened right away - and one of the agencies involved had to have dropped the ball. He examined Illinois State Police and how they reported the sex offender status to the state's licensing agency.

"First thing they should've done is run over and say: 'Hey listen, you know, you're giving this guy a license - and he's a convicted sex offender. He shouldn't be performing massages. You should revoke this license.'"

We are still waiting for Illinois State Police to address the timeline and the delay. There was also no response from the Kane County State's Attorney's office on our questions for clarification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxPUj_0jUQy55g00
Who is getting massage therapy licenses despite past criminal convictions? 02:43

Meanwhile, here is another surprise. Slaby at the IDFPR said for the past several years, more than 95 percent of applicants with a past conviction that is not automatically barred by the law have obtained their massage therapy license in Illinois. And the list of the past convictions that are do not automatically bar an applicant from obtaining such a license may be an even bigger surprise.

First-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated vehicular hijacking, arson, assault, stalking, theft, and kidnapping are just a few of the criminal convictions the State of Illinois will consider when determining an application for a massage therapy license. Again, none of them automatically bar an applicant.

The IDFPR said "convictions are reviewed in the application process, along with past history."

The department asks applicants to disclose this history.

According to the state, "more than 95 percent of applicants" with a disclosed conviction have received their license over the "past several years."

As we noted Wednesday, Schirtzinger's lawsuit said Garrett had a felony record when he obtained his massage license – which was eight years before he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing Schirtzinger. His was for felony theft.

So was Garrett among the more than 95 percent? We asked the state, and this was Slaby's answer, with some additional information on the kind of crimes that are, in fact, automatic license bars:

"Per the FAQs, theft is not a conviction that is an automatic bar to obtaining a massage therapist license in Illinois. A conviction of sexual misconduct, prostitution, rape, and/or any offense requiring registration under the Sex Offender Registration Act is an automatic bar to obtaining a massage therapist license in Illinois. A conviction of one of these offenses is required to act as a bar, while other convictions are reviewed in the application process, along with past history."

The IDFPR provided this document on convictions and licensing.

"The system has let me down from one end to the other," Schirtzinger said Wednesday.

Enter legal analyst Miller.

"The Illinois Department of Professional Regulation gets to decide what licenses they will give out to what type of people - and the mere fact you're convicted of a felony may not disqualify you from getting, for example, a massage license," Miller said.

Why would that be?

"I wish I could give you an answer to that question," he said. "It doesn't make a lot of sense to me."

And is this standard practice?  We are still waiting for the state to address those questions.

"It's troubling," Miller said. "It's not what you would call an action of trying to protect the public from a possible sexual offender."

We asked IDFPR if the more than 95 percent of convictions are one category – such as theft, for example – or if people with violent criminal histories are really making it through review and getting licensed. The IDFPR did not clarify.

CBS Chicago

Illinois Supreme Court swears in new justice

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois has a new state Supreme Court justice.Elizabeth Rochford was sworn in Monday morning to represent the second district.Rochford will serve the court for 10 years, representing DeKalb, Kendall, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.She previously served the 19th Circuit Court in Lake County for 10 years.
CBS Chicago

Chicago driver turns the tables on would-be carjackers, shooting 2 of the 3 suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A licensed concealed carry holder shot at a crew of teenagers who police said tried robbing him at gunpoint.It happened in the Austin neighborhood, near Arthington Street and Kilpatrick Avenue. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, police said the driver was a Firearrm Owners Identification (FOID) card and conceal carry permit holder. He was sitting in his car when he turned the tables on a group of would-be robbers, shooting two of the three suspects. And It all ended in a crash. Just before 6 a.m., police said the 56-year-old victim, who works nearby, saw a car...
CBS Chicago

Narcan made available at all Chicago public libraries

CHICAGO (CBS) – City officials announced that Narcan, the lifesaving medicine used to reverse opioid overdoses, is now available in every public library across Chicago.It was previously just available at some locations. Last year, the city saw more than 1,400 opioid overdose deaths, that's the most in the city's history.Officials hope that making Narcan more widely available can bring down that number and help save lives.
CBS Chicago

Chicago man shot to death was postal worker, aspiring actor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who was just getting his start as an actor is one of the latest victims of Chicago gun violence.He was one of two men killed in a drive-by late Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray sat down with the victim's father."I mean, it's hard," said Herman Lofton.Fighting through the tears and pain, Lofton is trying to face the reality his son, 29-year-old Xavier Lofton, was shot and killed Friday night. "I couldn't imagine in a million years that I would be getting a call about any of my kids, especially him," the...
CBS Chicago

Volunteers for rival candidate say Ald. James Gardiner got in their face on sidewalk

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Volunteers for a 45th Ward aldermanic candidate says a heated confrontation with current Ald. Jim Gardiner prompted two of the candidate's volunteers to file police reports against the alderman.The volunteers for aldermanic candidate Marija Tomic spoke exclusively to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov.As shown on Ring doorbell camera, three Tomic volunteers were just walking down a Northwest Side street on Saturday, Nov. 26 – collecting a petition signature from a woman on the sidewalk.It was all routine, until a blue truck pulled up out of nowhere."The gentleman came out of the car and crossing the street,...
CBS Chicago

No bail for man accused of shooting another in head outside Advocate Christ Medical Center

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A judge has ordered no bail for the man accused of shooting another in the head outside of Advocate Christ Medical Center in southwest suburban Oak Lawn early Saturday morning. Prosecutors Sunday said it was right out of the emergency room where Marques Rose, 36, shot and killed a man around 2 a.m. They say he was out on bond for another felony and has five felony convictions, including gun charges and burglaries. Prosecutors say both Rose and the victim had been at a big gathering on 87th and Vincennes earlier in the evening. After two...
CBS Chicago

Over $62,000 raised in memory of family killed in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friends are raising money to cover funeral costs after a devastating murder-suicide in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.A mom was found dead last week, along with her young children, husband and mother-in-law.More than $62,000 have been donated on a GoFundMe. Friends are raising money to cover funeral costs for Vera Kisliak, 4-year-old Amilia and 7-year-old Vivian. Police were called Wednesday to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road, for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.Court documents show Kisliak had a protection order against her husband due to domestic battery at the time of her death.
CBS Chicago

Chicago man shoots and wounds 2 of the 3 suspects attempting to carjack him

CHICAGO (CBS)  -- A 56-year-old Chicago man being robbed on the West Side, turned the tables and shot at the three robbers, wounding two of them.Police said it happened in the 4700 block of West Arthington around 6:00 a.m. and ended when the suspects' car crashed as they tried to get away. Here's how it started: Three teens pulled up to a man in his car, one of them pulled a gun on him and demanded his belongings. The victim got out, struggled with at least one of the teens, then pulled out a gun and shot at them.One teen was hit in the head and is listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai. Another teen who was hit in the shoulder is listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. The third who was in the backseat was taken to an area hospital after he broke his leg in the crash. Police said the man was licensed to conceal carry and was not injured in the incident. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CBS Chicago

Violent crime is down in Woodlawn this year, and Project HOOD's efforts are getting credit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fighting violent crime is a goal in every Chicago neighborhood – but one South Side community is seeing success.For Woodlawn, 2022 has actually gotten safer – with murders and shootings down significantly this year. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into why on Monday – and learned many residents are pointing to Project HOOD. Project HOOD has an anti-violence program that saturates Woodlawn with outreach workers who have ties to the community. According to the data, indeed it does seem to be making a difference. "This is the violence," said Project HOOD outreach worker Kevin LeFlore, outreach...
CBS Chicago

Multiple cars stolen from residential garages

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Residents in several Chicago neighborhoods have reported stolen cars out of commercial or residential parking garages.Chicago police said a group of three to five men entered the garages, got access to vehicle keys and stole multiple cars.All the thefts happened between October 21 and November 26.The group stole four of those cars from a garage in Streeterville, near Delaware and Dewitt in October.The thieves took cars that still had keys in them, along with keys from the valet office.CBS 2 learned they also took the garage attendant's cell phone.No arrests have been made. 
CBS Chicago

40 violent robberies reported in Chicago in three weeks, with no arrests in any of them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 40 violent robberies have been reported in Chicago in just the past three weeks – and no one has been arrested in any of them.CBS 2's Tara Molina sought answers from police Monday on what is being done about the robbery epidemic.The number of violent robberies in recent weeks has been averaging one per day. Eight of them all happened early Monday morning in the Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village, Bucktown, and Logan Square areas within a period of an hour and a half.At 5:20 a.m., three men got out of a dark-colored ...
CBS Chicago

Woman accused of killing, dismembering landlady in Arcadia Terrace assigned new judge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman accused of killing her Arcadia Terrace neighborhood landlady and dismembering her body will be assigned a new judge. In a new court filing, attorneys for Sandra Kolalou, 36, argued the current judge was "prejudiced" against her and that she will not receive a fair trial.The judge agreed to the request and the case will be reassigned.   When we reached out for comment, the defense declined to elaborate.Kolalou is charged with one felony count each of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death in the murder of 69-year-old Frances Walker. She was also charged with one misdemeanor count...
CBS Chicago

One killed in shooting outside Advocate Christ Medical Center emergency room

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died after he was shot in the face outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Village officials say. Oak Lawn police responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to a call of a disturbance outside the hospital. Officers then heard a gunshot from where a large group of people was near the emergency room entrance, at 9400 S. Kilbourn Ave. That's when police found a 28-year-old man from Rockford, Illinois, with a gunshot wound through his left eye. That man has since been identified as Brandon McGee. Marques Rose, 28, who police say was seen running from the scene,...
CBS Chicago

5 teens shot in Zion home; no arrests made

ZION, Ill. (CBS) – Five people including four teens are wounded following a shooting inside a home in Zion early Sunday morning, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Horeb Avenue. Police said around 12:19 a.m., officers responded to the residence for a report of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found five shooting victims inside. Four high school aged juveniles were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released. A fifth victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, police said. Zion police say they're investigating the incident and coordinating efforts with other area departments with related activity. Preliminary information says this is a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000, or the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222. 
CBS Chicago

Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
CBS Chicago

Elmhurst homeowner says car crashed into his house

ELNHURST, Ill. (CBS) -- A homeowner was inside his in Elmhurst Monday house when a driver who was on a test drive crashed right into it.  The BMW veered off the road Monday afternoon and right into a house in Elmhurst. It happened in the 700 block of Junior Terrace. Police said an employee from Win Auto Plaza was taking two people on a test drive when he lost control of the car and ran right into a garage.Bricks, insulation and other debris went flying and even the tire flew off the car. The homeowner said he wasn't far.  "Just sitting in my office working. (I) heard a loud crash (and the) corner of the house was blown out," said resident Eric Bowgren. "So, I think somebody lost control of their car and drove into our house. About ten feet in front of me."No one in the home was hurt. Police arrested the 18-year-old driver and charged him with reckless driving, improper lane use and disobeying traffic signals.
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Jose Arevalo, 83, last seen Friday in Berwyn

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Berwyn are asking for help from the public to find a missing person.Jose Arevalo, 83, was last seen early Friday morning at 19th Street and Scoville Avenue.Arevalo's daughter told us he was last seen sleeping next to his wife – when he got up, walked out the back door, and never came back.Arevalo has Alzheimer's disease, and often cannot remember his own or his relatives' names."Right now, his cognition – it's bad," said daughter Esnelia Vargas. "He's always saying, 'I'm going home,' and then you tell him. 'This is your home,' and then he says, 'No, I want to go home,' and then you say,' Where's home?' and he can't tell you where home is."Arevalo is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and a Cubs hat.He only speaks Spanish, and answers to names like "Guadalupe," "Pepe," and "Lupe.""To me, I don't want bad news. I want good news," Vargas said. "I want my dad back."Anyone with information on Arevalo or his whereabouts is asked to call Berwyn police at (708) 795-5600.
CBS Chicago

Dunbar Academy community says they have no answers as to why principal was removed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As of Monday night, there was still no word on what kind of investigation is under way at Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in Bronzeville.On Friday, we learned the principal of the school had been removed from his position. Now, as CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Monday night, some leaders at the vocational high school say they were left totally in the dark - and remain so.Preparing their graduates for college and/or a trade – as their slogan puts it - Dunbar equips kids with real-world skills from automotive to architecture and from culinary to cosmetology. But on...
CBS Chicago

Police believe man attacked couple found lying bleeding in unincorporated Crete home

CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police believe a man attacked a couple in unincorporated Crete Thursday night, and he was also injured himself.At 6:41 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's police were sent to a house in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for what was first reported to be a shooting.In the house, police found the residents – a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man – bleeding profusely with multiple injuries from stab wounds. They also found a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin who was believed to be the perpetrator, the Will County Sheriff's office said.A gun may have been fired...
CBS Chicago

Domestic violence hotline available for those in need

CHICAGO (CBS) – We've been learning more about the dynamics inside a Buffalo Grove home where a woman was found dead long with her children, mother-in-law, and husband.Court records show Vera Kisliak had an order of protection against her husband due to domestic battery.CBS 2's Marie Saavedra asked a domestic violence advocate what else people in Kisliak's situation can do to protect themselves."Even with an order of protection, safety planning is so critical," said Rebecca Darr, a domestic violence advocate with the organization Wings. "And the statewide hotline is available in pretty much any language, 24 hours a day, seven...
