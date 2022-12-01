Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys is Troy Aikman Prediction - Here's Why
“I think it happens,'' Cowboys legend Aikman says of OBJ to Dallas. "If I was betting, I would bet virtually everything I have on it.”
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
This Cowboys decision makes intentions for Odell Beckham Jr. clear
The Dallas Cowboys have been clear that they want to add free agent Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster decision makes things even clearer. It’s been possibly the worst-kept secret in NFL history that the Dallas Cowboys want to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Jerry Jones can’t stop talking about it. Players can’t stop trying to recruit him. Fans can’t stop clamoring for it. At this point, even with other contenders involved, it’ll feel like a massive disappointment if OBJ doesn’t end up in Dallas.
Cowboys considered favorites to land Odell Beckham Jr., who plans to make decision this week: Report
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are considered the favorites to land Odell Beckham Jr., and a decision could be made by the middle of this week.
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit: OBJ Gets 'Fully Loaded' Message from Cowboys QB Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says that in preparing for a Super Bowl run, the team needs all the weapons it can get ... as Odell Beckham Jr. prepares to visit.
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa sends Kyle Shanahan a curse-filled message; Deebo responds to Raheem Mostert; Shanahan on Trey Lance, QBs; Players praise Brock Purdy
There was no shortage of topics to talk about from a 49ers perspective after Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and we're going to dive right into them in this edition of 49ers Notebook. While much of Sunday's postgame discussion dealt with the season-ending foot injury to quarterback Jimmy...
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
Deshaun Watson, Cal McNair shake hands at NRG Stadium ahead of Browns-Texans
A little more than an hour before the Texans host the Browns in Watson’s first regular season game since January 2021, Watson went to greet McNair as he spoke with Browns owner Jimmy Haslem.
Kyle Shanahan called out 49ers DL, Nick Bosa responded loudly
The 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made it a point to construct their defense from front to back by prioritizing the defensive line. That means their defensive front, led by star defensive end Nick Bosa, gets a lot of the credit for San Francisco’s defensive dominance.
Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for new HC Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire. FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
OBJ to Cowboys 3-Step Visit Plan Includes Luka & Dak
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys have developed a three-pronged itinerary for Odell Beckham Jr. upon his arrival in DFW on Monday. A business meeting surely led by team owner Jerry Jones. A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against Chris Paul...
RUMOR: Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency decision timetable after Giants, Bills, Cowboys visits
For the second straight season, the question of which playoff contender Odell Beckham Jr. will join has been dominating the NFL rumor mill. Beckham joined the Los Angeles Rams last season after getting released by the Cleveland Browns and helped them win a Super Bowl. But Beckham tore his ACL early in the big game, and has remained a free agent ever since then.
CeeDee Lamb Fan Spits On Cowboys Supporters During Altercation At SNF Game
A verbal confrontation took a wet turn at the Cowboys vs. Colts game during Sunday Night Football ... when a fan in a CeeDee Lamb jersey spit on two Dallas supporters -- and TMZ Sports has the video. The incident went down at the end of the Cowboys' 54-19 blowout...
Odell Beckham Jr. attends Mavericks game with Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had his long-awaited face-to-face visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, and the Cowboys continued their recruitment of the former Pro Bowler in free agency later that evening as Beckham attended the Dallas Mavericks' win over the Phoenix Suns alongside star defensive players Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.
Eagles’ Ndamukong Suh Speaks Out On Early Thoughts Of Team
There hasn’t been much this season that the Philadelphia Eagles have struggled with. They are 11-1 after dismantling the Tennessee Titans this past weekend and have the inside track to earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC as they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Minnesota Vikings as well.
Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki helped off field vs. Texans, carted to locker room
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki, one of the emerging bright spots on the Browns defense, left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the fourth quarter. He was helped to the sideline by the training staff and was carted to the locker room. Takitaki was injured on a...
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Chargers-Raiders prediction and pick, laid out below.
Is Luke Getsy to blame for the Bears loss to Packers?
Luke Getsy has earned a lot of respect this season, but it’s respect for doing things that Matt Nagy didn’t do, not things that he has done right. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did absolutely nothing to help the Bears win a game today. His playcalling was in a word abysmal in a game in which the Bears led by two scores. The Bears could have gone up by more but Luke Getsy was predictable, conservative and downright baffling. There have even been questions about if his play calling got Justin Fields injured two weeks ago.
Deebo hilariously trolls Mostert, Dolphins after Week 13 win
Deebo Samuel doesn’t miss many open opportunities on the football field with the 49ers, and the same can be said for the self-proclaimed “wide back” off the field. Samuel saw the perfect chance to sprinkle in a little pettiness after San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
