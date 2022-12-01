Three Expos in One: Vintage Voltage, Guitar Show, Radio Collectors Show – Register to Sell Now!

Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Modern Mountain Estate in Golden, Colorado Celebrates The Concepts of Minimalism with Clean Lines
1733 Montane Drive East Home in Golden, Colorado for Sale. 1733 Montane Drive East, Golden, Colorado is a modern mountain estate perched on top of a Genesee peak were designed to accentuate the cascading Rocky Mountain views from nearly every window. This Home in Golden offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1733 Montane Drive East, please contact Lori Abbey (Phone: 720-840 4984) at Milehimodern for full support and perfect service.
5280.com
Meet Adam Freisem, Executive Chef of Castle Rock’s Beloved Manna Restaurant
Manna Restaurant has all the trappings of a buzzy hot spot: a locally sourced menu that changes with the seasons, an open kitchen, and dishes sporting spins on classics such as cilantro lime wings doused in black garlic and a jalapeño pickle pizza with fresh dill. The catch? The eatery is located inside Centura Castle Rock Adventist Hospital. “Oftentimes in hospital cafeterias, you see patients’ family members come down and look around at the stations, and they don’t know what to do or where to go,” says Adam Freisem, who was tapped to open the eatery with fellow chef Dan Skay in 2013. “That’s why we wanted to have a [true] restaurant. We wanted to be a place where people could get away from the clinical environment, sit down, and be taken care of.” The pair delivered, and the community responded: In fact, 90 percent of Manna’s diners now come from outside the hospital, even though it doesn’t have a liquor license. Prices are lower than those at area fast-casual restaurants ($4 to $16 for small plates and entrées), and there’s a heightened focus on nourishment through whole foods. In advance of the eatery’s 10th anniversary, we sat down with Freisem to discuss what makes the restaurant destination-worthy.
coloradomusic.org
TONIGHT! COMBO’s Holiday Pizza Party at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd
We have opted to go casual this year! We’ll be meeting TONIGHT, Saturday, December 3rd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pietra’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, 9045 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033. Be sure to wear your favorite holiday attire – or your best ‘ugly sweater’ – and don’t forget your big smile, beautiful attitude, and sharing heart! Spread the word and let’s have a great time!!! Cost: Dinner on your own – up to you & your budget! Games! NICE prizes!
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Popular Mexican restaurant chain, El Pollo Loco, announces return to Colorado
El Pollo Loco, the popular Mexican restaurant franchise that was popularized in Southern California, has recently announced the opening of its first Colorado location. The restaurant is known for its handcrafted LA-style Mexican food, fire-grilled chicken and use of fresh ingredients. "It all comes down to fresh. Fresh salsas made...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
5280.com
December is the Perfect Time to Meet Colorado’s Birds
Although birding is considered a pastime for boomers, it’s an ideal excursion for kids, too, says Sarah Doxon, education programs manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: “Not only does it get them outside…it gets them noticing the world around them.” There’s no better time to introduce your little ones to the hobby than December, when northern birds move to Colorado for the season, and the conservancy is hosting two events for kids at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton: the Christmas bird count (December 3) and a winter birding camp (December 28 to 30). If you go on your own, though, you don’t have to wing it. Use our guide to spy five of Barr Lake’s most frequent visitors.
Organizer of largest Club Q GoFundMe says 100% of donations will go to survivors, victims
A GoFundMe account set up for Club Q victims by Denver business owner Faith Haug had topped $837,000 by mid-weekend, and on Sunday Haug announced a “significant update” about how the funds are being managed and distributed, thanks to a new partnership with a national nonprofit. The largest...
This Shop Serves Colorado's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ pop-up bar opens in Denver
'THe Nightmare Before Christmas'-themed bar is now open in Denver.Photo byHidden Media Network. (Denver, CO) Christmas bars are officially back, but one of this year’s themed pop-ups is breaking from the holly and jolly Santa-centric formula with its Tim Burton-inspired drinking den.
5280.com
Saying “See Ya Later” to 2 Legendary Denver Anchormen
After more than 30 years in the Denver market, CBS4 News’ Jim Benemann and 9News Mornings’ Gary Shapiro both announced that they will soon hang up their microphones for good. Before the celebrated newsmen sign off, we asked them to cover one last story: their own. 5280: Finish...
5280.com
What Happens When Millennials Can’t Afford to Live in Denver?
One month before they left the city where they were building their lives together, Rachel Booth and Youri Zaragoza stood on the lawn outside their Denver bungalow and watched as strangers picked through their belongings. Gone was the iron Booth had bought just a year earlier; the clothes-drying rack went...
9News
High winds and Good News; Next with Kyle Clark full show (12/2/22)
Losing hope for justice in the fight for accountability. - Is ranked choice voting a good idea in Denver? - Winter camping on 14ers. - Festive good news Friday.
Store owner expects Deion Sanders announcement to boost CU merch sales
DENVER — Colorado Buffaloes fans will have some high expectations for their team next season. Understandably, Coach Deion Sanders' impact in Colorado will likely go beyond the football field. Derek Friedman is the owner of Sportsfan, a merch store with four locations in the Denver area. He was just...
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon house
(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” may become Denver’s latest landmark. The home at 401 N. Madison St. went up in 1979 and served as the personal residence of an architect and trailblazer in energy conservation, Richard L. Crowther. The house is an expression of a country uneasy with the global energy crisis of the 1970s.
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’
Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official says
(Denver, Colo.) People at self-checkouts at grocery stores and big box retailers aren’t being honest about the number of plastic bags they use, according to a representative of the City and County of Denver’s Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.
Denver launches first city-owned, operated residential re-entry program
The City of Denver is launching its first city-owned and operated residential re-entry program in partnership with The Empowerment Program.
