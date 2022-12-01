Read full article on original website
Vote Like Your Life Depends On It
3d ago
I don't know if there is a national database that can be checked for charges against medical personnel. If not, there should be.
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
LA VISTA, Neb. — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation.
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas man receives over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence in patient’s death is fined $5,000
An Iowa surgeon accused of contributing to a patient’s death during a botched operation 10 years ago has been fined $5,000 and given a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. Dr. William E. Olson, a general surgeon who practices in the Quad-City area, was charged by the board two years ago with professional incompetence. The […] The post Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence in patient’s death is fined $5,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WOWT
Another Omaha church threatened with note
After another cold start sunny skies and a south breeze should help to warm things up today. Morning temperatures in the teens should jump into the mid-40s this afternoon. Not quite as cold tonight but lows still drop into the teens. Warming up a little for Sunday afternoon. UNO Department...
WOWT
Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha McDonald's employee reportedly Maced before robbery
OMAHA, Neb. -- An employee from a McDonald's in Omaha reported being robbed after the suspect Maced him. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to McDonald's, 108th St. and Q St., around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night for a reported robbery. Officers said the employee reported that the suspect,...
Glenwood Woman Arrested After a Traffic Stop.
(Montgomery County) This morning at 12:34 am Deputies with the Montgomery County sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 34 at the Mills/Montgomery County line. Upon investigation Deputies arrested 22-year-old Dezirae Marie Kuhl of Glenwood for Possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
WOWT
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
UPDATE: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church
A statement from Christ Community Church said a threatening note was found on their Church door Saturday morning.
KCRG.com
Iowa woman avoids prison after pleading guilty to stealing taxpayer dollars
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to a report from the State Auditor’s Office in June 2021, a former state employee used her husband’s key fob to change his timesheet to collect more than $50,000 in overpayments. Renae Rapp was charged according to court records with first-degree theft...
Nebraska man sentenced for leaving noose for Black coworker
66-year-old Bruce Quinn was sentenced to four months in prison after he admitted to leaving a noose-shaped string on a floor scrubber where he knew his coworker Keith Kirksey would see it. WOWT’s John Chapman reports.Dec. 4, 2022.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced over 24 years in prison for distributing meth
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 24 years in prison for distributing meth. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Kenneth Blair III was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 292 months in prison after his convictions for distribution and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
texasbreaking.com
3 Nebraska Teens Accused of Murder, To Be Tried as Juveniles
After receiving a call from an unknown person instructing him to meet them in a nearby park to fight, a teenager was shot and killed, according to reports. Three Nebraska teenagers accused of first-degree murder for involvement in separate killings will be prosecuted as minors under Nebraska law, according to a report from Inside Edition.
WGMD Radio
Details of Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph’s alleged strangulation, domestic assault charges revealed
Mickey Joseph put his hands around a woman’s throat, pulled her hair and punched her, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, Nebraska’s interim head coach for nine games this year, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault charges, police said. The...
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph accused of physically assaulting, choking his wife, according to court documents
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph is accused of physically assaulting and choking his wife, according to court documents. The former Nebraska interim football coach was arrested Wednesday and is charged with strangulation. Around 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a residence near S 34th Street and Tree Line Drive for...
