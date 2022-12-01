Read full article on original website
Ohio drag queen storytime canceled amid armed protests by far-right groups
A drag storytime event in Ohio was canceled Saturday after members of far-right groups gathered near the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus, where the reading was scheduled to be held. The "Holi-Drag Storytime," which was organized by Red Oak Community School, was set to feature three drag queens reading...
Arizona certifies midterm election results
Arizona officials certified the results of the 2022 midterm elections on Monday, formally making Democrat Katie Hobbs the next governor and Democrat Adrian Fontes the next secretary of state. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly will also get a full six-year term in the Senate, after serving in the Senate the last...
CBS Weekend News, December 4, 2022
Georgia Senate candidates make closing arguments ahead of Tuesday's runoff; New York City launches new efforts to minimize growth of rat populations.
CBS News
Urban Craft Uprising's Winter Show at Seattle Center hosted more than 150 handmade vendors
SEATTLE, December 3, 2022 - In its 18th year, Urban Craft Uprising's Winter Show saw more than 12,000 people. Running for two days, it started as a way to connect buyers directly with small businesses. All items are handmade and the event is meant to be a one stop shop for all your holiday shopping needs.
New messages from surviving roommates of Idaho murder victims
The two surviving roommates of the Idaho murder victims break their silence. A pastor at a local church reads their emotional messages during a religious service. Lilia Luciano reports.
12/3: CBS Saturday Morning
Walker, Warnock make final pitch to voters in Georgia Senate runoff election; The Dish: Jay's Artisan Pizza takes a swing at pizza rankings.
A mysterious structure has been discovered underneath the sand on a Florida beach
Beachgoers in Florida discovered a mysterious object buried underneath the sand, perplexing locals and officials. The object began protruding out of the sand after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole battered Volusia County earlier this year, said Kevin A. Captain, a spokesperson for for Volusia County. It appears to be a wooden...
North Carolina county orders mandatory curfew after intentional power outage
A North Carolina county has ordered a mandatory curfew after 40,000 homes lost electricity this week. Police say the power outage is due to two substations were damaged by gunfire.
Mom saves 5-year-old daughter from raccoon attack
A Connecticut mom fends off a raccoon that attacked her 5-year-old daughter while she was waiting for the school bus. The woman and child both went to the hospital, but are now doing OK.
CBS News
Maryland Weather: Seasonable temps, clear skies Monday before rain
BALTIMORE -- A seasonably mild and dry Monday is in store, but rain is on the way this week. Temperatures climb this afternoon to a seasonably average high near 51. We have clouds moving in during the day ahead of rain on Tuesday. Winds will be light and variable. A...
