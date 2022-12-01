ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Arrest Made After Missing 7-Year-Old Texas Girl Found Dead

An independent contractor who worked for FedEx has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a missing seven-year-old girl from Texas. Athena Strand was reported missing on Wednesday (November 30) after being abducted from the driveway in front of her home. Hundreds of police and volunteers began a massive search for the young girl.
BOYD, TX

