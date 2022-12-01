Read full article on original website
Related
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Tobin Hill
The apartment is right along San Antonio's gay strip.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of December 5, 2022 include Holiday Gift Market at Hemisfair, Festive Tours and Trivia Night, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of December 5 include Holiday Gift Market at Hemisfair, Festive Tours and Trivia Night, Art Crawl: Wonderful Nature, Happy Hour At The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Interstate 10 at West Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. The police had placed a police car that blocked off an area that had been the site of another crash. A pickup truck had driven into the car.
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
The local’s guide to internet service in the San Antonio area
Learn everything you need to know about internet in the San Antonio area, including speeds, prices, and connection types.
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San Antonio
If you are like me, you can't function in the morning without coffee. Lucky as a coffee lover, there are plenty of great places in San Antonio to choose from. Below are the eight highest-ranked coffee shops in San Antonio, according to ratings and reviews by Yelp users. The rankings take into account not only the star rating but the number of reviews.
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
KSAT 12
Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
Study: San Antonio home to one of the most underrated and most overrated tourist attractions
The Japanese Tea Garden was among the most underrated attractions, while SeaWorld was one of the most overrated.
Where to get the best, most authentic tamales in San Antonio
How many dozen do you need this holiday season?
foxsanantonio.com
At least ten customers frustrated with same pool contractor "There was always an excuse."
For many Fox San Antonio viewers, the pandemic has made them rethink how they live, and in some cases make decisions to enjoy life in ways they'd only dreamed of before COVID. One local couple decided to dip into their savings to splurge on a backyard pool. 18-months later, they...
Here are the roads closed for the Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio marathon
If you're headed downtown this weekend, avoid these areas.
San Antonio's small airport among the best in the nation, according to recent ranking
In part, the airport's high ranking comes down to its low number of delays and cancellations.
San Antonio new LadyBird Beer Garden opens this Friday
Come take a beer (or an Instagram pic) or two.
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy restores power to Leon Valley customers after early morning outage
LEON VALLEY, Texas – More than 3,800 CPS Energy customers in Leon Valley were without power early Monday morning. According to the CPS outage map, the outage was first reported at 4:24 a.m. The utility company is investigating the cause of the outage. CPS Energy was able to restore...
