Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio

If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San Antonio

If you are like me, you can't function in the morning without coffee. Lucky as a coffee lover, there are plenty of great places in San Antonio to choose from. Below are the eight highest-ranked coffee shops in San Antonio, according to ratings and reviews by Yelp users. The rankings take into account not only the star rating but the number of reviews.
Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
CPS Energy restores power to Leon Valley customers after early morning outage

LEON VALLEY, Texas – More than 3,800 CPS Energy customers in Leon Valley were without power early Monday morning. According to the CPS outage map, the outage was first reported at 4:24 a.m. The utility company is investigating the cause of the outage. CPS Energy was able to restore...

