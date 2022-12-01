The Winter Meetings take place this week at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, and with the event in person for the first time in two years, we could see a crazy week of transactions around baseball. For the Royals, it will be the first time they go into the meetings with J.J. Picollo at the helm, and it is unclear what kind of approach he will take. Owner John Sherman talked about a “willingness to change players” when he fired Dayton Moore, so this week presents an opportunity for Picollo to show whether or not he will be a more transactional leader than his predecessor.

12 HOURS AGO