Watch: Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Works Out At Oklahoma State With Jackson & Matt Holliday
After an MVP campaign in 2019 where he hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, Cody Bellinger has been unable to replicate his success at the plate. The two-time All-Star has batted just .203/.272/.376 with 46 doubles, 41 home runs and 134 RBI over 295 games since being recognized as the National League’s top player. Bellinger did slightly bounce back from the worst season of his career in 2021, but he was still far below league-average.
TWISH: Barry Bonds signs a record-breaking contract with the San Francisco Giants
On Dec. 6, 1992, Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder 28-year-old Barry Bonds signed a record-breaking deal at the time: a six-year, $43.75–million contract with the San Francisco Giants. This move not only reshaped the world of baseball but would also play a major factor years later in one of the biggest sports scandals of all time.
Royals Review Radio: “Mondays With Max” Debuts!
Royals Review editor Max Rieper joins Jacob Milham on the first iteration of “Mondays with Max”! Rumors swirl as the MLB Winter Meetings started on Sunday. Will the Royals be active? Plus, why are White Sox fans talking about Salvador Perez? Listen in for that and much more!
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Requests Trade Opening Door For Pursuit
The Red Sox very easily could improve their outfield depth with one trade
Potential Cubs shortstop target Turner joining Phillies
The first domino has fallen on the free agent shortstop market. Trea Turner, who like the other three All-Star shortstops available this winter has been linked to the Cubs, has agreed to a massive deal with the Phillies, according to multiple reports. According to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, it’s an 11-year...
Royals Rumblings - News for December 5, 2022
Jon Heyman has the latest on Zack Greinke talks. The Royals continue to talk to Zack Greinke about a return. But with starters like Matt Boyd getting $10 million and Mike Clevinger getting $12 million, Greinke may be hoping to at least repeat the $13 million he made last year. He lives in Kansas City.
Ha ha ha ha ha
It’s humorous to me how so many posts deal with the need to trade "good" players either in their prime or on expiring contracts. This year it’s MAT. Last year it was Whit and Benintendi. Barlow and Staumont are in there. The fact is, our trades rarely bring pieces of the next World Series winning team, currently scheduled for 2045, if we continue to win at 30 year intervals. The purpose of trades is not to play musical chairs but to acquire talented players. And when we get such a rare good player from a trade (Benintendi) or free agency (MAT) voila they become trade pieces. What a talented front office.
A look back at Kansas City’s first year players in 1981
The Royals made their first World Series in 1980, and with a dugout full of established stars and players, it was difficult for any rookie to break in. But there’s always some turnover in baseball. Guys get traded. Guys get waived. Age catches up to everyone, eventually. 1981 was no different. Here are a few of that season’s first-year players.
Royals pitchers should be rejoicing
The Royals have a new pitching coach! And while his name might be familiar to Royals fans, Brian Sweeney will have a very different role on the team than any of those Mike Sweeney has had. This signing checks all the boxes for me. He brings an outside perspective that...
This week’s Winter Meetings present an opportunity for the Royals to be transactional
The Winter Meetings take place this week at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, and with the event in person for the first time in two years, we could see a crazy week of transactions around baseball. For the Royals, it will be the first time they go into the meetings with J.J. Picollo at the helm, and it is unclear what kind of approach he will take. Owner John Sherman talked about a “willingness to change players” when he fired Dayton Moore, so this week presents an opportunity for Picollo to show whether or not he will be a more transactional leader than his predecessor.
The Tigers options at third base are thin
Almost two weeks ago, the Detroit Tigers made the decision not to tender a contract to long-time third baseman, Jeimer Candelario. New President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris, attempted to negotiate a one-year deal for less than the presumed $7 million Candelario would’ve received in his final year of arbitration, but it was no surprise that the 29-year-old decided to test the open market and see what kind of offers he’d receive.
