Homicide on Shady Trail
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 3:11 a.m., Dallas Police responded to the 11000 block of Shady Trail at the request of Dallas Fire and Rescue. The preliminary investigation determined that DFR had extinguished a car fire and discovered a body inside of the vehicle. Upon further observation, it was determined that the vehicle had multiple bullet holes. Officers also discovered multiple shell casings surrounding the vehicle, which was a Mercedes Benz. Homicide detectives were notified.
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive
Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
Amber Alert Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Paradise, outside of Fort Worth
This little 7-year-old girl may be in danger, according to Texas DPS. All the vital information you need to help find the missing child is here.
WATCH LIVE: 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade
Dallas' holiday event of the year is about to go down on Saturday, December 3 as the 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade will be taking the streets and screens of Texas by storm.
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!
Snuffer's has excellent burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, something a little more unusual doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in the Dallas neighborhood of Lower Greenville, is different from the rest- it's haunted.
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
Hate a Thief! Paul Cauthen’s Van, Trailer, and Gear Stolen in Dallas
This morning Paul Cauthen posted on his socials that his van, trailer and gear has been stolen in Dallas, TX. Due to all his band's gear being gone, he's also had to cancel all shows until further notice. Let's see if we can help Paul get back to work sooner...
A Special Investigation Into the Dallas Mayor’s Pants
The purpose of this post is to draw attention to the need for everyone to get a flu shot. This is really about public health. So if you’re tempted to criticize me for writing about something frivolous and doing so in a snarky manner, maybe first ask yourself why you want people to die. I’m here to save lives.
Dallas Museum of Art to reopen after evacuation due to bomb threat
DALLAS — The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) will reopen at 2 p.m. today after a temporary shutdown this morning. Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, the museum posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice. A DMA representative confirmed with WFAA that the museum received a threat against the building and garage.
Dallas Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting of Family Dollar employee
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Dallas are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar employee who reportedly confronted the suspect during a theft inside the store. Police released surveillance video of a man wanted in the deadly shooting about 24...
Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul
Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
Thieves steal furniture, appliances from Dallas group home for disabled adults
DALLAS - Thursday and Friday were supposed to be moving day for four women moving into a group home in Dallas, but thieves stole just about everything inside. The home designated for people with disabilities is located in a Northwest Dallas neighborhood. The home is run by Ability Connection, a...
Homicide at 13000 block of Audelia Road.
On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined a man called 911 saying he had been shot. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment had multiple bullet holes. Due to the nature of the call and no answer to a door knock, officers broke down the door and found Amanuel Negash, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
Athena Strand killed, customer shoots robber, family reunited after 51 years: This week's top stories
DALLAS - 1. Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff: The heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old Wise County girl's death is now getting national attention. Strand went missing on Wednesday night, her body was found on Friday. 31-year-old delivery driver Tanner Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to her death.
Dallas Zoo Announces Death of Tiger
A tiger at the Dallas Zoo passed away on Nov. 20, the zoo announced on social media Wednesday. Manis was an 18-year-old tiger and died after a procedure revealed signs of severe worsening of his kidney failure. The Zoo said that given Manis' age, these types of issues are not uncommon. The team monitored him after his procedure but he passed away later that evening.
6 Adorable Puppies in Dallas to Adopt for Christmas
We love our furry friends, and so many great dogs are just waiting for their forever home! We’ve rounded up 6 adorable puppies in Dallas to adopt for Christmas! Some were surrendered by their owners to rescues or shelters and others were pulled off the street. No matter where they came from, these dogs deserve a chance for a happily-ever-after.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff
WISE COUNTY, Texas - The search for a missing Wise County little girl has come to a terrible end. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed that 7-year-old Athena Strand’s body was found Friday afternoon in Boyd, Texas. It's about six miles from the Cottondale Fire Department. Akin says a...
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with Employees
Dallas Police are investigating a homicide at a Family Dollar Store in the 3200 block of S. Lancaster Road. Photo by(Family Dollar Website) A Fight broke out between store employees and a man, who they claim was attempting to shoplift items.
