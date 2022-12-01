Read full article on original website
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
Hope for long Covid sufferers as new study will trial Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid in patients left with lingering symptoms months later
Paxlovid - an antiviral made by Pfizer - is now being looked at as a possible long Covid treatment. The pharma giant's flagship Covid drug gained emergency approval in the US last December to treat high-risk patients - slashing their risk of death by 90 per cent. It is currently...
Second Death in Trial of Experimental Alzheimer's Drug Is Raising Concerns
Two fatal cases of brain hemorrhage have now been linked to the experimental Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab. The patients died after being treated with a blood thinner or a clot-busting drug. Doctors suspect that by stripping away amyloid deposits, lecanemab weakens blood vessels and leaves them vulnerable to bleeds. TUESDAY,...
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
Medical News Today
Stroke: Researchers develop AI model to predict a person’s 10-year risk
Each year, an estimated 15 million people globally experience a stroke. A person may have a better outcome following a stroke if treated quickly. In a new study, researchers used artificial intelligence and a single chest X-ray to predict a person’s 10-year risk of dying from a stroke or heart attack.
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
studyfinds.org
Simple urine test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop
SHANGHAI, China — A simple and cheap urine test may be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop, according to new research. Scientists in China say the first signs of the disease are detectable in a chemical in urine. Alzheimer’s disease is incurable, and medications fail...
MedicalXpress
Biomarker in urine could be the first to reveal early-stage Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease can remain undetected until it is too late to treat. Large-scale screening programs could help to detect early-stage disease, but current diagnostic methods are too cumbersome and expensive. Now, a new study is the first to identify formic acid as a sensitive urinary biomarker that can reveal early-stage Alzheimer's disease, potentially paving the way for inexpensive and convenient disease screening.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
technologynetworks.com
A Simple Urine Test for Alzheimer’s Disease?
A new study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience identifies formic acid as a potential biomarker for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Obtained from urine, the biomarker could offer an inexpensive and efficient diagnostic tool for the neurodegenerative condition. Diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease. A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease requires a series...
MedicalXpress
Examining how the body responds to life-threatening disease from herpes simplex virus 1
A collaboration between Ghent University in Belgium and Cleveland Clinic's Florida Research & Innovation Center (FRIC) found a new way genetics influences the body's antiviral response by studying a life-threatening disease caused by a common virus: herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1). The researchers analyzed genetic data from a patient with...
Hypertension Inside Your Eye Could Be Making It Age Faster, Scientists Say
Just like most parts of the human body, our eyes gradually deteriorate over time. A new study now shows how stress can accelerate this aging process, a discovery that could help us treat eye problems that develop as we get older, including the group of diseases responsible for vision loss known as glaucoma. While the research is based on tests carried out on mice, the team thinks the same principles are likely to apply to human eyes as well. A common consequence of psychological stress in even the healthiest of humans is a rise in intraocular pressure (IOP, aka ocular hypertension), or...
Lab-grown nerve cells to replace those destroyed by Parkinson's in breakthrough treatment
A new treatment for Parkinson’s disease that sees stem cells grown in the laboratory and transformed into nerve cells replace those destroyed by the disease will start first trials with patients in the next few months, according to a report by The Observer published on Sunday. The treatment aims...
MedicalXpress
Substance in the blood is found to increase as early as two years before diagnosis of pancreatic cancer
In some people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, levels of a particular substance in their blood can be seen to start rising slowly as early as two years before the cancer was diagnosed. This is the finding of a study at Umeå University, Sweden. This raises the possibility for future research to find ways to detect the dreaded cancer earlier.
Prevention
New Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug, Lecanemab, Shows Promise
An experimental drug called lecanemab is getting attention after clinical trial results show that it appears to slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease, a major milestone in the fight against the deadly and progressive disease. The companies behind the drug—Biogen and Eisai—revealed in September that lecanemab reduced both cognitive and...
Never-before-seen images show what a migraine looks like in the brain
"This could help us develop new, personalized ways to diagnose and treat migraine."
scitechdaily.com
Why Alzheimer’s Disease Damages Certain Parts of the Brain – New Genetic Clues
Research findings could help explain rare symptoms such as problems with language and vision. The first sign of Alzheimer’s disease is typically memory loss, followed by confusion and difficulty thinking. These symptoms reflect the typical pattern of progressively worsening damage to brain tissues. Toxic clusters of proteins first concentrate in the temporal lobes of the brain — the memory area — before spreading to parts of the brain important for thinking and planning.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
Medical News Today
How is dementia diagnosed? Tests, criteria, and how to cope
Dementia is a set of symptoms that affect memory, thinking, and behavior. Although it is more common as people age, it is not a standard part of aging. Dementia is progressive and can affect a person’s ability to perform everyday activities and quality of life. Doctors can diagnose it using various tests, including medical imaging, genetic tests, and cognitive tests.
