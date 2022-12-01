ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ktalnews.com

Locally filmed Five Days from Home to screen in Springhill Saturday

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When a small-town, northern Louisiana gal becomes an actress and marries a major Hollywood star, it’s a big deal; but when the couple comes for a visit and films a movie named Five Days from Home that debuts at a local, downtown theatre — that’s the stuff of local legends.
KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
KTBS

Child injured in shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a shooting that sent a child to the hospital appears to be an accident. It happened shortly before 4 p.m., Sunday inside a house in the 2600 block of Essex Street. KTBS 3 has learned that the victim is 12 years old. Officers at...
Kiss Country 93.7

Here Are the Best Snacks You Can Score at Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every...
ktalnews.com

North Desoto dominates Iowa en route to first state championship appearance

IOWA, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The North DeSoto Griffins defeated Iowa in the final playoff game of the season and will head to the high school football championships to face Lutcher in New Orleans. Time and time again this season, the North Desoto Griffins have defied the odds. “We don’t...
ktalnews.com

Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast

Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended …. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Salvation Army Red Kettle Run. The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run. TxDOT urges drivers to drive safely...
KTBS

Tom Arceneaux disavows PAC connected to Greg Tarver attack ads

SHREVEPORT, La. - "Today I am urging a Baton Rouge-based Political Action Committee to stop running negative ads against my opponent." That was the message Friday afternoon from Shreveport Republican mayoral candidate, Tom Arceneaux. The attorney and former city councilman issued a written statement disavowing Watchdog PAC LLC, which Arceneaux...
KTBS

Former LSU Medical Center administrator dies following lengthy illness

SHREVEPORT, La. - A longtime local hospital administrator has died. Joe Miciotto passed away Saturday morning following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Miciotto joined the former Confederate Memorial Hospital in 1975 and was named hospital administrator at Shreveport's LSU Medical Center in 2001 where he held the position until 2014. Miciotto was instrumental in the successful transition from LSU Medical Center to the new privately-managed University Health hospital before leaving the post.
KSLA

Furry Friends Friday: Kitten sisters Sammy and Scarlett

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter brought two adorable kitten sisters to visit KSLA for Furry Friends Friday. On Dec. 2, Sammy and Scarlett, two light grey kittens with white fur on their bellies, visited the KSLA Café. Both kittens are 3-months-old and waiting to be adopted. They have two other sisters in need of a home as well.
1130 AM: The Tiger

Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas

Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
KSLA

TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
bossierpress.com

High school boys basketball: Parkway, Bossier, Airline, PCA win

Parkway, Bossier, Airline and Providence Classical Academy were all winners Friday night. Parkway defeated Haughton 72-59 on the final day of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational. The Panthers went 2-1 in the three-day event, improving to 3-2. Haughton went 1-2. The Bucs dropped to 5-5 overall. Chance Snell led Parkway...

Comments / 0

Community Policy