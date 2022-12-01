Acosta Heating and Cooling along with Power 98 want to provide Heat for the Holidays to a much-needed family this holiday season. Nominate a family in dire need of a new furnace for their home, give us details of their situation and they could win a new Rheem heating unit for their home valued at up to $5,000 and they could win Heat for the Holidays. The Contest will begin on Monday, December 5, 2022, and end on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Entrants will be required to nominate a family they believe deserves to win the prize on the online entry form below.

