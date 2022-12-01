Read full article on original website
power98fm.com
Pro Lacrosse Returns To Charlotte, North Carolina
Lacrosse fans in the Charlotte area have waited more than four years for a professional team to return to the Queen City. Well, the wait is almost over. The Charlotte Bootleggers are about to launch their inaugural season in the PBLA, or Professional Box Lacrosse Association. If you’re not familiar...
power98fm.com
North Carolina’s Best “Bucket List” Restaurant Is What?
As we all know, finding a good restaurant to enjoy is top tier things to do. From seafood to Italian to BBQ, I mean food is honestly one of the best things to do, right? There are some restaurants that are a must-try, must-taste type of restaurant. From those voted best in a state or just to scratch off a bucket list one time. It is a lot of fun to find different places to try out and test some different foods.
power98fm.com
Heat For The Holidays Brought to You by Acosta Heating and Cooling
Acosta Heating and Cooling along with Power 98 want to provide Heat for the Holidays to a much-needed family this holiday season. Nominate a family in dire need of a new furnace for their home, give us details of their situation and they could win a new Rheem heating unit for their home valued at up to $5,000 and they could win Heat for the Holidays. The Contest will begin on Monday, December 5, 2022, and end on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Entrants will be required to nominate a family they believe deserves to win the prize on the online entry form below.
