ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

William and Kate continue US tour after racism controversy erupts at Buckingham Palace

By Louise Boyle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3gdM_0jUQVyZd00

William and Kate strived today to turn the spotlight back onto the overarching crisis of climate change , and away from the latest round of royal scandals which threatened to engulf their first overseas tour since the death of Queen Elizabeth II .

From the moment the Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on Wednesday, their trip has been overshadowed by a new racism scandal out of Buckingham Palace, followed by Netflix’s slickly-timed drop of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show teaser. The docuseries is likely to contain more criticism of the British royal family after Harry and Meghan stepped down from official duties three years ago over allegations of racism.

On Thursday, William and Kate soldiered on with the tour which will conclude tomorrow with the Earthshot Prize awards, a competition devised by Prince William to celebrate and scale climate-fighting innovations with millions of dollars in prize money.

Today’s events focused on how the coastal city of Boston is tackling serious climate-driven threats including rising sea levels, coastal erosion, and worsening storms.

The couple started at Greentown Labs in Somerville, the United States’ largest clean-tech incubator for start-ups and entrepreneurs which has created more than 9,000 jobs.

They chatted with Julie Angus, CEO and co-founder of Open Ocean Robotics which creates solar-powered autonomous boats to provide real-time ocean information. She showed them data monitoring from one of the company’s boats.

“Five knots? That’s quite quick,” Prince William responded.

As they left, the royals were met by Henry Dynov-Teixeira, eight, in a King’s Guard costume who presented Kate with flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xxdH_0jUQVyZd00

Later, they traveled to East Boston to meet with residents of a neighborhood facing issues of environmental justice, and vulnerable to flooding and storm surge.

At Boston Harbor, the royals heard from environmental groups on projects to build up resilience of the city’s shoreline with coastal defenses.

The couple had arrived in the city on Wednesday where they met with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and lit up the city hall in green lights to launch the Earthshot celebrations. They later attended a Boston Celtics game, where the basketball team wore green shirts in honor of the prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EaT4s_0jUQVyZd00

William and Kate flew in from London on a commercial British Airways flight where the couple were pictured chatting with fellow passengers in first-class.

The images were shared by Tiffany Chan, a reporter at WBZ.

“FIRST GLIMPSE! Passengers on the British Airways flight to Boston said the Royal couple was ‘utterly delightful’. The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke briefly to the others in first class — explaining why they are coming to Boston,” she tweeted.

The trip will conclude on Friday with the second annual Earthshot awards ceremony at Boston’s MGM Music Hall, featuring appearances by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox and videos including one narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” - which spurred America to put a man on the moon - the Earthshot prize finalists include innovations from transforming desert landscapes to agriculture, to edible plastic alternatives made from seaweed.

Comments / 14

Eileen Harrigan
4d ago

what a desperate and throughly thirsty attempt by the Markels to try and steal attention like that. The prince and princess did exactly the right thing by ignoring their childish play for stardom and will never stoop to their level.

Reply
6
skitter
5d ago

good for them. move forward and don't get caught up in mm game

Reply
12
Suzan Elnay
5d ago

God bless them, Keep doing your thing, Meghan is a jealous woman

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Bow Down to Kate Middleton's Angelic Look at King Charles' First Banquet

Watch: See Kate Middleton in a Tiara at Her First Banquet as Princess. Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Clad in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham that featured silver embellishments on the shoulders, the 40-year-old paired the eye-catching number with an equally dazzling accessory: the Lover's Knot tiara.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle’s ‘Attitude’ Stiffened, Acted ‘Arrogant’ After Meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle‘s personality reportedly shifted on the Suits set after meeting Prince Harry in July 2016. After seven seasons as a star of the hit legal drama, several of Meghan’s co-stars reportedly saw a shift in the future royal family member’s personality. A royal expert alleges her Suits stars said her “attitude” stiffened, and Meghan …
The List

King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
The Independent

‘Her stylist doesn’t understand the internet’: Fans edit Kate Middleton’s ‘green screen’ dress from Earthshot Prize

The Duchess of Cambridge has fallen foul of the internet as a result of her choice of dress for Friday night’s Earthshot Prize.The ceremony took place at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on 2 December and celebrated the Duke of Cambridge’s environmental charity of the same name. For the “green carpet”, Kate chose to wear a suitably green gown that featured an off-shoulder neckline and a slim fit.The Sabina Maxi Dress, as it’s called, is from Solace London and retails at $525 (£427). However, according to The Daily Mail, Kate made the sustainable decision to rent the dress...
Page Six

Kate Middleton wears houndstooth at Harvard during Boston visit

Reese Witherspoon would be proud. Kate Middleton made her first solo appearance during the Waleses’ three-day royal tour of Boston Friday, stopping at Harvard University in a sleek and sophisticated houndstooth outfit. The Princess of Wales, 40, arrived at The Center of the Developing Child in a long-sleeved version of the “Miles” dress ($1,525) by one of Middleton’s favorite English designers, Emilia Wickstead. She paired the bold blue look with a petite Mulberry purse, black pumps and gold hoop earrings by Lenique Louis. The princess met with researchers to discuss advances in science that can benefit children, as Middleton launched The Royal Foundation Centre...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

The Independent

963K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy