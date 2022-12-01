Read full article on original website
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Popular Colorado Holiday Light Event Opens This Week. Have You Been?
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes Park
The Frozen Dead Guy Days in downtown Nederland. Team "La Muerte" from Denver in this 2006 file photo.Photo byPhoto By Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images. (Estes Park, CO) It looked as though the final nail was in the coffin for Frozen Dead Guy Days after a dispute between festival organizers and town officials, but Visit Estes Park announced Friday that the mountain town will host the quirky event in 2023.
Promenade Shops Holiday Ice Rink in Loveland Won’t Be Happening for 2022
Another blow to the Loveland area for the 2022 holiday season, as the Promenade Shops at Centerra has announced that the ice rink won't be opening. It was just a couple of weeks ago that it was announced that Loveland's Holiday Council would not be putting up their annual decorations. Now, another longtime favorite activity for the Loveland/Fort Collins area won't be putting smiles on thousands of faces.
How Is the Crazy ‘Frozen Dead Guy Days’ Moving to Quaint Estes Park?
It what sounds like one of the most unlikely things to happen, the rambunctious "Frozen Dead Guy Days," famously held in Nederland, will now take place in Estes Park. As crazy as it does sound, this could end up making the event bigger and better than it has ever been over its 20 year history. Is Estes Park, or even Loveland for that matter, ready for the event?
denverite.com
Photos: Annual Parade of Lights shines on downtown Denver Saturday night
Sidewalks were filled with friends and families bundled up in jackets, beanies and blankets as they staked out choice spots for Denver’s annual Parade of Lights downtown on Saturday night. Temperatures were in the low 40s, but the winter cold didn’t seem to bother parade-goers. The little ones seemed...
Fort Collins Ranger Shares Some of the Dept.’s Wildest Encounters
Local rangers do a great job of educating the public, enforcing the rules, and keeping Fort Collins' parks and natural areas as safe as possible, for both humans and animals alike. With more than 40 natural areas throughout the city, rangers are kept busy responding to all kinds of different...
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ pop-up bar opens in Denver
'THe Nightmare Before Christmas'-themed bar is now open in Denver.Photo byHidden Media Network. (Denver, CO) Christmas bars are officially back, but one of this year’s themed pop-ups is breaking from the holly and jolly Santa-centric formula with its Tim Burton-inspired drinking den.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
5280.com
Saying “See Ya Later” to 2 Legendary Denver Anchormen
After more than 30 years in the Denver market, CBS4 News’ Jim Benemann and 9News Mornings’ Gary Shapiro both announced that they will soon hang up their microphones for good. Before the celebrated newsmen sign off, we asked them to cover one last story: their own. 5280: Finish...
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 26-December 2
Coming off a holiday, it's not surprising that there was a bit of a lull in restaurant openings. While November was busy overall, just two new places debuted in the past week: a Highlands Ranch outpost of Sweetgreen, the fast-casual chain's third in the state; and Gong Cha, a Taiwan-based beverage franchise making its Colorado debut.
1310kfka.com
Small fire breaks out at Greeley holiday celebration
A small fire breaks out during holiday festivities in Weld County. A small fire was sparked in the ceiling during craft making in the replica Hispanic Heritage House at the Centennial Village Museum in Greeley, according to the Greeley Tribune. Firefighters had to vent the wood ceiling to put out the fire. No one was hurt. This year marked the return of Homesteaders Holiday at the museum after two years of pandemic cancellations. Windsor also kicked off its Windsor Wonderland event, drawing hundreds. The celebration included Santa wearing a cowboy hat arriving on the Great Western Railway Train, caroling from Windsor Middle’s choir, and the annual tree lighting. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
5280.com
December is the Perfect Time to Meet Colorado’s Birds
Although birding is considered a pastime for boomers, it’s an ideal excursion for kids, too, says Sarah Doxon, education programs manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: “Not only does it get them outside…it gets them noticing the world around them.” There’s no better time to introduce your little ones to the hobby than December, when northern birds move to Colorado for the season, and the conservancy is hosting two events for kids at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton: the Christmas bird count (December 3) and a winter birding camp (December 28 to 30). If you go on your own, though, you don’t have to wing it. Use our guide to spy five of Barr Lake’s most frequent visitors.
Fort Collins Will Now Let You Leave Your Car In Old Town Without Getting a Ticket
Old Town Fort Collins is a great place to hang out, with many places to shop, eat and drink at. While you may have made plans to go home early, plans change. Fort Collins is helping you get home without worry. "What will I do with my car," is a...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain, El Pollo Loco, announces return to Colorado
El Pollo Loco, the popular Mexican restaurant franchise that was popularized in Southern California, has recently announced the opening of its first Colorado location. The restaurant is known for its handcrafted LA-style Mexican food, fire-grilled chicken and use of fresh ingredients. "It all comes down to fresh. Fresh salsas made...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
This Shop Serves Colorado's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
travellemming.com
4 Best Outlet Malls in Colorado in 2022 (By a Local)
Wondering where the best outlet malls in Colorado are? Well, there aren’t many anymore!. I’m not sure whether it’s because times are a-changing or if the pandemic caused closures (probably both), but the Colorado outlets are dwindling in number. One popular outlet, The Outlets at Loveland, appears to be the most recent casualty.
Volunteers Create Festive Hay Bale Art at Colorado’s Barr Lake
No matter the season, outdoor enthusiasts flock to Colorado's Barr Lake State Park to take advantage of all that the destination has to offer. Whether it's boating, fishing, or paddle boarding during the heat of summer or joining in on a guided nature walk during the winter, Barr Lake has endless opportunities for visitors to take part in.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Modern Mountain Estate in Golden, Colorado Celebrates The Concepts of Minimalism with Clean Lines
1733 Montane Drive East Home in Golden, Colorado for Sale. 1733 Montane Drive East, Golden, Colorado is a modern mountain estate perched on top of a Genesee peak were designed to accentuate the cascading Rocky Mountain views from nearly every window. This Home in Golden offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1733 Montane Drive East, please contact Lori Abbey (Phone: 720-840 4984) at Milehimodern for full support and perfect service.
