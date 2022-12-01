Getting away for the weekend in a quaint, historic town less than two hours from Hoboken is the perfect way to end the year. Situated in the Pocono Mountains, the charming town of Milford has restaurants, antique shops, a theater, historic landmarks, and more — much of which is run by Milford Hospitality Group. With the goal of preserving the history of the town, the properties have been designed and restored to provide visitors + locals with an experience to remember. Keep reading to learn more about what makes Milford such a great option for a weekend escape this holiday season.

