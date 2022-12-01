ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branchville, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Newswatch 16

Inflation ends fire company's breakfast fundraiser

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — The kitchen in Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company was busy Sunday preparing food for their last breakfast fundraiser. The fire company's monthly tradition is coming to an end after 30 years. “Our numbers have dwindled, and there's an increase in food prices, and we just didn't get...
KUNKLETOWN, PA
pikecountycourier.com

Country Ark Farm camp ends, making way for much else

It is with both great joy and sadness that we announce Country Ark Farm has finished their 22nd and final year of Summer Day Camp. We are so grateful for the opportunity to impact so many lives. We have had exceptional staff, aids, nurses and campers who all enjoyed our unique pet and recreational therapy services. It’s a bitter sweet decision, but one that must be made.
MILFORD, PA
spartaindependent.com

Majestic lakefront home not far from restaurants, shopping

SANDYSTON. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com. Dreaming of a majestic lakefront home with charm and grace and details that only dreams are made of? Look no further than this stunner of a home located on Kittatinny Lake.
SANDYSTON, NJ
rew-online.com

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Milford, PA: Our New Favorite Getaway Destination for the Holidays

Getting away for the weekend in a quaint, historic town less than two hours from Hoboken is the perfect way to end the year. Situated in the Pocono Mountains, the charming town of Milford has restaurants, antique shops, a theater, historic landmarks, and more — much of which is run by Milford Hospitality Group. With the goal of preserving the history of the town, the properties have been designed and restored to provide visitors + locals with an experience to remember. Keep reading to learn more about what makes Milford such a great option for a weekend escape this holiday season.
MILFORD, PA
wrnjradio.com

2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years

After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
WARWICK, NY
94.5 PST

This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

How bad is the flu in Pa. this year? CDC map looks grim

How bad is the flu in Pa. this year? CDC map looks …. How bad is the flu in Pa. this year? CDC map looks grim. Animals killed and wildlife center destroyed in fire. Animals killed and wildlife center destroyed in fire. Man accused of soliciting a minor and related...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Body pulled from Third River was Belleville man, 57

A body was recovered from the Third River Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo confirmed today. A witness called them that morning reporting a dead body was beneath the waterfall along Kingsland Street. When police arrived, they recovered the body of a man, later identified as a Belleville resident, 57.
NUTLEY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police

Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
WALDEN, NY
WBRE

More info released in Monroe County deadly crash

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A third victim has died after a deadly crash occurred Sunday night in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to a report of a two-car crash that happened on State Route 611 and State Route 715 in Tannersville. Police say […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Stroudsburg Pennsylvania

Whether you are a local or visiting, there are plenty of fun things to do in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. These fun things include the Olde Engine Works Market Place, the Sherman Theater, and the Klues Escape Room. Stroudsburg, PA, is a wealth of outdoor activities and heritage attractions. The good news...
STROUDSBURG, PA

