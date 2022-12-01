Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Delta-8 THC: The Semi-Legal Wellness Cannabinoid & Alternative to Delta-9 THCMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols to be Presented in NewtonProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Adopt The Morristown Train Station!Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inflation ends fire company's breakfast fundraiser
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — The kitchen in Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company was busy Sunday preparing food for their last breakfast fundraiser. The fire company's monthly tradition is coming to an end after 30 years. “Our numbers have dwindled, and there's an increase in food prices, and we just didn't get...
pikecountycourier.com
Country Ark Farm camp ends, making way for much else
It is with both great joy and sadness that we announce Country Ark Farm has finished their 22nd and final year of Summer Day Camp. We are so grateful for the opportunity to impact so many lives. We have had exceptional staff, aids, nurses and campers who all enjoyed our unique pet and recreational therapy services. It’s a bitter sweet decision, but one that must be made.
spartaindependent.com
Majestic lakefront home not far from restaurants, shopping
SANDYSTON. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com. Dreaming of a majestic lakefront home with charm and grace and details that only dreams are made of? Look no further than this stunner of a home located on Kittatinny Lake.
This Popular Bucks County Shopping Mall is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The Merchantile,...
rew-online.com
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.
hobokengirl.com
Milford, PA: Our New Favorite Getaway Destination for the Holidays
Getting away for the weekend in a quaint, historic town less than two hours from Hoboken is the perfect way to end the year. Situated in the Pocono Mountains, the charming town of Milford has restaurants, antique shops, a theater, historic landmarks, and more — much of which is run by Milford Hospitality Group. With the goal of preserving the history of the town, the properties have been designed and restored to provide visitors + locals with an experience to remember. Keep reading to learn more about what makes Milford such a great option for a weekend escape this holiday season.
WFMZ-TV Online
POLICE: Identities revealed of motorcyclists involved in Clinton Twp., NJ assault
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are announcing the identification of five motorcyclists that allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone in September. The incident happened September 3 on Cokesbury Road shortly after 10 a.m. Police Chief Thomas DeRosa reports after 3 months of...
wrnjradio.com
2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
pahomepage.com
How bad is the flu in Pa. this year? CDC map looks grim
How bad is the flu in Pa. this year? CDC map looks …. How bad is the flu in Pa. this year? CDC map looks grim. Animals killed and wildlife center destroyed in fire. Animals killed and wildlife center destroyed in fire. Man accused of soliciting a minor and related...
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Body pulled from Third River was Belleville man, 57
A body was recovered from the Third River Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo confirmed today. A witness called them that morning reporting a dead body was beneath the waterfall along Kingsland Street. When police arrived, they recovered the body of a man, later identified as a Belleville resident, 57.
wrnjradio.com
Hometown Holiday Event brings crowds, holiday spirit to downtown Hackettstown (VIDEO)
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hundreds of people turned out Friday night to kick off the Hackettstown Business Improvement District‘s Hometown Holiday Event, which runs through Sunday, December 4. The event kicked off at 5:00 p.m. with carriage rides, an open house at the Hackettstown Historical Society, and...
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
More info released in Monroe County deadly crash
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A third victim has died after a deadly crash occurred Sunday night in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to a report of a two-car crash that happened on State Route 611 and State Route 715 in Tannersville. Police say […]
hudsonvalleypost.com
Fire Destroys Upstate New York Deli, 3 Injured In Hudson Valley
Many Hudson Valley residents were injured or displaced after a deli and meat market went up in smoke. On Friday just before 6 p.m., Sullivan County firefighters rushed to a fire outside a deli. Sullivan County, New York Deli Destroyed By Fire. The fire was at Boosur Meat & Deli...
Bah Humbug: Bucks County 'Grinch' Cuts Family's Holiday Lights
Not every Bucks County resident is feeling the holiday spirit. Police in Lower Makefield Township were called to a home on the 1200 block of Knox Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. There, officers learned a vandal had cut the wires powering the home's decorative Christmas lights,...
Easton school bus involved in crash in Palmer Township, authorities say (UPDATE)
An Easton Area School District bus carrying about 30 high school students was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Palmer Township but no children were hurt, authorities say. The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 7 a.m. on Tatamy Road near Northwood Avenue, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor and...
Two people die in crash near Crossings Outlets in the Poconos, coroner says
Two people died in a crash Sunday night near the Crossings Premium Outlets in Monroe County, according to the county coroner. Coroner Thomas A. Yanac Jr. said two drivers, a man and woman, died when two cars collided around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Route 715 and 611 in Pocono Township.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Stroudsburg Pennsylvania
Whether you are a local or visiting, there are plenty of fun things to do in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. These fun things include the Olde Engine Works Market Place, the Sherman Theater, and the Klues Escape Room. Stroudsburg, PA, is a wealth of outdoor activities and heritage attractions. The good news...
