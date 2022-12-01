Read full article on original website
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Delta-8 THC: The Semi-Legal Wellness Cannabinoid & Alternative to Delta-9 THCMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols to be Presented in NewtonProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Adopt The Morristown Train Station!Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Holiday parade held in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – The 50th Anniversary of the Tri-State Chamber of Commerce Rick Drew Holiday Parade carried old traditions – and new — this year. The December 3 parade, an evening event for the first time this year, lit up a two-state parade route. It kicked off...
Nighttime Fair Lawn House Fire Doused
UPDATE: Fair Lawn firefighters quickly contained a Sunday night house blaze that they said nonetheless did significant damage. No injuries were reported in the smoky fire, which broke out in the 30 block of Heywood Avenue near Greenwood Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. It was declared under control...
spartaindependent.com
Majestic lakefront home not far from restaurants, shopping
SANDYSTON. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com. Dreaming of a majestic lakefront home with charm and grace and details that only dreams are made of? Look no further than this stunner of a home located on Kittatinny Lake.
Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float
A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
advertisernewsnorth.com
Sussex Borough leader named Mayor of the Year
Mayor Ed Meyer of Sussex Borough was named Mayor of the Year at an awards dinner Nov. 30 at Mohawk House in Sparta. More than 70 people attended the event, hosted by the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce. Tammie Horsfield, chamber president, said Meyer “has been a continuous advocate for...
Hudson Valley families struggle to find affordable housing
News 12 is highlighting the growing affordable housing crisis in the Hudson Valley and talking to two families who say they are living in motels because they can’t find a new place to live after their homes caught fire.
hobokengirl.com
Milford, PA: Our New Favorite Getaway Destination for the Holidays
Getting away for the weekend in a quaint, historic town less than two hours from Hoboken is the perfect way to end the year. Situated in the Pocono Mountains, the charming town of Milford has restaurants, antique shops, a theater, historic landmarks, and more — much of which is run by Milford Hospitality Group. With the goal of preserving the history of the town, the properties have been designed and restored to provide visitors + locals with an experience to remember. Keep reading to learn more about what makes Milford such a great option for a weekend escape this holiday season.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Warwick Irish pub closes temporarily while new location is built
WARWICK – Yesterday’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Warwick is closing, but not for long. First opened on June 14, 1985, John and Peggy Christison will be closing down for a while as they build a new home for the popular downtown staple. The Christisons announced the...
WFMZ-TV Online
POLICE: Identities revealed of motorcyclists involved in Clinton Twp., NJ assault
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are announcing the identification of five motorcyclists that allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone in September. The incident happened September 3 on Cokesbury Road shortly after 10 a.m. Police Chief Thomas DeRosa reports after 3 months of...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins $512,427 jackpot in Union County
LINDEN, N.J. (PIX11) – One lucky person won a $512,427 lottery jackpot after matching all five numbers for the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Friday. The winning numbers for the Dec. 2 drawing were 13, 14, 19, 20 and 24 and the XTRA number was: 02. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store […]
wrnjradio.com
2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
Police: Fair Lawn DWI Pursuit Ends In Paramus Crash
An intoxicated driver crashed in Paramus during a brief Fair Lawn police pursuit, authorities said. Officer Brad Pindyck tried to pull over the Mercedes Benz on Paramus Road after it passed him twice at slow speeds on eastbound Route 4 near Saddle River Road around midnight Saturday, Dec. 3, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
wrnjradio.com
Hometown Holiday Event brings crowds, holiday spirit to downtown Hackettstown (VIDEO)
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hundreds of people turned out Friday night to kick off the Hackettstown Business Improvement District‘s Hometown Holiday Event, which runs through Sunday, December 4. The event kicked off at 5:00 p.m. with carriage rides, an open house at the Hackettstown Historical Society, and...
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Body pulled from Third River was Belleville man, 57
A body was recovered from the Third River Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo confirmed today. A witness called them that morning reporting a dead body was beneath the waterfall along Kingsland Street. When police arrived, they recovered the body of a man, later identified as a Belleville resident, 57.
2 Hudson County communities devastated by separate fires
UNION CITY, N.J. -- Two fires two miles apart have displaced 25 families and devastated two communities in Hudson County, New Jersey.Ashen furniture and DVDs now fill the Salvation Army on Kennedy Boulevard in Union City.William Campbell was outside when the thrift store caught fire around 7 p.m. Thursday."There was a sort of a haze coming out of the building and then, like, a pop pop sound, then the glass blew out," he told CBS2's Ali Bauman. "It was awful. I mean, it was just flames. I've never seen anything like that."READ MORE: Salvation Army thrift store goes up in flames in...
wrnjradio.com
Electric bill scam: Hackettstown woman scammed out of nearly $1K after sending money to scammer
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A man who posed as a Jersey Central Power and Light representative scammed a Hackettstown woman out of $985.74, police said. A 75-year-old woman received a phone call on Saturday from a person saying he was from Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) and that she owed $492.92 for her electric bill. The victim was told to purchase a money card and she then provide the pin number to the person, police said.
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
