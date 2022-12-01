ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branchville, NJ

Mid-Hudson News Network

Holiday parade held in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – The 50th Anniversary of the Tri-State Chamber of Commerce Rick Drew Holiday Parade carried old traditions – and new — this year. The December 3 parade, an evening event for the first time this year, lit up a two-state parade route. It kicked off...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

Nighttime Fair Lawn House Fire Doused

UPDATE: Fair Lawn firefighters quickly contained a Sunday night house blaze that they said nonetheless did significant damage. No injuries were reported in the smoky fire, which broke out in the 30 block of Heywood Avenue near Greenwood Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. It was declared under control...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
spartaindependent.com

Majestic lakefront home not far from restaurants, shopping

SANDYSTON. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com. Dreaming of a majestic lakefront home with charm and grace and details that only dreams are made of? Look no further than this stunner of a home located on Kittatinny Lake.
SANDYSTON, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float

A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
advertisernewsnorth.com

Sussex Borough leader named Mayor of the Year

Mayor Ed Meyer of Sussex Borough was named Mayor of the Year at an awards dinner Nov. 30 at Mohawk House in Sparta. More than 70 people attended the event, hosted by the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce. Tammie Horsfield, chamber president, said Meyer “has been a continuous advocate for...
SUSSEX, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Milford, PA: Our New Favorite Getaway Destination for the Holidays

Getting away for the weekend in a quaint, historic town less than two hours from Hoboken is the perfect way to end the year. Situated in the Pocono Mountains, the charming town of Milford has restaurants, antique shops, a theater, historic landmarks, and more — much of which is run by Milford Hospitality Group. With the goal of preserving the history of the town, the properties have been designed and restored to provide visitors + locals with an experience to remember. Keep reading to learn more about what makes Milford such a great option for a weekend escape this holiday season.
MILFORD, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Warwick Irish pub closes temporarily while new location is built

WARWICK – Yesterday’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Warwick is closing, but not for long. First opened on June 14, 1985, John and Peggy Christison will be closing down for a while as they build a new home for the popular downtown staple. The Christisons announced the...
WARWICK, NY
wrnjradio.com

2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years

After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
WARWICK, NY
Daily Voice

Police: Fair Lawn DWI Pursuit Ends In Paramus Crash

An intoxicated driver crashed in Paramus during a brief Fair Lawn police pursuit, authorities said. Officer Brad Pindyck tried to pull over the Mercedes Benz on Paramus Road after it passed him twice at slow speeds on eastbound Route 4 near Saddle River Road around midnight Saturday, Dec. 3, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
PARAMUS, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Body pulled from Third River was Belleville man, 57

A body was recovered from the Third River Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo confirmed today. A witness called them that morning reporting a dead body was beneath the waterfall along Kingsland Street. When police arrived, they recovered the body of a man, later identified as a Belleville resident, 57.
NUTLEY, NJ
CBS New York

2 Hudson County communities devastated by separate fires

UNION CITY, N.J. -- Two fires two miles apart have displaced 25 families and devastated two communities in Hudson County, New Jersey.Ashen furniture and DVDs now fill the Salvation Army on Kennedy Boulevard in Union City.William Campbell was outside when the thrift store caught fire around 7 p.m. Thursday."There was a sort of a haze coming out of the building and then, like, a pop pop sound, then the glass blew out," he told CBS2's Ali Bauman. "It was awful. I mean, it was just flames. I've never seen anything like that."READ MORE: Salvation Army thrift store goes up in flames in...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Electric bill scam: Hackettstown woman scammed out of nearly $1K after sending money to scammer

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A man who posed as a Jersey Central Power and Light representative scammed a Hackettstown woman out of $985.74, police said. A 75-year-old woman received a phone call on Saturday from a person saying he was from Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) and that she owed $492.92 for her electric bill. The victim was told to purchase a money card and she then provide the pin number to the person, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police

Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
WALDEN, NY

