City to consider naming State Street after Mitch Daniels

Students cross the intersection between West State and Grant streets last week. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

The stretch of State Street between Grant Street and U.S. 231 will be re-named to Mitch Daniels Boulevard, pending approval from the West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety.

The name change was proposed by Jeremy Slater, vice president of capital projects and facilities at Purdue Research Foundation. He filed the application for re-naming on Nov. 15.

Now, the proposal will be discussed in the Board of Works meeting Friday, after being rescheduled from Tuesday, at 8:30 a.m., just hours before Purdue is set to celebrate Daniels' legacy on that very road in the Mitch Streetfest at 1:30 p.m.