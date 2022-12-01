Read full article on original website
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com
Jan A. Cooper, MD
Inspired by two physician parents and a passion to treat the whole patient, Dr. Jan Cooper started practicing general internal medicine in 1988. Dr. Cooper’s deep knowledge of the community her patients live in allows her to factor in medical, social, and personal issues into their personal health care plans. As a primary care physician at New Orleans East Hospital, she’s a firm believer in the hospital’s primary care team motto – that primary care is “your first line of defense.” Dr. Cooper continues to dedicate her professional efforts to offering accessible and extraordinary healthcare that promotes disease prevention and helps patients live their best lives.
houmatimes.com
CIS: How Faith & Medicine Healed Philip’s Heart
Philip Soulet, 87 from Chauvin, La, was admitted to the emergency room in May with acute heart failure. “He was so sick and weak,” explained his daughter, Angel. “He had shortness of breath and so much swelling and pain. He was on his deathbed.” After an emergency coronary intervention, he had an internal pacemaker implantation by Dr. Richard Abben. Philip hadn’t had any other cardiovascular issues previously, but he had an estimated 30 pounds of excess fluid due to his heart failure.
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe Included
In New Orleans, we call it” Pecan Candy,” you may know of it as “Pralines,” but whatever you call it, it’s my favorite sweet treat. Pecan Candy is deliciously addictive. After your first bite into a creamy, sweet, and nutty piece of pecan candy, you will be hooked. But, like Lay’s potato chips, you can’t eat just one piece of Pecan Candy.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Tulane residency program plans move to East Jefferson
Tulane University’s medical residency program will move to East Jefferson General Hospital over the next two years as part of a recent deal that sold Tulane’s three hospitals to Louisiana Children’s Medical Center Health for $150 million. Under that deal, most of Tulane’s 500 residents will move...
McKnight's
As legal obligations mount, another religious group abandons the nursing home business
Ongoing financial difficulties and a need for money to settle sexual-abuse cases is forcing the Archdiocese of New Orleans to sell its nursing homes and other elder care interests. Notre Dame Health System, a nonprofit run by Archbishop Gregory Aymond, sold Notre Dame Home Health and Notre Dame Hospice last...
canalstreetchronicles.com
Gayle Benson donates $5 million dollars to Archbishop Rummel High School
On Thursday, December 1st, at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Archbishop Gregory Aymond presided over Mass which also served as a dual celebration to commemorate the school’s 60th anniversary and recognize New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson for her generous donation of $5 million dollars to the school.
myneworleans.com
Son of a Saint to Host Annual Gala on Dec. 9
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Son of a Saint will host its 2022 Annual Gala signature fundraising event on Friday, Dec. 9, in partnership with the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans. The gala is presented by Ochsner Health, and this year’s event chair is Ochsner Health CEO Pete November. The sold-out Son of a Saint gala returns for the ninth time, raising critical funds to support the youth development nonprofit’s myriad programming events, including providing holistic mentorship, life skills, and educational opportunities to hundreds of fatherless young men throughout Greater New Orleans.
wgno.com
Zulu Club gives back this holiday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, Louisiana
A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Where French President Macron should eat in French-influenced New Orleans
We don’t get too many world leaders coming through New Orleans, but when they do it’s natural to wonder what our home looks like through their eyes. And since this is New Orleans, we are going to be curious about what they eat, too. For French President Emmanuel...
myneworleans.com
Holiday Tipping and Donations
It’s that time of year again to give to those in need and for gifting to or tipping those hardworking individuals who help our lives run more smoothly. Food pantries and shelters are always in need of additional donations, but never more so than during the colder months and the holidays. Then there are home healthcare providers, grocery and food delivery people, trash collectors, newspaper, mail carriers and — of course — anyone who, for example, helps you keep your home clean, your hair coifed and your nails well-groomed.
NOLA.com
How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images
Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NOLA.com
ANDREW'S ANGLE: Covington faithful show amazing spirit amid brutal slayings
It’s said that the truest test of character is how someone handles adversity. If that’s correct, then the good people of Covington have character in spades. Adversity can come in any number of forms, and it comes at us repeatedly. It’s part of life, the usual hand-wringing over work, family, health and wealth.
NOLA.com
On Frenchmen, French president samples New Orleans' 'best street to do parties'
After two days of diplomacy, business and promoting his native tongue in Washington and New Orleans, French President Emmanuel Macron sampled the Crescent City's nightlife up close and personal, strolling the Frenchmen Street entertainment strip and soaking up live music at three clubs. Hundreds of people gathered there to see,...
WDSU
Longtime University of New Orleans professor dies at the age of 88
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime professor at the University of New Orleans has died, according to a statement issued by the university. Kenneth J. Lacho died on Nov. 27 at the age of 88. According to the university, Lacho was a beloved professor in the College of Business and...
houmatimes.com
Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!
Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
NOLA.com
Emmanuel Macron walks the French Quarter, gets down to business in New Orleans visit
Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to visit New Orleans in almost a half century on Friday, and while his one-day whirlwind tour saw him get down to serious business, he also strolled his way through the French Quarter as crowds gathered and street musicians played. At one point,...
myneworleans.com
Morgus and Toulouse
I should have thought of this before Halloween. Well better late than never. Could you run a photo of Sid Noel NOT as Morgus the Magnificent but what he really looked like as himself, not Morgus. Secondly, could you give us the names and some information on the actors who played Chopsley and voiced Eric? Morgus was way better than Svengoolie!!!
Phys.org
Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast
Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
fox8live.com
French First Lady Bridgett Macron visits French public school charter school Lycée Français
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, visited the local French public charter school Lycée Français. She arrived around 3 p.m.; Madame Bridgett Macron toured the uptown school. She is a former educator and made a unique point to be here. This is the...
