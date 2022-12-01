ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

myneworleans.com

Jan A. Cooper, MD

Inspired by two physician parents and a passion to treat the whole patient, Dr. Jan Cooper started practicing general internal medicine in 1988. Dr. Cooper’s deep knowledge of the community her patients live in allows her to factor in medical, social, and personal issues into their personal health care plans. As a primary care physician at New Orleans East Hospital, she’s a firm believer in the hospital’s primary care team motto – that primary care is “your first line of defense.” Dr. Cooper continues to dedicate her professional efforts to offering accessible and extraordinary healthcare that promotes disease prevention and helps patients live their best lives.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

CIS: How Faith & Medicine Healed Philip’s Heart

Philip Soulet, 87 from Chauvin, La, was admitted to the emergency room in May with acute heart failure. “He was so sick and weak,” explained his daughter, Angel. “He had shortness of breath and so much swelling and pain. He was on his deathbed.” After an emergency coronary intervention, he had an internal pacemaker implantation by Dr. Richard Abben. Philip hadn’t had any other cardiovascular issues previously, but he had an estimated 30 pounds of excess fluid due to his heart failure.
CHAUVIN, LA
NOLA Chic

Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe Included

In New Orleans, we call it” Pecan Candy,” you may know of it as “Pralines,” but whatever you call it, it’s my favorite sweet treat. Pecan Candy is deliciously addictive. After your first bite into a creamy, sweet, and nutty piece of pecan candy, you will be hooked. But, like Lay’s potato chips, you can’t eat just one piece of Pecan Candy.
KENNER, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Tulane residency program plans move to East Jefferson

Tulane University’s medical residency program will move to East Jefferson General Hospital over the next two years as part of a recent deal that sold Tulane’s three hospitals to Louisiana Children’s Medical Center Health for $150 million. Under that deal, most of Tulane’s 500 residents will move...
LOUISIANA STATE
canalstreetchronicles.com

Gayle Benson donates $5 million dollars to Archbishop Rummel High School

On Thursday, December 1st, at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Archbishop Gregory Aymond presided over Mass which also served as a dual celebration to commemorate the school’s 60th anniversary and recognize New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson for her generous donation of $5 million dollars to the school.
METAIRIE, LA
myneworleans.com

Son of a Saint to Host Annual Gala on Dec. 9

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Son of a Saint will host its 2022 Annual Gala signature fundraising event on Friday, Dec. 9, in partnership with the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans. The gala is presented by Ochsner Health, and this year’s event chair is Ochsner Health CEO Pete November. The sold-out Son of a Saint gala returns for the ninth time, raising critical funds to support the youth development nonprofit’s myriad programming events, including providing holistic mentorship, life skills, and educational opportunities to hundreds of fatherless young men throughout Greater New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Zulu Club gives back this holiday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Holiday Tipping and Donations

It’s that time of year again to give to those in need and for gifting to or tipping those hardworking individuals who help our lives run more smoothly. Food pantries and shelters are always in need of additional donations, but never more so than during the colder months and the holidays. Then there are home healthcare providers, grocery and food delivery people, trash collectors, newspaper, mail carriers and — of course — anyone who, for example, helps you keep your home clean, your hair coifed and your nails well-groomed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images

Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!

Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
HOUMA, LA
myneworleans.com

Morgus and Toulouse

I should have thought of this before Halloween. Well better late than never. Could you run a photo of Sid Noel NOT as Morgus the Magnificent but what he really looked like as himself, not Morgus. Secondly, could you give us the names and some information on the actors who played Chopsley and voiced Eric? Morgus was way better than Svengoolie!!!
KENNER, LA
Phys.org

Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast

Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
LOUISIANA STATE

