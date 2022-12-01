It’s that time of year again to give to those in need and for gifting to or tipping those hardworking individuals who help our lives run more smoothly. Food pantries and shelters are always in need of additional donations, but never more so than during the colder months and the holidays. Then there are home healthcare providers, grocery and food delivery people, trash collectors, newspaper, mail carriers and — of course — anyone who, for example, helps you keep your home clean, your hair coifed and your nails well-groomed.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO