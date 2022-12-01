Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe Included
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.
NOLA.com
Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson donates $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has donated $5 million to Archbishop Rummel High School, the all-boys Roman Catholic school in Metairie. It is the largest donation in the school's 60-year history, a Rummel spokesperson said. The donation, from the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation, will be...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Tulane residency program plans move to East Jefferson
Tulane University’s medical residency program will move to East Jefferson General Hospital over the next two years as part of a recent deal that sold Tulane’s three hospitals to Louisiana Children’s Medical Center Health for $150 million. Under that deal, most of Tulane’s 500 residents will move...
wgno.com
Zulu Club gives back this holiday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Holiday concerts at the Jefferson Parish Library kick off with 2 internationally known musicians
Two internationally renowned performers — cellist Evan Drachman and pianist Richard Dowling — will perform at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Drachman received his BMA from The Curtis Institute of Music in 1988. In 1997, at the...
Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, Louisiana
A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe Included
In New Orleans, we call it” Pecan Candy,” you may know of it as “Pralines,” but whatever you call it, it’s my favorite sweet treat. Pecan Candy is deliciously addictive. After your first bite into a creamy, sweet, and nutty piece of pecan candy, you will be hooked. But, like Lay’s potato chips, you can’t eat just one piece of Pecan Candy.
NOLA.com
On Frenchmen, French president samples New Orleans' 'best street to do parties'
After two days of diplomacy, business and promoting his native tongue in Washington and New Orleans, French President Emmanuel Macron sampled the Crescent City's nightlife up close and personal, strolling the Frenchmen Street entertainment strip and soaking up live music at three clubs. Hundreds of people gathered there to see,...
houmatimes.com
Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!
Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
McKnight's
As legal obligations mount, another religious group abandons the nursing home business
Ongoing financial difficulties and a need for money to settle sexual-abuse cases is forcing the Archdiocese of New Orleans to sell its nursing homes and other elder care interests. Notre Dame Health System, a nonprofit run by Archbishop Gregory Aymond, sold Notre Dame Home Health and Notre Dame Hospice last...
Southern Digest
The End All Take All: 2022 Battle of the Bands and Greek Show
If “we had a time last night” was an event, it would definitely be the 2022 Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. The chanting, the bright lights, the beat of the drum, the soulful sounds of the band, the sparkle from the Dancing Dolls all returned on this Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, the 49th annual Battle of the Bands and Greek Show took place and of course, Southern University brought home the win.
WDSU
Longtime University of New Orleans professor dies at the age of 88
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime professor at the University of New Orleans has died, according to a statement issued by the university. Kenneth J. Lacho died on Nov. 27 at the age of 88. According to the university, Lacho was a beloved professor in the College of Business and...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Where French President Macron should eat in French-influenced New Orleans
We don’t get too many world leaders coming through New Orleans, but when they do it’s natural to wonder what our home looks like through their eyes. And since this is New Orleans, we are going to be curious about what they eat, too. For French President Emmanuel...
WDSU
Watch the best moments from the inaugural CHNOLA Holiday Parade
NEW ORLEANS — The inaugural CHNOLA Holiday Parade rolled through Downtown New Orleans Saturday. Check out the best moments from the parade!. The St. Augustine Marching 100 started the CHNOLA Holiday Parade off right. 2. CHNOLA Holiday Parade. Abramson High School Marching band got the crowd in the holiday...
NOLA.com
Emmanuel Macron walks the French Quarter, gets down to business in New Orleans visit
Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to visit New Orleans in almost a half century on Friday, and while his one-day whirlwind tour saw him get down to serious business, he also strolled his way through the French Quarter as crowds gathered and street musicians played. At one point,...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish to open Head Start in former Our Lady of Divine Providence School
Jefferson Parish will open a new Head Start center in January in the building that once housed the Our Lady of Divine Providence Catholic School in west Metairie. The center will provide free, early childhood education to 92 children ages six weeks to 5 years old from low-to-moderate income households.
WDSU
Lighting up Lafreniere Park for the Holidays
METAIRIE, La. — After months of preparations, the lights are being lit at Lafreniere Park. More than 10 million lights featured on dozens of displays will be aglow each night from December 2 through the 30 at the park. Crews at Lafreniere Park have worked since July to put...
brproud.com
New Orleans councilman compares police chief to captain of Titanic
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans City Councilman JP Morrell continues to demand the resignation of New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. During the Council’s approval of the 2023 budget on Thursday (Dec. 1st), the NOPD was allocated $3.2 million dollars for a retainment and recruitment incentive program. The goal is to increase the current force of 965 officers by 20% within a six month span.
Frenchmen Street shooting leaves man wounded
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Benefit and Frenchmen Streets that left a man wounded.
wgno.com
1 dead, another injured after crash in 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A crash in the Ninth Ward has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. At the scene, NOPD officers say they found two men inside of a the vehicle....
Cory Ivey handed 10-year sentence for murder of Metairie man
A Jefferson Parish judge found Corey Ivey guilty of killing his ex-wife fiancé.
