tulanehullabaloo.com

Tulane residency program plans move to East Jefferson

Tulane University’s medical residency program will move to East Jefferson General Hospital over the next two years as part of a recent deal that sold Tulane’s three hospitals to Louisiana Children’s Medical Center Health for $150 million. Under that deal, most of Tulane’s 500 residents will move...
wgno.com

Zulu Club gives back this holiday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
NOLA Chic

Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe Included

In New Orleans, we call it” Pecan Candy,” you may know of it as “Pralines,” but whatever you call it, it’s my favorite sweet treat. Pecan Candy is deliciously addictive. After your first bite into a creamy, sweet, and nutty piece of pecan candy, you will be hooked. But, like Lay’s potato chips, you can’t eat just one piece of Pecan Candy.
houmatimes.com

Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!

Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
Southern Digest

The End All Take All: 2022 Battle of the Bands and Greek Show

If “we had a time last night” was an event, it would definitely be the 2022 Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. The chanting, the bright lights, the beat of the drum, the soulful sounds of the band, the sparkle from the Dancing Dolls all returned on this Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, the 49th annual Battle of the Bands and Greek Show took place and of course, Southern University brought home the win.
WDSU

Watch the best moments from the inaugural CHNOLA Holiday Parade

NEW ORLEANS — The inaugural CHNOLA Holiday Parade rolled through Downtown New Orleans Saturday. Check out the best moments from the parade!. The St. Augustine Marching 100 started the CHNOLA Holiday Parade off right. 2. CHNOLA Holiday Parade. Abramson High School Marching band got the crowd in the holiday...
WDSU

Lighting up Lafreniere Park for the Holidays

METAIRIE, La. — After months of preparations, the lights are being lit at Lafreniere Park. More than 10 million lights featured on dozens of displays will be aglow each night from December 2 through the 30 at the park. Crews at Lafreniere Park have worked since July to put...
brproud.com

New Orleans councilman compares police chief to captain of Titanic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans City Councilman JP Morrell continues to demand the resignation of New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. During the Council’s approval of the 2023 budget on Thursday (Dec. 1st), the NOPD was allocated $3.2 million dollars for a retainment and recruitment incentive program. The goal is to increase the current force of 965 officers by 20% within a six month span.
wgno.com

1 dead, another injured after crash in 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A crash in the Ninth Ward has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. At the scene, NOPD officers say they found two men inside of a the vehicle....
