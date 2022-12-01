After being hospitalized earlier this week, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé provided an update on his condition Saturday, posting to social media that he has "a lot of hope" as he continues to receive treatment for a colon tumor.On Wednesday, following his hospitalization in Sao Paulo, Pelé daughter, Kely Nascimento, said there was "no emergency," after what she called "lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health." Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement this week that Pelé was admitted Tuesday "for a reevaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor," according to the Associated...

