Pelé's family: COVID caused infection, death not imminent
SAO PAULO — (AP) — Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pelé said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death. Kely...
Soccer Legend Pelé Transferred to Palliative Care in Sao Paulo amid Colon Cancer Battle: Report
A report about the athlete, 82, being transferred to palliative care comes after he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 Soccer legend Pelé has been transferred to a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital after chemotherapy for his colon cancer has stopped seeing expected results, according to a report. Brazilian daily newspaper Folha de S.Paulo shared the news on Saturday, over a year after the athlete had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021, and just days after ESPN Brasil...
Soccer legend Pelé says he is "strong" and has "hope" amid cancer treatment
After being hospitalized earlier this week, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé provided an update on his condition Saturday, posting to social media that he has "a lot of hope" as he continues to receive treatment for a colon tumor.On Wednesday, following his hospitalization in Sao Paulo, Pelé daughter, Kely Nascimento, said there was "no emergency," after what she called "lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health." Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement this week that Pelé was admitted Tuesday "for a reevaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor," according to the Associated...
Report: Pele moved to palliative care following cancer treatments
International soccer icon Pele has been moved to palliative care after failing to respond to cancer treatments, according to a report. Brazilian news outlet Folha reported Saturday morning about the status of the 82-year-old. Pele, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. He has been undergoing cancer treatment since then.
