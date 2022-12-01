Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
Houston Agent Magazine
A look at condominium and townhome sales in Houston
Condominium and townhome sales have stabilized in Texas, according to the Texas REALTORS® 2022 Texas Condominium Sales Report. The number of condos sold across Texas decreased by 0.2% in 2022, while townhome sales remained statistically static. However, the median price for both has increased 10.4% statewide since July 2021.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: December 5 to 11, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
dallasexpress.com
Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?
While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
6 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of six amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Texas Lt. Governor Patrick upset with large county District Attorneys
The Lieutenant Governor of Texas believes some local prosecutors in the state’s largest cities are not being sufficiently aggressive in prosecuting defendants accused of violent crimes. He is calling on state lawmakers to look for ways to re-assign
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
luxury-houses.net
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million
40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Fort Bend Star
Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone
Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
fox26houston.com
Richmond, Galveston ranked Top 10 Christmas towns in Texas, survey says
HOUSTON - Christmas can be a wonderful holiday to celebrate in the Lone Star State as many cities pull out all the stops. A recent survey from Trips to Discover lists the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas and Richmond and Galveston have made the cut. In Richmond, just southwest...
Houston Chronicle
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
Texas Tech heading to Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has accepted an invitation to face Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. The game will be played at NRG Stadium and kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. It’s the third time in Texas Tech’s last six bowl appearances the Red Raiders will play […]
houstononthecheap.com
Sugar Land holiday lights 2022 at Constellation field – Carnival, themed nights, tickets, coupon & more!
Constellation Field hosts the seventh Sugar Land Holiday Lights festival. More than 3 million lights will be displayed across the ballpark in addition to more than 100 walk-through displays. Read on to find out more about Holiday Lights Sugar Land Texas!. If you have been searching for ‘Sugarland lights’ or...
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
Trucker on TikTok Says He Spent a Night in the Most Racist Town in Texas
OPINION: I love being from the South and especially being from the great state of Texas. But I do get a little annoyed when people bring up serious situations like racism, and a lot of people act like it no longer exists. IS RACISM ALIVE AND WELL IN TEXAS? DEPENDS...
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
