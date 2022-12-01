Read full article on original website
Son of a Saint to Host Annual Gala on Dec. 9
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Son of a Saint will host its 2022 Annual Gala signature fundraising event on Friday, Dec. 9, in partnership with the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans. The gala is presented by Ochsner Health, and this year’s event chair is Ochsner Health CEO Pete November. The sold-out Son of a Saint gala returns for the ninth time, raising critical funds to support the youth development nonprofit’s myriad programming events, including providing holistic mentorship, life skills, and educational opportunities to hundreds of fatherless young men throughout Greater New Orleans.
Holiday Tipping and Donations
It’s that time of year again to give to those in need and for gifting to or tipping those hardworking individuals who help our lives run more smoothly. Food pantries and shelters are always in need of additional donations, but never more so than during the colder months and the holidays. Then there are home healthcare providers, grocery and food delivery people, trash collectors, newspaper, mail carriers and — of course — anyone who, for example, helps you keep your home clean, your hair coifed and your nails well-groomed.
Positive Vibrations Concert with Jamal Batiste
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A holiday musical present arrives Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center in New Orleans for a star-studded evening with Jamal Batiste and his band of master musicians Mike Bass on bass, Gregg Molinario on guitar, Yah’El Yisrael on keys, Reggie Green on percussion, along with master vocal lyricists Michael “Mik Jag” Batiste and Ryan “Shaggadelic” Batiste.
Frozen Jr. Opens at Rivertown
METAIRIE, La (press release) – Tonight, Dec. 2, “Frozen Jr.” opens at Rivertown for a run through Dec. 20. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, this shortened version of the hit show brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage, featuring all of the memorable songs from the animated Disney film.
