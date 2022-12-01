Read full article on original website
40southnews.com
Kitchen Conservatory coming to Brentwood
The business offering cooking classes from beginner to gourmet, Kitchen Conservatory, is moving from Clayton to a new location in Brentwood on Manchester Road — the location of the now demolished Brentwood Lanes and the smaller contiguous lot to the west. The lot to the west is the one...
New 39,000 Square Foot Indoor Slide Park Opens in Missouri
Get ready to slide your way down one of the biggest indoor slide parks built and it's right here in Missouri. Slick City St. Louis West in Chestfield just opened in late November and is a 39-000 square foot facility with slides for all ages. It's described as being like a waterpark without water. There are 10 slides with different heights the riders can slide down and land right into a pile of mats.
laduenews.com
This bedroom's redesign was inspired by the fairytale-like setting of this 1950s ranch-style home
Inside a 1950s ranch-style home in Creve Coeur is a room renovated with an enchanting design by Karen Korn of Karen Korn Interiors. “We started with the sage green color,” Korn says. “We really wanted to create a soothing, calming space.”. Korn notes that she was inspired by...
ALDI celebrates reopening of Fenton store
Grocery shoppers will soon to enjoy a revamped ALDI store in south St. Louis County.
FOX2now.com
No Getting Bored in this Store! Across the Board Opens Shop in West County Mall
ST. LOUIS — With over 15 different board games to choose from, there is something that will bring the family together for a night of fun and games. Across the Board makes high quality, handcrafted wooden board games. They make great wedding, birthday, and holiday gifts. Everything is locally produced and made in the USA.
townandstyle.com
Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors
[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2022
The ones we welcomed and the ones we lost last month
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Winter trout program expands opportunities
For fair-weather fishermen like me, this is the time of the year to re-spool the reels, restock the spinners and sort through the rest of the mess that served as a tackle box through the spring, summer and fall. But for the hearty boys and girls who don’t let a...
FOX2now.com
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
advantagenews.com
Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday
At its peak, around 2700 Ameren-Illinois customers in part of Alton were without power early Friday afternoon. The company says a piece of equipment malfunctioned near the Lock & Dam and fell onto a line. Crews were able to re-route service to get those customers back online in a short...
feastmagazine.com
A St. Louis holiday date complete with Christmas lights, a warm meal and hot chocolate
Thanksgiving has passed, so you know what that means: St. Louis is in full-on holiday mode. We've curated a date for you that has everything you need to enjoy the season. Cozy dinner on a heated patio? Check. Fun holiday activity? Absolutely. A sweet treat to enjoy on the ride home? Of course. Read on for a food-filled holiday date to enjoy with your loved ones this year, all within the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Missouri schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out
Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
Cosmic Sleighride Offers St. Louis a Futuristic Christmas Lights Show
Visit Santa City and see elves on hoverboards
KSDK
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: How we are forged in the fire of life’s trials
Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: How we are forged …. Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Staying hydrated and meal prep with...
St. Louis Standards: Diana’s Is the City’s Definitive Mexican Bakery
For 15 years, Ana and Refugio Vazquez have delighted with sweets and breads baked with love
Washington Missourian
Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union
And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
