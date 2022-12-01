ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Groves, MO

40southnews.com

Kitchen Conservatory coming to Brentwood

The business offering cooking classes from beginner to gourmet, Kitchen Conservatory, is moving from Clayton to a new location in Brentwood on Manchester Road — the location of the now demolished Brentwood Lanes and the smaller contiguous lot to the west. The lot to the west is the one...
BRENTWOOD, MO
KICK AM 1530

New 39,000 Square Foot Indoor Slide Park Opens in Missouri

Get ready to slide your way down one of the biggest indoor slide parks built and it's right here in Missouri. Slick City St. Louis West in Chestfield just opened in late November and is a 39-000 square foot facility with slides for all ages. It's described as being like a waterpark without water. There are 10 slides with different heights the riders can slide down and land right into a pile of mats.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
townandstyle.com

Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors

[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Winter trout program expands opportunities

For fair-weather fishermen like me, this is the time of the year to re-spool the reels, restock the spinners and sort through the rest of the mess that served as a tackle box through the spring, summer and fall. But for the hearty boys and girls who don’t let a...
FOX2now.com

Windy morning leads to blustery temps

High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday

At its peak, around 2700 Ameren-Illinois customers in part of Alton were without power early Friday afternoon. The company says a piece of equipment malfunctioned near the Lock & Dam and fell onto a line. Crews were able to re-route service to get those customers back online in a short...
ALTON, IL
feastmagazine.com

A St. Louis holiday date complete with Christmas lights, a warm meal and hot chocolate

Thanksgiving has passed, so you know what that means: St. Louis is in full-on holiday mode. We've curated a date for you that has everything you need to enjoy the season. Cozy dinner on a heated patio? Check. Fun holiday activity? Absolutely. A sweet treat to enjoy on the ride home? Of course. Read on for a food-filled holiday date to enjoy with your loved ones this year, all within the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out

Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union

And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
UNION, MO

