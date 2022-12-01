Lafayette Parish Students Arrested After Threat Against Northside

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KPEL News ) – Another Lafayette Parish student has been arrested and charged with terrorizing after a social media threat forced Northside High School to go into lockdown on Tuesday.

The arrest, may by Lafayette law enforcement on Thursday, is the second in relation to the incident that occurred earlier this week.

The school was placed on lockdown after a social media threat was discovered. It named an administrator on the campus as a target. However, there was no incident and police were able to search and secure the campus quickly.

There have been six arrests for terrorizing this year as LPSS and local law enforcement crack down on violent threats made against schools and individuals in them. Earlier this week, according to LPSS, a Paul Breaux Middle School student was arrested in connection to a bomb threat made against the school.

Another Paul Breaux student was arrested earlier this year after falsely reporting that someone was on campus with a gun.

“LPSS would like to thank detectives with Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Division for their steadfast commitment to locating those responsible for these disruptions,” the district said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable any individuals choosing to terrorize our schools.”

Students who have been arrested for terrorizing have been sent to the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home, pending legal proceedings.

Original Story

A high school in Lafayette was locked down on Tuesday after an online threat was discovered against an administrator.

Northside High School was briefly under lockdown on Tuesday, according to Lafayette Police, in order to ensure a safe environment as they secured the school. The threat, made via social media, was claimed that a particular administrator would be shot.

LPD investigators with the Youth Services Section are still investigating the incident.

“The Lafayette Police Department would like to emphasize that false information or false social media threats of violence will never be tolerated under any circumstances,” LPD said in a statement. “These situations that have occurred this week in our school systems, are affecting everyone in the community and must stop. The Lafayette Police Department will continue to enforce all laws pertaining to these types of situations.”

Separate Incident Leads to Arrest

On October 10, Paul Breaux Middle School was placed under lockdown after a bomb threat was made. LPD has announced that a student from the school has been arrested and charged with terrorizing for the incident.

A charge of terrorizing comes with a sentence of up to 15 years, fines of up to $15,000, or both, according to state law. There have been several students arrested for terrorizing this year as the Lafayette Parish School System and law enforcement have cracked down on those threats.