9 students charged following large brawl at North Carolina high school, police say
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
North Carolina man who shot his father in the head is denied parole
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A Yadkin County man serving a life sentence for first-degree murder because he shot his father in the head has been denied parole again. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing it was releasing some inmates convicted of crimes that occurred before October 1994, […]
Hickory police chief set to retire in 2023, town officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department will soon have a new police chief. Thurman Whisnant announced this week that he would be retiring as the police chief after 22 years with the department. Whisnant was sworn in as the chief in 2016. “It has been such an honor...
13th rabies case confirmed in Gaston County, officials say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home after a resident’s dog killed a raccoon in the backyard on Nov. 30. Officials say the incident happened on the 3400 block of Autumn Drive in Gastonia. The dog was found to be up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster vaccine shortly after.
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Bohannon Park Circle, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, police say. Winston-Salem police say that just after 1 a.m. Monday, they got a call about a shooting on Bohannon Park Circle. When they got onto the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital […]
Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
WBTV
Railroad work coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis. Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake...
NC housekeeper aims to mop up $2 million lottery prize with prize wheel
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 75-year-old Gardner-Webb University housekeeper is looking to clean up after he spins the prize wheel in hopes of taking home $2 million. On Tuesday, Johnnie Bostic, of Polkville in Cleveland County, will spin the wheel after winning the chance from a $10 Bigger Spin scratchoff ticket, according to the N.C. Education […]
WBTV
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been charged after they led police on a chase through two counties on Sunday. According to the Rockwell Police Department, the chase began in Salisbury after a Hertz-rented Amazon vehicle was stolen. The driver led authorities through the Town of Rockwell before...
WBTV
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire
First responders injured after shots fired at Rowan County house fire. Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST. The owners of We...
WXII 12
2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday
DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
Forsyth County deputies respond to shooting in Winston-Salem off Peters Creek Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials in Forsyth County responded to a reported shooting on Thursday night. FOX8 is told the shooting happened off Peters Creek Parkway on Hartman Plaza Drive near Salisbury Road. Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. when they were called and told about a shooting. No injuries have been reported. There […]
WBTV
Christmas tree stolen from Rockwell town gazebo
ROCKWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - It seems like an act worthy of the Grinch himself; someone stole the town Christmas tree that was set up in the gazebo in Rockwell. Town officials confirm that the tree was taken either Thursday night or Friday morning. The town made a post on its...
qcnews.com
Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
A house fire ended with a shootout in Rowan County, North Carolina. The shooting suspect killed - and two deputies and a firefighter were injured. QCNEWS.COM. Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire …. A house fire ended with a shootout in Rowan County, North Carolina. The shooting...
Atrium Health nurse help saves life of fellow passenger on plane
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Atrium Health Lincoln nurse, Kassondra Josey, was on her way home from Las Vegas when a fellow passenger had a medical emergency requiring her skills to be used 30,000 feet in the air. Over Texas, Josey was watching a movie when her husband nudged her arm...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots December 3rd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, December 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
caldwelljournal.com
Blue Ridge Energy Donates Retired Line Truck to CCC&TI’s Electrical Lineworker Institute
LENOIR, NC (December 2, 2022) — Blue Ridge Energy has donated a retired digger derrick line truck to Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Electrical Lineworker Institute to help train future line technicians. The truck is used to dig holes, set power poles and work with various materials...
