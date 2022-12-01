ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX8 News

North Carolina man who shot his father in the head is denied parole

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A Yadkin County man serving a life sentence for first-degree murder because he shot his father in the head has been denied parole again. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing it was releasing some inmates convicted of crimes that occurred before October 1994, […]
WSOC Charlotte

13th rabies case confirmed in Gaston County, officials say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home after a resident’s dog killed a raccoon in the backyard on Nov. 30. Officials say the incident happened on the 3400 block of Autumn Drive in Gastonia. The dog was found to be up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster vaccine shortly after.
WCNC

Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
WBTV

Railroad work coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis. Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake...
CBS 17

NC housekeeper aims to mop up $2 million lottery prize with prize wheel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 75-year-old Gardner-Webb University housekeeper is looking to clean up after he spins the prize wheel in hopes of taking home $2 million. On Tuesday, Johnnie Bostic, of Polkville in Cleveland County, will spin the wheel after winning the chance from a $10 Bigger Spin scratchoff ticket, according to the N.C. Education […]
WBTV

Two children dead in Salisbury house fire

First responders injured after shots fired at Rowan County house fire. Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST. The owners of We...
WXII 12

2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday

DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
WSOC Charlotte

Nine students charged after fight at Statesville high school

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine Statesville High School students are facing charges after a large fight Friday, a law enforcement source told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. The Statesville Police Department sent out a press release Friday evening saying officers responded to Statesville High School to help the school’s resource officer with a large fight in the school.
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
WFAE

Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?

If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
FOX8 News

Forsyth County deputies respond to shooting in Winston-Salem off Peters Creek Parkway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials in Forsyth County responded to a reported shooting on Thursday night. FOX8 is told the shooting happened off Peters Creek Parkway on Hartman Plaza Drive near Salisbury Road. Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. when they were called and told about a shooting. No injuries have been reported. There […]
WBTV

Christmas tree stolen from Rockwell town gazebo

ROCKWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - It seems like an act worthy of the Grinch himself; someone stole the town Christmas tree that was set up in the gazebo in Rockwell. Town officials confirm that the tree was taken either Thursday night or Friday morning. The town made a post on its...
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots December 3rd

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, December 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

