Wayfair Is Currently Taking Up To 70 Percent Off Hundreds of Products

By Gabrielle Ulubay
 3 days ago

Adulting is notoriously difficult, but there's one aspect of it that I love: Having the freedom to decorate and furnish my own space however I want. This means scouring thrift stores, antique shops, and the vast online world for the best furniture and decor. Among my favorite sources for all things home and kitchen is Wayfair , which carries thousands of products from fan-favorite brands like AllModern, Mistana, Le Creuset, KitchenAid, and more.

Even better? For Cyber Week, Wayfair will be slashing prices by up to 70 percent across their entire site, meaning you can save huge on wedding gifts, housewarming presents, and essentials for yourself. Below, I've rounded up some of my favorite picks from the sale , but trust me—my wish list goes on and on.

Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa $910 $590 | Wayfair

I love this faux leather sofa, whose camel color matches any living room seamlessly. It also comes in white, and reviewers say it's comfortable and looks just like the picture. View Deal

Birch Lane Anatonia Upholstered Wingback Chair $779 $330 | Wayfair

This stylish wingback chair is, by reviewer' testaments, comfortable and doesn't take up too much room. Several even recommend buying a pair. View Deal

Andover Mills Miraloma Power Loom Green/Red/Orange Indoor/Outdoor Rug $779 $330 | Wayfair

This stylish rug comes in nine different, unique colorways, but I personally love this colorful one. It can be positioned indoors or outdoors, and works in just about any room! View Deal

Andover Mills Pollak Glass Semi Flush Mount $139 $110 | Wayfair

Reviewers are consistently impressed with the high quality and easy installation of this mounted light.

Mercury Row Biondo 4 - Person Dining Set $620 $500 | Wayfair

Verified customers say that this dining set is more than just beautiful—also also sturdy and surprisingly easy to assemble. View Deal

KitchenAid 6-Piece Pasta Maker Attachment Set for Stand Mixer $220 $170 | Wayfair

Who doesn't love homemade pasta? Reviewers love this gadget from KitchenAid, saying it makes high-quality, tasty pasta without taking too much time. View Deal

AllModern Grady Solid Wood Nightstand $246 $185 | Wayfair

I love this nightstand. It's a gorgeous color and its design is reminiscent of the colonial period. Reviewers love it, too, and say it's even more beautiful in person. View Deal

Wayfair Sleep 14" Foldable Steel Bed Frame $144 $108 | Wayfair

By all accounts, this bed frame is compact, easy to construct, and sturdy enough to last for years to come. View Deal

