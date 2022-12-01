Read full article on original website
MSNBC
White House calls on GOP leaders to denounce Trump comments on terminating Constitution
The Biden administration has released a statement calling on Republican leaders to denounce a statement former President Trump made on Truth Social about terminating the Constitution. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Dec. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
As McCarthy scrambles, GOP eyes alternatives for House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has a simple goal: He wants to be House speaker in the next Congress. The California Republican also has a simple problem interfering with this goal: McCarthy currently lacks the support he needs to earn the gavel. To that end, the GOP leader is scrambling,...
MSNBC
Warnock: Race against Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, it's right vs. wrong
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock says the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff against Herschel Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, but right vs. wrong. "Your job is to get everybody in your circle to vote,” Sen. Warnock tells Joy Reid live and in person in Atlanta on the eve of the runoff. “And for your friends who say to you 'I'm tired,' ask them, 'Imagine how tired you're going to be if you have to have Herschel Walker as your senator.'"Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton to Democrats: 'We have to win political power'
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sat down with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. They discuss the fight for democracy in a post-Roe America, the importance of the Georgia Senate runoff race, and why she calls Donald Trump’s brand of politics “deeper than Trump himself” among the Republican party. Dec. 4, 2022.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
MSNBC
Biden's assault weapons ban push is a gift to Republicans
President Joe Biden made little effort to disguise his relief when he addressed reporters on the day after the midterms. The Democratic Party beat back the “giant red wave” pundits had predicted, the president observed, “so I’m not going to change.” If the president recognizes his party’s good fortune at defying the usual midterm losses, though, it’s not clear he knows how to capitalize on it.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
MSNBC
Unpacking the Senate Race in Georgia and Ye’s Antisemitism Comments
Ameshia Cross, Tia Mitchell and Shermichael Singleton unpack the early voting turnout numbers in the U.S. Senate runoff election for Georgia and both candidates’ final days on the campaign trail. Plus, Ye’s antisemitic comments and harmful rhetoric.Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Williams: Warnock is only candidate with ‘competence’ to lead Georgia
Rep. Nikema Williams tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell the record breaking early voter turnout for the Georgia Senate runoff shows voters understand “what’s at stake” with Herschel Walker’s candidacy and why she thinks Sen. Raphael Warnock is the only candidate fit to represent Georgia.Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Hayes: Supreme Court conservative majority is ‘high council of Fox News viewers’
“Because the conservative majority has tossed away all pretense of being anything other than, essentially, a high council of Fox News viewers, they decided her case should be heard before the Supreme Court,” says Chris Hayes on the Colorado web designer case. Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Horsford: "Without question the voters of Georgia have a clear contrast in the choice that’s leading up to Tuesday’s runoff"
Nevada Congressman and Incoming Chair-Elect of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Steven Horsford join Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about the stakes of the Georgia Senate runoff election as well as the new DNC's 2024 presidential primary calendar. Dec. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
The funny thing about Trump’s former lawyers’ grand jury testimony
Last week, according to a CNN report, a federal judge ordered Pat Cipollone, the Trump White House counsel, and his deputy, Patrick Philbin, to provide additional grand jury testimony in at least one case related to their former boss, rejecting Donald Trump’s privilege claims. A day later, Politico moved the ball forward with this report:
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump’s latest confession could help federal prosecutors
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes former President Donald Trump’s latest social media rant advocating for terminating the Constitution and blaming his election loss on Twitter forbidding voters from seeing pictures of Hunter Biden naked.Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.
What began as a dispute over a heavily gerrymandered congressional map in North Carolina has brought the fringe Independent State Legislature theory to the Supreme Court in a case called Moore V. Harper. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for that case this week, on wednesday. And if the Supreme Court embraces ISL, it could have dire consequences for the integrity of future elections. It could give elected state representatives and legislators the authority to redraw districts without court oversight, ending protections against gerrymandering. It could allow state legislators to ignore their own state’s voting laws, subvert their constitutions, even hand pick electors.Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Will Republicans derail military spending over Covid vaccines?
The name of the bill understates its significance. The National Defense Authorization Act, generally known as the NDAA, might sound bureaucratic, but it’s actually a massive, annual defense spending bill that funds the United States military. But that’s not all it does. The NDAA also guides Pentagon policy, touching...
MSNBC
Pence says he’s still deciding whether to testify in federal Jan. 6 investigation
Former Vice President Pence told Fox News he’s in touch with the Justice Department but doubled down on his criticism of the Jan. 6 Committee. Politico White House reporter Eugene Daniels shares why Pence is “trying to thread the needle” with his comments about the insurrection.Dec. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Runoff candidates campaign across Georgia ahead of election
U.S. Senate candidates Sen. Raphael Warnock and football legend Herschel Walker campaigned all weekend ahead of the runoff election in Georgia. Early voting shows Warnock in a position of strength while Walker has not responded to the latest abuse allegations from a former partner. Dec. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Donald Trump ought to face the same charges the Oath Keepers did
Tuesday’s convictions of five Oath Keepers — including founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes and top deputy Kelly Meggs who were found guilty of the gravely serious charge of seditious conspiracy — may seem like game-winning goals, but they’re just critical points the Justice Department put on the board right before halftime. The government’s successful prosecution sidelines some strong players, but the captains and coaches we have reason to suspect called the shots on Jan. 6, 2021 (former President Donald Trump and his minions) remain on the field.
MSNBC
Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own
When Donald Trump took his oath of office at his inauguration in 2017, he vowed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Now, he’s suggesting that the country should terminate “all rules…even those found in the Constitution” in his ongoing scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “This is somebody who has an autocratic personality,” says Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Trump is the focus of multiple investigations that have been closing in on him, and he’s faced a devastating series of legal setbacks in recent weeks. And at the same time, he’s escalated his rhetoric and language. “He’d be very happy to destroy everything that he feels has wronged him,” Ben-Ghiat says.Dec. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Tammy Baldwin on spearheading the historic bipartisan effort to pass the same-sex marriage bill
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) is the first openly gay lawmaker to be elected to the Senate, and she just spearheaded the bipartisan effort to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, a landmark piece of legislation that will codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. “It’s interesting to see how opinion changes and how that’s reflected in a body like the United States Senate,” she tells Ali Velshi, as she reflects on the historic significance of this moment. “The Respect for Marriage Act firms up the certainty that marriage equality will remain the law of the land.” Dec. 4, 2022.
