Christopher Kent
4d ago
If you don't want to certify for whatever reason, then resign in protest. Let someone else certify the election. I wouldn't put my name on something I didn't believe in but I wouldn't drag everyone else down my path.
Fantum
4d ago
It had to be that way! But, it's amazing how a threat of jail will change one's mind. I reckon they onlY THOUGHT they were above the law.🤣🤣🤣😂😂
Coolcube
4d ago
Take that Kari "loser" Lake!!!Don't worry, you can run for VP and lose AGAIN with Trump, if he ain't in jail by then...LMFAO
