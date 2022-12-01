ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Ninja Warrior in Omaha

Quiet overnight with partly cloudy skies, gusty north winds return on Monday cooling us slightly. Kids try their hand at what it's like to run a business. Young athletes get a chance to meet a Ninja Warrior record breaker. Organizations come together for North Omaha toy drive. Updated: 12 hours...
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Nov. 2022

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Nov. 2022. 6. Teen driver taken into custody in Omaha after short pursuit. Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after radar...
klkntv.com

Lied Center gears up for holiday season with ‘The Grinch’ and more

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bill Stephan, executive director of the Lied Center for Performing Arts, came by the Channel 8 studio to introduce the Lied’s upcoming shows. First up, “Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats” comes to Lincoln on Thursday, Dec. 8. Brown, the host of “Good Eats” on the Food Network, will combine food and science to delight the audience.
1011now.com

Wax Buffalo opens new location in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The story of Wax Buffalo started at night, when Alicia Reisinger made candles while her children slept. Now, it’s grown to its second location--on Prescott Avenue near Union College. Wax Buffalo held a grand opening today. Katie Henning, store manager, said it’s a testament to...
klkntv.com

Lincoln business helps put together Winter Haymarket event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Haymarket will be home to the first annual Winter Market this weekend. Local business Wax Buffalo partnered with the Lincoln Haymarket Association to showcase Sunday’s event. Business owner and Founder, Alicia Reisinger, says this event is sure to bring family traditions to the...
News Channel Nebraska

Lighted Entries travel downtown Beatrice parade route

BEATRICE- A big turnout at a growing Christmas tradition happened this weekend.... Thousands bundled up to take in a holiday season event in a southeast Nebraska community, Saturday night. The 8th Annual Holiday Lighted Parade put on by the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce traveled along Fifth Street through the downtown, with parade attendees greeted by clear skies and a temperature of 27-degrees.
1011now.com

Lincoln woman mourns theft of wolf statue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every morning, Karlene Davis begins the day with a walk to her sunroom. She opens the double doors, takes in the early morning glow and peers into her rock garden, long watched over by the statue of an aluminum wolf. It only stood about knee-high but...
1011now.com

Our Town York: Dec. 5-10

YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of York is a great place to call home. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we are putting the focus on Our Town York. Join us the week of Dec. 5, 2022, as we explore York. We’ll learn about an all-inclusive playground, and see how some city buildings are enjoying new upgrades. We’ll discover how downtown revitalization continues to remain a priority. Plus, we’ll profile the York High School agriculture program, encounter a unique solar farm, and pay a visit to York University.
WOWT

Breezy and cooler Monday

Several organizations came together for a toy drive in north Omaha. A second Omaha church was threatened with a note Saturday. After another cold start sunny skies and a south breeze should help to warm things up today. Morning temperatures in the teens should jump into the mid-40s this afternoon.
WOWT

Public ice skating rink opens at University of Nebraska Medical Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A seasonal ice skating rink has opened once again to the public at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The rink is open from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. It’s located at the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science and Education, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue east of 42nd Street.
The Spun

Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today

Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
klkntv.com

Part of Rosa Parks Way in Lincoln to close on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A part of Rosa Parks Way will be closed Sunday as crews work to remove overhead power lines. Officials say the road will be closed between Folsom and Ninth Streets between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Lincoln Electric System is removing the power lines...
1011now.com

Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along the way. Right now, he’s in the Capital City sampling some Midwest staples and Lincoln hot spots. Kreskin Torres isn’t afraid to strike up a conversation with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy