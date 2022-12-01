Read full article on original website
Related
slohsexpressions.com
Please welcome Serena Enzerink, new to the English department!
Serena Enzerink, the new English 9 teacher. Photo illustration courtesy of health and sports co-editor Vyolet Burrus. Over the summer, San Luis Obispo High School hired many teachers due to the resignations during the pandemic. One of the new hires, Serena Enzerink has joined the English department at SLOHS, and is teaching College Prep English to ninth graders; she also taught English 9 Honors last trimester. In addition to teaching English, Enzerink supervises the Movie club as well as the Speech and Debate club here at SLOHS.
Central Coast business owners respond to hateful messages over drag events
Since receiving the messages, local businesses have formed a group to provide security resources for LGBTQ events.
Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain
While some local area holiday parades have been postponed, such as Goleta's Santa Cruz Market parade, Lompoc officials have confirmed that their holiday parade is still on. The post Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’
Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
adventuresofaplusk.com
The BEST things to do in San Luis Obispo, California (+ a 3 day itinerary!)
Looking for the best things to do in San Luis Obispo? In this guide we’re sharing everything you need to know before visiting this gem of an area, plus where to stay, and so much more!. San Luis Obispo (SLO) is said to be the “happiest place in America”...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A-Town Diner isn’t moving after all — at least not yet
After sharing plans with patrons to relocate from one location off El Camino Real in Atascadero to another, A-Town Diner changed course by announcing on Facebook that it will be staying put for the next year. “The Denny’s building is too expensive and needs too many repairs for us to...
Paso Robles residents move to replace ‘extremist candidate’ appointed to school board
“The board could have handled this much differently,” said one person who helped gather signatures.
SLO County’s homeless services providers are ‘bursting at the seams’ after COVID peak
California’s homeless population grew by more than 22,000 people during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report says.
Colusa, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Atascadero High School football team will have a game with Colusa High School on December 03, 2022, 18:00:00. 2022 CIF North Regional 6-A Football Championship Bowl Game. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Santa Maria Parade of Lights canceled due to rain
The Santa Maria Parade of Lights will not make its way through the streets tonight because of inclement weather.
New Times
Atascadero homeless encampment causes problems for De Anza trail users
A homeless encampment located under Highway 41 in Atascadero has led to conflicts between recreational trail users and those who live in the Salinas Riverbed. Anthony Vasquez, 68, and his wife, Sandra Obermeyer, were participating in the Toys for Tots Ride on Nov. 12, an annual event hosted by the Atascadero Horsemen's Club, when a group of the encampment's occupants approached the pair, yelling in an attempt to scare the horses. Vasquez said his horse responded to the commotion by violently bucking throwing Vasquez on the ground and knocking him unconscious.
Two Paso Robles alcohol manufacturers introduce a collaborative new gin
Calwise Spirits and Firestone Walker Brewing Company announces a collaboration to create a brewery-inspired tweak to the distillery's signature Big Sur Gin named the Old Tom Big Sur Gin. The post Two Paso Robles alcohol manufacturers introduce a collaborative new gin appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
SLO agency awarded grant to buy Anderson Hotel, house homeless
Following a deal with the state of California, the Housing Authority of the City of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) will purchase the Anderson Hotel in downtown SLO and convert it into an apartment building intended to house homeless people. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday he is awarding HASLO...
kclu.org
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
syvnews.com
20 tons of snow coming to Buellton for annual Winter Fest event Sunday
Winter has arrived in Buellton and there will be snow to prove it. Buellton's annual Winter Fest will kick off Sunday, Dec. 4 with a schedule of events that ends with 20 tons of snow being trucked in for visitors to enjoy. Food and gift vendors will also be on-site,...
Should SLO County acquire the Phillips 66 property? One supervisor says it’s worth exploring
A feasibility study would cost $632,487, according to SLO County staff. | OPINION
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: After Camping Tragedy, Lompoc Family Counts Blessings and Not Wounds
At long last, I’m excited to announce that Noozhawk will be entering a new phase in our 16-year evolution as we officially join the Newspack family on Dec. 7. Let’s hope it’s not a day which will live in infamy. This transition is an important milestone for...
Ocean off Morro Bay will be auctioned for wind energy leases on Tuesday. Here’s how it works
The auction could bring in billions of dollars for the federal government.
Iconic motel property in Paso Robles getting makeover
Nomada Hotel Group is overhauling the property to fully renovate the rooms and suites and add a central pool, outdoor gardens, a lobby market, an indoor/outdoor bar and full service restaurant.
Comments / 1