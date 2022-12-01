ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karen Bass opens online job portal for her mayoral administration

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass launched an online hiring portal Saturday for people interested in serving in her new administration. The portal is open to candidates from Los Angeles and across the country. "Dear Angelenos, If you have the skills, determination, experience and commitment our city needs to house people...
Silver alert issued for missing San Joaquin County man

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The CHP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing senior who may be headed to Stockton from Southern California. Warren Brown, 66, is reported missing out of Palmdale in Los Angeles County, the CHP says. He was last seen on December 2 around 2:30 a.m.
