WM invests in reverse logistics provider for textiles
Debrand, a Vancouver-based reverse logistics textile solutions provider, has announced that it has received a strategic investment from WM, North America’s largest environmental solutions provider. This is the first strategic investment WM has made in textile recycling. Leveraging Debrand’s expertise and technology, the company says Houston-based WM expects to...
California recycler fined for multiple truck fires sparked by lithium batteries
IDiskk LLC, a Campbell, California-based recycling company, has been fined $25,000 for improper disposal of lithium-ion batteries that reportedly caused several garbage truck fires, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s (DA’s) office. As reported by The Mercury News, the company was deemed responsible for three garbage...
Milwaukee-area company fined $1.6M for hazardous waste violations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the state of Wisconsin have reached a settlement with Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM), based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, to address Clean Air Act (CAA) and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) violations at the company’s container reconditioning facilities in the Milwaukee area.
