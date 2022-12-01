ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
tinyhousetalk.com

40 ft. Container Home with Soaking Tub for Sale

It’s been a while since we’ve featured a container home, but today we have one from a new tiny house company in Michigan, Tiny Home P.S. At 40 feet long, this tiny home has lots of space — even enough room for a ground floor bedroom and a massive bathroom!
vinlove.net

9X boy earns hundreds of millions per month from the hobby of ‘green glass’

Mr. Tien Manh (31 years old, in Hanoi) earns 80-100 million VND/month from creating many mini-ecosystems, attracting many customers to buy and display. ($1=25,000 VND) Gardens with miniature ecosystems in glass cabinets (often called terrariums – green glass cages) have appeared for a long time, but in recent years, they have become closer and more popular because many people buy them. display in living room space, desk… In addition to aesthetics, the terrarium is quite cheap and suitable for any space. Without too much care, a terrarium can last for many years, even decades.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
msn.com

Rare Quarters Worth Some Serious Money

The quarter was established by the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, along with four other silver coin denominations: half dimes, dimes, half dollars and silver dollars. These coins were gradually rolled out, with dimes and quarters first appearing in 1796. Because of low demand, quarters were not produced again until 1804.
Jude

Tips to save valuable pennies at Penny Auctions

Today we can see scores of sites are working as penny auction sites. If you are having a good habit of saving and always keep an account of things like how many pennies are in $100 to save pennies, penny auction is not for you. By penny auction here we means sites which ask the people to bid pennies and in return they can shop in very small budget. But at the same time not every bidder is going to get a price or shopping product despite bidding pennies. It is more or less like a lottery system where only winner is entitled to get the price and rest of the participants lose their money. So here are few valuable tips to save pennies from penny auctions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy