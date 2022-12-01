Read full article on original website
Obituary for Margaret Gilchrist Gibson
Mrs. Margaret Gilchrist Gibson, age 100, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at FirstHealth/Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. She was the daughter of the late Maggie and John Gilchrist, of Southern Pines, North Carolina. She departed this life, as the result of a heart attack, on November 28, 2022, at FirstHealth/Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Richmond native supports local NC businesses at Rockwell store
The Southern Christmas Show Preview Night benefiting The Sandbox Organization invited North Carolina Provisions Company to showcase items from
Sheriff on mass outage: Duke Energy substation near Pinehurst was shot at
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gunfire disabled equipment at a Duke Energy substation causing a mass power outage near Pinehurst this weekend, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday during a news conference. “To the perpetrators who did this, we will find you,” Sheriff Ronnie Fields exclaimed. The outage was reported Saturday night and […]
Cape Fear Mini Storage Auction
Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage has the right to take possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. Tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring account up to date by 9:30 a.m., December 13, 2022 to keep property from auction.
How many NC customers are without power? ‘Glitch’ leads to wrong numbers on Duke Energy map
A discrepancy between an online map and a chart led to CBS 17 asking Duke Energy what the real numbers are.
Fayetteville Man Makes $5 Lottery Ticket Turn Into $250,000 Win
Another lucky winner right here in Fayetteville, as Robert McFall has landed a $250,000 North Carolina Education Lottery prize. McFall played the $5 20X The Cash scratch off ticket, which he bought from the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After all the required taxes, McFall brought home...
Businesses, leaders step up to assist as community feels impact of massive power outage in Moore County
The power outage in Moore County has made keeping warm and getting through daily life more difficult for thousands of people. Crews worked at a power facility in Moore County Sunday; A deputy was at the entrance, keeping an eye over who was let in. But the trouble with the...
Southern Pines deals with cold, power outage, closed schools and a question: Why?
A curfew was in place overnight and school was cancelled Monday in Moore County, about two hours east of Charlotte, after a series of gunfire attacks on two electrical substations over the weekend that knocked out power across the county. As of Monday morning, Duke Energy says about 33,000 residents...
Trinity man charged for light pole he doesn't own
TRINITY, N.C. — Herman Powell is always happy to talk about almost anything. On the day I stopped by his house he bragged about his wife’s garden and all the time she put it into it. The garden is on the side of the house at the end...
Festival of Lights makes a comeback this November at Sweet Valley Ranch.
This November, Sweet Valley Ranch will host its annual Festival of Lights once again. Festival of Lights makes a comeback this November at Sweet Valley Ranch. This November, Sweet Valley Ranch will host its annual Festival of Lights once again. Holiday-loving families are in for a treat as Fayetteville, Sweet...
Largest school bus manufacturer in North America looking to hire 150 people right away
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials at Thomas Built Buses in Archdale are looking to add 150 more people to the team to help with the high demand for electrical buses being ordered from across the country. The company said Friday that with the mass layoffs from United Furniture Industries, they’re hoping to put those people […]
Moore County authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
Visiting the Sandhills? Stay At These Top Hotels In Pinehurst NC – Plus 5 Bonus Airbnbs
Pinehurst is well-known as a world-class golfing destination, but it also comes with much more. This time of year is a great time to visit Pinehurst! Enjoy great dining, historic walking tours, shopping and nature beyond the golf courses that attract visitors from around the world. The accommodations are also outstanding, with an impressive selection of places that are luxurious, cozy and modern. Here are some of the best places to stay in Pinehurst, NC including hotels near Pinehurst Golf Resort.
The missing marker case solved
LUMBERTON — For a little over a century an obelisk stood over the doors of the Lumberton courthouse. That monument memorialized the Conf
VinFast on fast track to open EV plant in Chatham County
VinFast is on track to open North Carolina’s first car factory in Chatham County. On Thursday, Van Anh Nguyen, CEO of VinFast Manufacturing US, spoke only to WRAL News about the timeline for production. In Vietnam, where VinFast began, the company built from swamp land to cars rolling off...
Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional
Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
Fayetteville’s Social District opens
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville launched its social district downtown on Thursday. It allows customers to take alcoholic beverages they purchased at participating Downtown Fayetteville restaurants and bars with them, to-go. It starts at Segra Stadium and runs through Market House on Hay Street. Cool Spring...
Targeted and intentional attacks cause massive Moore County power outage: Timeline
Two power substations targeted by gunfire has left nearly 40,000 without electricity across Moore County.
Nearly 40,000 in the dark as massive power outage hits Moore County; gunfire targeted substations, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 38,000 Duke Energy customers were in the dark Saturday night and Sunday after a power outage from vandalism in Moore County, officials said. The outage began sometime after 7 p.m. Saturday and impacted a large portion of the county. The Duke Energy website listed a restoration time of 10 p.m. Sunday.
Gunfire takes out power substations in Moore Co.; prompts State of emergency, curfew, closed schools
Evidence at the scene indicated that a firearm had been used in the attack at the substations, Moore Co. Sheriff said.
