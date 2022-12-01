ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Obituary for Margaret Gilchrist Gibson

Mrs. Margaret Gilchrist Gibson, age 100, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at FirstHealth/Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. She was the daughter of the late Maggie and John Gilchrist, of Southern Pines, North Carolina. She departed this life, as the result of a heart attack, on November 28, 2022, at FirstHealth/Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Queen City News

Sheriff on mass outage: Duke Energy substation near Pinehurst was shot at

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gunfire disabled equipment at a Duke Energy substation causing a mass power outage near Pinehurst this weekend, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday during a news conference. “To the perpetrators who did this, we will find you,” Sheriff Ronnie Fields exclaimed. The outage was reported Saturday night and […]
bladenonline.com

Cape Fear Mini Storage Auction

Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage has the right to take possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. Tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring account up to date by 9:30 a.m., December 13, 2022 to keep property from auction.
wkml.com

Fayetteville Man Makes $5 Lottery Ticket Turn Into $250,000 Win

Another lucky winner right here in Fayetteville, as Robert McFall has landed a $250,000 North Carolina Education Lottery prize. McFall played the $5 20X The Cash scratch off ticket, which he bought from the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After all the required taxes, McFall brought home...
WFMY NEWS2

Trinity man charged for light pole he doesn't own

TRINITY, N.C. — Herman Powell is always happy to talk about almost anything. On the day I stopped by his house he bragged about his wife’s garden and all the time she put it into it. The garden is on the side of the house at the end...
getnews.info

Festival of Lights makes a comeback this November at Sweet Valley Ranch.

This November, Sweet Valley Ranch will host its annual Festival of Lights once again. Festival of Lights makes a comeback this November at Sweet Valley Ranch. This November, Sweet Valley Ranch will host its annual Festival of Lights once again. Holiday-loving families are in for a treat as Fayetteville, Sweet...
qcexclusive.com

Visiting the Sandhills? Stay At These Top Hotels In Pinehurst NC – Plus 5 Bonus Airbnbs

Pinehurst is well-known as a world-class golfing destination, but it also comes with much more. This time of year is a great time to visit Pinehurst! Enjoy great dining, historic walking tours, shopping and nature beyond the golf courses that attract visitors from around the world. The accommodations are also outstanding, with an impressive selection of places that are luxurious, cozy and modern. Here are some of the best places to stay in Pinehurst, NC including hotels near Pinehurst Golf Resort.
wraltechwire.com

VinFast on fast track to open EV plant in Chatham County

VinFast is on track to open North Carolina’s first car factory in Chatham County. On Thursday, Van Anh Nguyen, CEO of VinFast Manufacturing US, spoke only to WRAL News about the timeline for production. In Vietnam, where VinFast began, the company built from swamp land to cars rolling off...
The Richmond Observer

Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional

Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
cbs17

Fayetteville’s Social District opens

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville launched its social district downtown on Thursday. It allows customers to take alcoholic beverages they purchased at participating Downtown Fayetteville restaurants and bars with them, to-go. It starts at Segra Stadium and runs through Market House on Hay Street. Cool Spring...

