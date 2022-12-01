Now that we're officially in December, audiences are diving deep into their favorite holiday movies, TV shows, and specials, with one of the most beloved of these specials being A Charlie Brown Christmas, but the disappointing news for fans is that the special will not be broadcast on TV this year. Later this month, fans will be able to stream it for free on Apple TV+ from December 22nd to December 25th, but after decades of it being a staple of the holiday season, audiences will have to use their streaming devices to check out the special despite previous years seeing Apple TV+ partner with various networks to air the animated special on linear TV.

