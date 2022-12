Western Michigan Christian’s 2022-23 varsity boys basketball team. Front row, left to right: Caleb Tejchma, Jared Olsen, Cody Folkema, Pau Castells Catalan. Back row, left to right: Sam Sipe, Andrew Brink, Ben Moorhead, Kevin Jackson, Danny Maat, Jonas Dutton, coach Eric Campbell. Not pictured: Eli Malek, Fisher Campbell, Nick Taylor. Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler

MUSKEGON — A “walking bucket”, otherwise known as a 25 points per game player, only comes around a program once in a blue moon.

Western Michigan Christian boys basketball will take their best crack at stepping into the shoes of that bucket, the now-graduated 6-foot-6 all-conference guard, Owen Varnado, when they lace up for the 2022-23 season.