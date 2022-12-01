COVID-19 deaths plummet in region in November

EAU CLAIRE — After a spike in COVID-19 deaths in the region in October, virus-related fatalities fell in November to their lowest numbers since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the state’s Department of Health Services, there were just a net total of four new virus-related deaths across 12 counties in western Wisconsin last month. Chippewa County reported two new deaths, with Buffalo, Clark and St. Croix counties reporting one each. However, Barron County’s total fell by one; occasionally during the pandemic, a death has been reported of a resident in the wrong county and has later been corrected.