A two-story restaurant, nightclub, and live music venue is shimmying its way into the newly renovated Copley Square Hotel in Back Bay this month. Hue, set to open sometime in December, includes three separate bars and an upstairs restaurant centered around what the team describes as “American comfort foods with Asian accents,” like chicken wings with a sweet chile sauce and slow-roasted pork ribs coated in a spicy tamarind glaze, according to a rep for the restaurant. There’s also ambitious plans for music in the space, including DJ sets nightly after 9 p.m. and an upcoming calendar of musicians booked to play at the hotel.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO