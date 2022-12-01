Read full article on original website
League of Legends falls off Twitch’s top gaming spot amid GTA RP resurgence
After holding the Twitch reigns for months, League of Legends has fallen off the throne. In November 2022, bolstered by a returning surge of RP streamers, GTA V reclaimed the top gaming spot on the platform. League of Legends has been one of the dominant kings of viewership on Twitch,...
Pokemon Go players roast Niantic following Hoenn Mega Raid Day bug announcement
Developer Niantic has announced known issues with the Pokemon Go Hoenn Raid Day event, specifically affecting those who spent money on the event ticket. Fans have gathered in the comments to call Niantic out for another broken paid experience. Pokemon Go trainers planned for a busy day following the announcement...
Fortnite’s new Shockwave Hammer has players excited to smash things in Chapter 4
The Shockwave Hammer is one of many new arrivals in Fortnite Chapter 4 and players are already smashing their way into the highlight reels. Fortnite Chapter 4 is looming and it hasn’t taken long for fans to find their new favorite addition in the next era of the game. While a new map, a perk system, and a fresh Battle Pass help to make things feel more exciting, a new item is another way to help shake things up.
Apex Legends players launch ‘Operation Fresh New Different’ amid Season 15 complaints
Apex Legends players have launched ‘Operation Fresh New Different‘ to formalize demands for meaningful updates and new content, as criticism of Respawn and EA grows. Apex Legends is rapidly approaching its sixteenth season of post-launch content, with Season 15, Eclipse, set to be the longest season for a while.
GTA Online leak reveals long-awaited feature finally coming in winter DLC update
A GTA Online leaker has claimed that the long-awaited fast travel taxi service will finally be coming as a part of the 2022 Winter Update. Even though GTA Online is almost a decade old at this point, there are still plenty of exciting things to do on the virtual streets of Los Santos.
Apex Legends player shows off hilarious “PS1 Edition” graphics glitch
An Apex Legends player has shown off a hilarious graphical glitch on the PS5 version of the game that made in-game models “PS1 Edition.”. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Apex Legends run better than ever on console, the next-gen console versions – unfortunately – don’t protect the game from bizarre glitches.
Warzone 2 players demand nerf for “lame” self revives
Warzone 2 introduced a backpack system, but some community members believe players are abusing the new feature by stacking self-revives. Looting and inventory management are always hot-button issues for battle royale titles. It’s an ongoing struggle for developers trying to create the perfect system. Warzone 2 takes notes from PUBG, displaying a loot menu when interacting with a duffel bag or medical case.
Pokemon TCG players are getting insane rare card pulls from Advent Calendars
Pokemon TCG fans are celebrating the holiday season with a trading card Advent Calendar. Players can find rare, winter promos, TCG boosters, sticker sheets, and keychains. Additionally, fans are pulling shockingly rare cards from the calendar packs. The holidays are here for Pokemon fans, and TCG players have the chance...
YouTuber Leonhart reveals verdict on Target’s new Pokemon card box: Ultimate Collection 9
In a YouTube video uploaded on November 30, Leonhart opened a brand new Pokemon card box, exclusive to Target. Opening a new pack of Pokemon cards is very easily a hit or miss. And in his recent YouTube video, content creator ‘Leonhart’ took a gamble by purchasing a couple boxes of Ultimate Collection 9, a Target exclusive haul.
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade event: Keldeo Special Research, Crabrawler launch
Niantic has announced the start of the Pokemon Go Season 9 Mythical Blade event, which features Keldeo and Crabrawler’s debut in the mobile game. With Pokemon Go’s Season of Light finally coming to an end, Niantic has revealed the start of Season 9, which will be called Mythical Wishes.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players share tricky encounters for Pincurchin, Sableye, and Goomy
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have introduced new ways to find Pokemon, and some are more sneaky than others. Fans are delighted by the little details they are finding while exploring Paldea’s map. Pokemon fans have been busy since the release of Scarlet & Violet, battling Gen 9’s Gym Leaders,...
Where to find Trail Thrasher dirt bikes in Fortnite & how to use them
Trail Thrashers are the latest vehicle added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 to let you get across the map rather swiftly. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about these dirt bikes on the battle royale island. Fortnite has witnessed plenty of vehicles over the years,...
Warzone 2 players blast final circles forcing them into underwater combat
Warzone 2’s new gas circle system has been well received by players, but one ending is getting blasted for leaving operators with no choice but to fight underwater. All in all, Warzone 2’s approach to gas and the ever-closing circle system has been well received by the community. The change to three individual circles that all converge into one final location has opened up survivability in a major way, which was one of the longstanding complaints about its predecessor.
Most valuable Pokemon cards you can pull in TCG Silver Tempest expansion
Pokemon TCG fans have a wide spread of beautiful cards to collect in the Sword & Shield Silver Tempest expansion. Here are some of the most valuable Pokemon cards that can be found in the new set. Pokemon TCG players have had a wealth of exciting Sword & Shield card...
CoD devs finally address Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 PC crashing issues
Call of Duty devs have finally responded to Warzone 2.0’s widespread crashing issues, which have been plaguing PC players with NVIDIA graphics cards since the battle royale’s launch back in November. Warzone 2.0 crashing has been a major issue for players of the battle royale sequel since it...
Top Smash players quit Panda Cup as Ludwig launches rival tournament
YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren is ready to host his own Super Smash Bros tournament after the Smash World Tour final was canceled, calling it ‘The Scuffed World Tour,’ with some of the best players in the world. The Smash competitive scene was caught up in controversy after the...
Niantic trolls Pokemon Go player with Cosmoem wild spawn prank
A certain Pokemon’s surprise return to Pokemon Go tricked one player into thinking they could find the Legendary Cosmoem in the wild. As Pokemon Go’s Season of Light is set to come to a close, fans were finally able to evolve their Cosmoems into either the Legendary Solgaleo or Lunala.
Modern Warfare 2 players question devs over “garbage” spawns one month after launch
Modern Warfare 2 players are questioning Infinity Ward over the game’s spawns, claiming they’re still “garbage” despite the game being out for over a month. Spawns are always a tricky feature of CoD games for the developers to nail down. They use incredibly complex algorithms to determine a player’s best respawn location but, due to a host of factors and the speed of standard CoD matches, it’s far from simple to refine a spawn system.
Fortnite Chapter 4 teaser reveals Mr Beast, DOOM, My Hero Academia, & Witcher collabs
Fortnite Chapter 4’s Fracture event teaser showcased a number of collabs including Mr Beast, Doom Slayer, My Hero Academia, and The Witcher. Fortnite’s newest season will start sometime around December 4 and information about what to expect is starting to release. The teaser for this new update shows off a wealth of new additions that will likely delight fans, as they will get to see some favorite characters making the jump into the multiverse.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans react to Charizard tera raid “glitch”
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are getting a good laugh out of the “hilariously broken” Charizard tera raid. The six-star battle event went live on Thursday, December 1, with its end time scheduled for 3:59 PM PST on Sunday, December 4. Taking on a new challenge counts as...
