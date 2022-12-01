Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players ruining games with infinite health: Cheat or bug?
A Warzone 2 glitch or cheat is granting players infinite health, making them immune to any attacks aimed at them – but is it a frustrating cheat or just a very lucky bug saving players from being taken down?. During a tense Warzone 2 battle, one player reported a...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends player shows off hilarious “PS1 Edition” graphics glitch
An Apex Legends player has shown off a hilarious graphical glitch on the PS5 version of the game that made in-game models “PS1 Edition.”. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Apex Legends run better than ever on console, the next-gen console versions – unfortunately – don’t protect the game from bizarre glitches.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players share tricky encounters for Pincurchin, Sableye, and Goomy
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have introduced new ways to find Pokemon, and some are more sneaky than others. Fans are delighted by the little details they are finding while exploring Paldea’s map. Pokemon fans have been busy since the release of Scarlet & Violet, battling Gen 9’s Gym Leaders,...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand nerf for “lame” self revives
Warzone 2 introduced a backpack system, but some community members believe players are abusing the new feature by stacking self-revives. Looting and inventory management are always hot-button issues for battle royale titles. It’s an ongoing struggle for developers trying to create the perfect system. Warzone 2 takes notes from PUBG, displaying a loot menu when interacting with a duffel bag or medical case.
dexerto.com
Fortnite’s new Shockwave Hammer has players excited to smash things in Chapter 4
The Shockwave Hammer is one of many new arrivals in Fortnite Chapter 4 and players are already smashing their way into the highlight reels. Fortnite Chapter 4 is looming and it hasn’t taken long for fans to find their new favorite addition in the next era of the game. While a new map, a perk system, and a fresh Battle Pass help to make things feel more exciting, a new item is another way to help shake things up.
dexerto.com
Niantic trolls Pokemon Go player with Cosmoem wild spawn prank
A certain Pokemon’s surprise return to Pokemon Go tricked one player into thinking they could find the Legendary Cosmoem in the wild. As Pokemon Go’s Season of Light is set to come to a close, fans were finally able to evolve their Cosmoems into either the Legendary Solgaleo or Lunala.
dexerto.com
Can you play trios in Warzone 2?
Got an odd number of teammates and want to play trios in Warzone 2? Well, currently, you’re out of luck unless you play one specific mode. For many players, dropping into Warzone is all about two modes – Solos and Quads – but that isn’t the case for everyone. Some would rather play duos with their partner in crime, while others are fans of playing Trios.
dexerto.com
Top Smash players quit Panda Cup as Ludwig launches rival tournament
YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren is ready to host his own Super Smash Bros tournament after the Smash World Tour final was canceled, calling it ‘The Scuffed World Tour,’ with some of the best players in the world. The Smash competitive scene was caught up in controversy after the...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Salamence and Tyranitar Tera Raid Battle Event
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers will have the chance to encounter new event Tera Raids during December, with version exclusive Tyranitar for Scarlet and Salamence for Violet announced following the first burst of Charizard raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers have been busy since the release of the Gen 9...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players launch ‘Operation Fresh New Different’ amid Season 15 complaints
Apex Legends players have launched ‘Operation Fresh New Different‘ to formalize demands for meaningful updates and new content, as criticism of Respawn and EA grows. Apex Legends is rapidly approaching its sixteenth season of post-launch content, with Season 15, Eclipse, set to be the longest season for a while.
dexerto.com
Where to find Hawlucha in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
While Hawlucha now shares its Type combination with another common Pokemon, it still proves to be a powerful and speedy attacker in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how trainers can find Hawlucha in the Paldea region. Players journeying through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will face some very strong trainers...
dexerto.com
Pokemon fan theory reveals what Team Rocket could achieve if they didn’t “simp” Giovanni
Pokemon anime fans have theorized how successful Team Rocket could be if its members stopped “simping” for Giovanni. Team Rocket has long served as an antagonist force in the the franchise’s anime series. Notable members Jessie and James rose to fame after Pikachu knocked them down a peg during a fight.
dexerto.com
shroud, Stewie2k and Kyedae to play in Valorant RE//LOAD event
Riot Games and Amazon are putting on a year-end Valorant event, ‘RE//LOAD,’ featuring pro players, popular creators, and fans – including the likes of Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip and Kyedae Shymko. The event will start on December 16 and will be...
dexerto.com
Tyler1 grills Overwatch 2’s ranked system: “You should not be able to 4-stack”
Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp is known for being a ranked grinder in every game he plays. However something is irking him about Overwatch 2’s ranked system, stating it’s not competitive when you have trios, 4-stacks, or full teams queuing up against solos. Playing ranked in...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players claim Infinity Ward should be “embarrassed” by game’s state
Modern Warfare 2 fans have again hit out at the devs, claiming that Infinity Ward should be “absolutely embarrassed” by the game’s current state. Modern Warfare 2 has received its fair share of criticism since its launch, with some players all but giving up hope on the 2022 title already.
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4 teaser reveals Mr Beast, DOOM, My Hero Academia, & Witcher collabs
Fortnite Chapter 4’s Fracture event teaser showcased a number of collabs including Mr Beast, Doom Slayer, My Hero Academia, and The Witcher. Fortnite’s newest season will start sometime around December 4 and information about what to expect is starting to release. The teaser for this new update shows off a wealth of new additions that will likely delight fans, as they will get to see some favorite characters making the jump into the multiverse.
dexerto.com
Fortnite Reality Augments explained: All Perks & how to activate them
Reality Augments are a brand new addition in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, giving players random perks that can help them turn the tide of a difficult battle royale match. There are loads of ways to increase your chances of winning in Fortnite, whether that’s stocking up on the best weapons, landing at the best locations, or simply hiding until the final moments of a match.
dexerto.com
Valorant update 5.12 early patch notes: Agent Ultimates, Chamber nerfs, more
The Valorant 5.12 patch notes are here for the Public Beta and brings with it a bunch of balances to Agents as well as a few notable nerfs to the likes of Chamber and Sage. Here’s everything added to the Valorant PBE in the 5.12 patch. From the offset,...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Remote Raid pass change would be perfect early Christmas present
Pokemon Go players have suggested a change to Remote Raid passes that would help rural players, and it would be the perfect early Christmas present. With Pokemon Go removing Remote Raid passes from daily boxes and raising the price while introducing new raid events that can’t make use of them, it’s clear that Niantic is trying to phase them out.
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime fans speculate which Scarlet & Violet starter Ash will choose
With Ash’s Championship win under his belt in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, many are wondering when he will head for Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, and which starter may be his next companion. The Pokemon anime has been at the center of wild speculation over the past few months...
Comments / 0