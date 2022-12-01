ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warzone 2 players ruining games with infinite health: Cheat or bug?

A Warzone 2 glitch or cheat is granting players infinite health, making them immune to any attacks aimed at them – but is it a frustrating cheat or just a very lucky bug saving players from being taken down?. During a tense Warzone 2 battle, one player reported a...
Apex Legends player shows off hilarious “PS1 Edition” graphics glitch

An Apex Legends player has shown off a hilarious graphical glitch on the PS5 version of the game that made in-game models “PS1 Edition.”. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Apex Legends run better than ever on console, the next-gen console versions – unfortunately – don’t protect the game from bizarre glitches.
Warzone 2 players demand nerf for “lame” self revives

Warzone 2 introduced a backpack system, but some community members believe players are abusing the new feature by stacking self-revives. Looting and inventory management are always hot-button issues for battle royale titles. It’s an ongoing struggle for developers trying to create the perfect system. Warzone 2 takes notes from PUBG, displaying a loot menu when interacting with a duffel bag or medical case.
Fortnite’s new Shockwave Hammer has players excited to smash things in Chapter 4

The Shockwave Hammer is one of many new arrivals in Fortnite Chapter 4 and players are already smashing their way into the highlight reels. Fortnite Chapter 4 is looming and it hasn’t taken long for fans to find their new favorite addition in the next era of the game. While a new map, a perk system, and a fresh Battle Pass help to make things feel more exciting, a new item is another way to help shake things up.
Niantic trolls Pokemon Go player with Cosmoem wild spawn prank

A certain Pokemon’s surprise return to Pokemon Go tricked one player into thinking they could find the Legendary Cosmoem in the wild. As Pokemon Go’s Season of Light is set to come to a close, fans were finally able to evolve their Cosmoems into either the Legendary Solgaleo or Lunala.
Can you play trios in Warzone 2?

Got an odd number of teammates and want to play trios in Warzone 2? Well, currently, you’re out of luck unless you play one specific mode. For many players, dropping into Warzone is all about two modes – Solos and Quads – but that isn’t the case for everyone. Some would rather play duos with their partner in crime, while others are fans of playing Trios.
Top Smash players quit Panda Cup as Ludwig launches rival tournament

YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren is ready to host his own Super Smash Bros tournament after the Smash World Tour final was canceled, calling it ‘The Scuffed World Tour,’ with some of the best players in the world. The Smash competitive scene was caught up in controversy after the...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Salamence and Tyranitar Tera Raid Battle Event

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers will have the chance to encounter new event Tera Raids during December, with version exclusive Tyranitar for Scarlet and Salamence for Violet announced following the first burst of Charizard raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers have been busy since the release of the Gen 9...
Where to find Hawlucha in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While Hawlucha now shares its Type combination with another common Pokemon, it still proves to be a powerful and speedy attacker in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how trainers can find Hawlucha in the Paldea region. Players journeying through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will face some very strong trainers...
shroud, Stewie2k and Kyedae to play in Valorant RE//LOAD event

Riot Games and Amazon are putting on a year-end Valorant event, ‘RE//LOAD,’ featuring pro players, popular creators, and fans – including the likes of Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip and Kyedae Shymko. The event will start on December 16 and will be...
Fortnite Chapter 4 teaser reveals Mr Beast, DOOM, My Hero Academia, & Witcher collabs

Fortnite Chapter 4’s Fracture event teaser showcased a number of collabs including Mr Beast, Doom Slayer, My Hero Academia, and The Witcher. Fortnite’s newest season will start sometime around December 4 and information about what to expect is starting to release. The teaser for this new update shows off a wealth of new additions that will likely delight fans, as they will get to see some favorite characters making the jump into the multiverse.
Fortnite Reality Augments explained: All Perks & how to activate them

Reality Augments are a brand new addition in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, giving players random perks that can help them turn the tide of a difficult battle royale match. There are loads of ways to increase your chances of winning in Fortnite, whether that’s stocking up on the best weapons, landing at the best locations, or simply hiding until the final moments of a match.
Pokemon Go Remote Raid pass change would be perfect early Christmas present

Pokemon Go players have suggested a change to Remote Raid passes that would help rural players, and it would be the perfect early Christmas present. With Pokemon Go removing Remote Raid passes from daily boxes and raising the price while introducing new raid events that can’t make use of them, it’s clear that Niantic is trying to phase them out.
Pokemon anime fans speculate which Scarlet & Violet starter Ash will choose

With Ash’s Championship win under his belt in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, many are wondering when he will head for Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, and which starter may be his next companion. The Pokemon anime has been at the center of wild speculation over the past few months...

