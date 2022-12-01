Read full article on original website
Silver Saunders Friedman Dies: Cofounder Of Famed NY Comedy Club The Improv
Silver Saunders Friedman, who ran the New York Improv until it closed in 1992, has died. No details on the cause were immediately available. Her death comes less than a month after the passing of her ex-husband, Budd Friedman, who cofounded the New York club and later ran the L.A. Improv. The New York Improv opened in 1963 as a late night coffee shop, opened by Budd Friedman and his future wife, Silver Saunders. It was located in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood on West 44th near 9th Avenue. Saunders was i the Broadway show “How To Succeed in Business,” She...
anash.org
Wedding: Haim – Stone
The wedding of Elya Haim of New York and Rivka Stone of Crown Heights took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
New York Post
King Curtis was the greatest musician you’ve never heard of
As more than 1,000 people began arriving for the noon service at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Lexington Avenue and East 54th Street, they couldn’t help but see the sign at the entrance. “Soul is the feeling of depth, the ability to reach someone. It’s being part of what today is all about . . .” the message began.
‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ Sentimentally Looks Back At NYC’s Early 2000s Rock Scene
In November 2001, my rock band left Brooklyn for a 5-week U.S. tour. The terrorist attack that felled the World Trade Center was still on our minds, having witnessed it first hand two months earlier. Everywhere we went, we had the same conversation. “Hey, you guys are from New York? Can I ask you something?,” it would begin. With some trepidation, we would assume they wanted to talk about September 11th and make us relive that terrible day. To our surprise, the question was always the same, “What’s up with that band The Strokes?”
Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
10 New York City Movies That Should be Mandatory Viewing
All the good shit you should be watching, as curated by the East London film club Deeper Into Movies. Nicolas Heller, better known as New York Nico, is an American filmmaker and social media personality. Nicknamed the "unofficial talent scout of New York", Heller uses his platform to share photos, videos and stories showcasing life in New York City.
New York Restaurant's Unique Take on Chicken Parm Has Us in Awe
We can't get over how incredible this is.
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
fox5ny.com
Body of ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dumped in Bronx, TMZ reports
NEW YORK - The NYPD has identified the body of a man found dead as Frank Vallelonga. TMZ reports he is the actor from the movie 'Green Book'. The 60-year-old's body was found Monday just before 4 a.m. on Oak Point Ave. in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
fox5ny.com
People are leaving New York to head to these cities
NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czar
NEW YORK -- In an ongoing effort to get ride of rodents, Mayor Eric Adams is now seeking to hire a rat czar.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, the job posting seeks someone with a "virulent vehemence for vermin" to be the director of rodent mitigation.Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi has an office filled with pictures of rats, which is fitting since Adams has given her the job of hiring a rat czar, someone who can mount a coordinated inter-agency effort to get rats out of the kitchens of NYCHA buildings, and all the other places where the rascally rodents disgust and...
Rats, beware! NYC hiring ‘somewhat bloodthirsty’ director of rodent mitigation
NEW YORK (PIX11) —New York City is bringing the fight to the city’s rat population — literally. A new job listing for a director of rodent mitigation calls for someone who’s “highlymotivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and […]
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
Right-wing protesters, some with Proud Boys clothing, picket SI Drag Queen Story Hour
Demonstrators organized by right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido picketed a Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday afternoon and were met by leftist counter protesters.
Man charged after ‘Green Book’ actor, N.J. restaurateur is found dead
Frank Vallelonga Jr., a former Bergen County restaurant owner who had a role in the Oscar-winning movie “Green Book,” was found dead in the Bronx, the New York Times reports. Vallelonga, 60, was the son of “Sopranos” actor Tony Lip, aka Frank Anthony Vallelonga, and the brother of...
Yes they cannabis: Hordes of illegal shops — some selling tainted pot — invade NYC
There are “likely tens of thousands of illicit cannabis businesses” currently operating out of bodegas, smoke shops and other storefronts in New York City — with many of the pop-up shops selling bad or dangerously tainted weed, a new study reveals. The survey, conducted by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association — in concert with the NJ Cannabis Trade Association and Connecticut Medical Cannabis Council — bought cannabis products from 20 unlicensed stores that publicly advertise selling marijuana, and had the products tested by an independent lab. The lab results found the presence of potentially deadly E. coli, salmonella, heavy...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Launches a Cruel and Dangerous Attack on the Homeless
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at it again. No, he’s not hurling weird insults at the working class or blaming women for existing after sunset. Adams has announced a plan to forcibly remove unhoused people appearing to have mental illness from the city. For the unfamiliar, every so often in New York and pretty much every other city in the United States and much of the world, you’ll see a homeless person sleeping on the train or standing outside a corner store. This is not a unique experience and is symptomatic of capitalism, colonial states, and high-density populations. The majority of the time, these people are merely existing, living their life beside everyone else.
