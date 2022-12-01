ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Silver Saunders Friedman Dies: Cofounder Of Famed NY Comedy Club The Improv

Silver Saunders Friedman, who ran the New York Improv until it closed in 1992, has died. No details on the cause were immediately available. Her death comes less than a month after the passing of her ex-husband, Budd Friedman, who cofounded the New York club and later ran the L.A. Improv. The New York Improv opened in 1963 as a late night coffee shop, opened by Budd Friedman and his future wife, Silver Saunders. It was located in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood on West 44th near 9th Avenue. Saunders was i the Broadway show “How To Succeed in Business,” She...
anash.org

Wedding: Haim – Stone

The wedding of Elya Haim of New York and Rivka Stone of Crown Heights took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
New York Post

King Curtis was the greatest musician you’ve never heard of

As more than 1,000 people began arriving for the noon service at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Lexington Avenue and East 54th Street, they couldn’t help but see the sign at the entrance. “Soul is the feeling of depth, the ability to reach someone. It’s being part of what today is all about . . .” the message began.
Decider.com

‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ Sentimentally Looks Back At NYC’s Early 2000s Rock Scene

In November 2001, my rock band left Brooklyn for a 5-week U.S. tour. The terrorist attack that felled the World Trade Center was still on our minds, having witnessed it first hand two months earlier. Everywhere we went, we had the same conversation. “Hey, you guys are from New York? Can I ask you something?,” it would begin. With some trepidation, we would assume they wanted to talk about September 11th and make us relive that terrible day. To our surprise, the question was always the same, “What’s up with that band The Strokes?”
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
Vice

10 New York City Movies That Should be Mandatory Viewing

All the good shit you should be watching, as curated by the East London film club Deeper Into Movies. Nicolas Heller, better known as New York Nico, is an American filmmaker and social media personality. Nicknamed the "unofficial talent scout of New York", Heller uses his platform to share photos, videos and stories showcasing life in New York City.
New Jersey 101.5

Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ

If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
fox5ny.com

Smoke shop busts in NYC

NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
fox5ny.com

People are leaving New York to head to these cities

NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
CBS New York

New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czar

NEW YORK -- In an ongoing effort to get ride of rodents, Mayor Eric Adams is now seeking to hire a rat czar.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, the job posting seeks someone with a "virulent vehemence for vermin" to be the director of rodent mitigation.Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi has an office filled with pictures of rats, which is fitting since Adams has given her the job of hiring a rat czar, someone who can mount a coordinated inter-agency effort to get rats out of the kitchens of NYCHA buildings, and all the other places where the rascally rodents disgust and...
PIX11

Rats, beware! NYC hiring ‘somewhat bloodthirsty’ director of rodent mitigation

NEW YORK (PIX11) —New York City is bringing the fight to the city’s rat population — literally. A new job listing for a director of rodent mitigation calls for someone who’s “highlymotivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and […]
New York Post

Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’

This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.”  Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
New York Post

Yes they cannabis: Hordes of illegal shops — some selling tainted pot — invade NYC

There are “likely tens of thousands of illicit cannabis businesses” currently operating out of bodegas, smoke shops and other storefronts in New York City — with many of the pop-up shops selling bad or dangerously tainted weed, a new study reveals. The survey, conducted by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association — in concert with the NJ Cannabis Trade Association and Connecticut Medical Cannabis Council — bought cannabis products from 20 unlicensed stores that publicly advertise selling marijuana, and had the products tested by an independent lab. The lab results found the presence of potentially deadly E. coli, salmonella, heavy...
The Mary Sue

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Launches a Cruel and Dangerous Attack on the Homeless

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at it again. No, he’s not hurling weird insults at the working class or blaming women for existing after sunset. Adams has announced a plan to forcibly remove unhoused people appearing to have mental illness from the city. For the unfamiliar, every so often in New York and pretty much every other city in the United States and much of the world, you’ll see a homeless person sleeping on the train or standing outside a corner store. This is not a unique experience and is symptomatic of capitalism, colonial states, and high-density populations. The majority of the time, these people are merely existing, living their life beside everyone else.

