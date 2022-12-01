In November 2001, my rock band left Brooklyn for a 5-week U.S. tour. The terrorist attack that felled the World Trade Center was still on our minds, having witnessed it first hand two months earlier. Everywhere we went, we had the same conversation. “Hey, you guys are from New York? Can I ask you something?,” it would begin. With some trepidation, we would assume they wanted to talk about September 11th and make us relive that terrible day. To our surprise, the question was always the same, “What’s up with that band The Strokes?”

2 DAYS AGO